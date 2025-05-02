



Starkville, Miss. (May 1, 2025) The tennis team of the University of North Alabama Men on Friday 2 May on the first NCAA tournament trip, with the Lions that in the first round of the NCAA Hen's Tennis Championship in Starkville, Miss are confronted in the first round of the NCAA Hen's Tennis Championship. North Alabama is playing for the first time in the NCAA tournament in Division I program history and fights against the Big ten -enemy on a neutral site. A matchup against ranked opponents, the no. 68 lions are confronted with their most difficult test of the season in the No. 22 Spartans. The regional round will take place in the AJ Pitts Tennis Center with the Lions opposite the Spartans at 10 am on 2 May. The winner will continue with the winner of the 12th Mississippi State and New Orleans in the second round in the second round on Saturday 3 May at 1 p.m. at 1 p.m. at 1 p.m. at 1 p.m. before he moved to the third round. The competitions have live statistics and live streaming options available, if thanks to Mississippi State on hailstate.com. Tickets for the regional rounds are also available for purchase on hailstate.com. Full results and a summary are posted every day on Roarlions.com, but fans can also follow the Una Tennis Social Media pages. Double info NCAA Men's Tennis Championships First Round

Matchup: North Alabama vs. Michigan State

Date: Friday 2 May

Time: 10 hours CT

Location: Starkville, Miss.

Location: AJ Pitts Tennis Center

Live statistics: Hagelstate.com Live video: Hagelstate.com Tickets: Hagelstate.com Social media:@Artnis Notes Last time –out: Una wrote history in his last outing and defeated Stetson on April 19 to win the Atlantic Sun Conference Championship. UNA defeated the Hatters, 4-1, and continued to complete a perfect 10-0 record against conference securities. North Alabama took two of the three Doublebanen for second -year students Alberto Altur senior Fedoriahyn and freshmen Satori Nakajima Secure singles wins to win the title. This marked the first Asun Tournost title for every Una sport since he switched to Division I in 2018. More after season Tennis: Although this will be the first NCAA Division I tournament for the Lions, the history of North Alabama in the NCAA tournament dates back to its Division II days. Una appeared in 13 tournaments from 1995-2017. The Lions are always 1-13, with the only victory in a 5-0 win over Harding in 2002 Dii South Central Regional. Awards in abundance: The Atlantic Sun Conference announced the 2025 Postseason Awards for Herentennis on April 16, emphasized by individual awards for four Lions. Head coach Aitor Repair earned the first Asun Coach of the Year -Subcres from the program. Junior Lachlan Brain was appointed as his second consecutive Asun first team, while second -year students Alberto Altur And Be orgiles were appointed as the Asun Second team. First -year Satori Nakajima Completed the postseason subjessions of the Lions with a full-Freshman team selection. Scouting the Lions: North Alabama is 19-3 in general and ended a perfect 10-0 in Asun Play, including the two late season victories in North Florida and Stetson. UNA is 32-19 this season in double matches and 81-28 in Singles promotion. Una second -year Birtan Duran And Be orgiles Have 11 doubles to lead the team. Duran and Orgiles are also bound by the High Team in Pair wins with 10, with Duran and Senior Fedoriahyn connected to orgiles and Alberto Altur . The Leiden team in Singles is victories Alberto Altur And Satori Nakajima With 15, followed by Duran (14), Orgiles (11) and Brain (10). First -year Get Dominz Has also been solid in his first collegial season with nine singles victories, completed by Zeven from FedoryShyn. Scouting Michigan State: The Spartans went 16-9 in the regular season with a 10-3 record in the Big ten. Michigan State's late season continues after the Spartans appeared in the Big Ten tournament and fell on the second placed UCLA Bruins in the quarterfinals. During the season, the team wins double with a percentage of 54.7 percent with a profit percentage of 60.2 percent in Singles Play. In the 2024-25 campaign, the leader in double winning Ozan Baris is with 12 wins, while Max Sheldon Singles leads with 17 victories. After the season, Boris insured an All-Big Ten first team, while Sheldon achieved an All-Big Ten Second Team Selection. Michigan State is led by head coach Harry Jadun. Series History: The matchup marks the first meeting of all time between the two programs. For more information about North Alabama Athletics, visitwww.roarlions.comand follow Una AthleticsFacebook“TwitterAndInstagram.

