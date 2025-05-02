The international Eurotalents-Selection Camp I for boys and girls born in 2013 or later is currently underway in the National Training Center in HAVOV, which runs from 24 April to 2 May. A total of twenty -three boys and fourteen girls from fourteen European countries participate. Including coaches, the camp brings sixty -six participants together. The primary goal of the camp is to identify five of the most talented boys and five girls who will be invited to the upcoming development camp. The head coach of the camp is Renta Trbkov, supported by Marek IHK and Radek Kol as assistant coaches. Patrik Kaizar supervises fitness training, while the Croatian coach Zvonimir Korenic is present on behalf of Ettu. Moreover, national coaches of the participating delegations are also present, which means that nearly twenty coaches are fully developing and evaluating Europe Young Table Tennis talents in Europe. According to assistent -coach Marek IHK, the level of playing is traditionally strong: “It is true that some top players, such as Hungary Lizet Fazekas or the Czech Republics top player in this category, Adla BRHELOV, no Hereses are still applying to the boys sidebut we still have the best for us the best for us the best to be the best to get the best of us the best of us. By and offers young athletes valuable experience, high -level coaching and the opportunity to continue to the next phase of the Ettus Talent Development Pathway by: Jaroslav Odstrcilik