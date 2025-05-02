Cricket NSW to judge the status of Michael Slater Hall of Fame, charges for domestic violence, Wagga Wagga

Cricket NSW will consider removing the former Australian opener Michael Slater from the Hall of Fame and withdraw his status of his life member after his convictions of domestic violence.

The 55-year-old last week received a suspended four-year prison sentence from Judge Glen Cash in the court of Maroochydore, after he had been guilty of seven charges for a series of domestic violence offices who were related to a woman in the Noosa region between December 2023 and March 2024, including two counting, stalking, stalking. He was immediately released on a fully suspended punishment after he had spent more than a year in custody.

Slater, who represented Australia in 74 tests and 42 ODIs from 1993 to 2001, was included in the Cricket NSW Hall of Fame next to Mollie Dive and Arthur Maidey in 2015. However, Cricket NSW confirmed in the aftermath of his legal proceedings in Queensland foxsports.com.au It would judge the status of the Laters in the Hall of Fame and as a member of life.

Hall of Fame Inductes are based on recommendations to the Cricket NSW board.

Michael Slater leaves Maroochydore Watchouse. Photo: Patrick Woods. Source: delivered

Slaters Fall from Grace has sent shock waves by his hometown Wagga Wagga, who is struggling with how the important performance of a sporting icon can be celebrated in the right way that has since then affected his reputation.

Last year, after a one-month debate, the Wagga City Council voted 4-3 for the rename of Michael Slater Oval, a cricket field that is part of the sports complex of the city of Bolton Park. Former Wagga Wagga mayor Rod Kendall argued against the move, causing the criminal behavior of LATERS to mental disorders.

The location, located in the city center, was named after Slater in 2014, seven years before he was first accused of domestic violence, while colleague -international cricketers Mark Taylor and Geoff Lawson also mentioned ovals in honor of them.

There is a lot of sympathy for Slater in Wagga Wagga, the local councilor told Jenny McKinnon foxsports.com.au.

He is a wagga boy. People know him and people know his family. People are sympathetic to the mental health problems he had.

At the same time, the beliefs he has for very serious matters and I think we should think of the victims of the crimes, and also what the messages are for children who use those ovals.

Slater still has his incredible sports records. They cannot be taken from him.

Michael Slater gained 5312 test struns at 42.83, including 14 hundreds. Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty images Source: Getty images

The WWCC has no changes in the Ovals name yet to postpone the decision-making process for nine months.

A workshop for council members to rearrange a potential change in the Ovals name will be held in the future, although a time before the workshop has not yet been established, a WWCC spokesperson said in a statement foxsports.com.au.

Dissatisfied locals took matters into their own hands last year by spraying over the Michael Slater Ovalteken, an act of vandalism that McKinnon had praised at the time. In March, anonymous civilian guards covered the board with a large sticker who reads the end of domestic violence, which the council immediately removed.

The council responded very quickly by hiding the changed board and then completely removing it in the same week as International Womens Week, the resident of Wagga Wagga and the local reporter Chris Roe explained to foxsports.com.au.

It was a surprising response.

Michael Slater Oval's signage. Photo: Facebook/councilor Jenny McKinnon, Wagga Wagga Source: Facebook

Elsewhere, Wagga Waggas Estella Public School will consider renaming one of the four sports houses Slater House after feedback from parents and members of the community.

The sporting house names were chosen in consultation with the community when the school opened in 2021 before the charges of the domestic violence came to light.

Estella Public School has received some feedback from members of the community about the name Slater House, a spokesperson for the NSW minister of education said in a statement foxsports.com.au.

The issue will be discussed during the next P&C meeting.

When local media reported Public Schools Slater House at Estella last month, several parents expressed their anger online. Roe, who has two daughters in Slater House, contacted the school several times to express his worries.

It started quite a furore, Roe said about the social media recovery.

I think it's a new school, it's only four years old, maybe it's time for us to change the name of the house.

Who would do it to do that?

Slater gathered 5312 tests on 42.83, including 14 hundreds. After his retirement in 2004, he started a television career, comments on Channel 9 and Channel 7.