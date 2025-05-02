



Slippery Rock, Pa. Slippery Rock University Director of Athletics Roberta Page announced on Thursday to Die Hoofdveldhockey Coach Rayell Wallace Will resign from her position to accept the head coaching job for the field hockey program at Shippenburg University. Page also announced this assistant coach on Thursday Missy Revesz Will lead the rock as an interim head coach until a search for the next head coach of the program is carried out. Wallace, who was the 13th head coach in the SU Field hockey history before the 2020 season, put together a record of 22-44 about her five years that was in charge of SRU. She leaves smooth rock as the fourth winning coach in program history. Under Wallace's watch, two slippery rock athletes all-pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Awards in Addy Ross (2021, 2022) and Hilary Hoffman (2024). In addition, three rock athletes Ross (2022), Jessie Trube (2021) and Kaya del Vecchio (2022) – were selected to play in the Senior Game of the National Field Hockey Coaches Association under Wallace's Allowance. Academic Wallace maintained the long-established reputation of SU Field Hockey as one of the best academic programs in all Division II with 79 NFHCA All-Academic Squad selections and 41 NFHCA scientists from distinction during its term of office. De Rock recently led the nation with nine distinctive scientists in 2024-25. Prior to her arrival at SRU, Wallace of 2015-19 served as an assistant coach at Miami University. In Miami she played an instrumental role in leading the Redhawks to a 65-40 (.619) record, four mid-American conference regular season titles, three Mac championships and three NCAA tournament berths. Wallace's last official day in Slippery Rock will be on May 14. Revesz, an alumna from Kent State University 2015, has been a member of the Slippery Rock Field Hockey Staff since 2018 and has been a collegial coach every year since she ended her gaming career at the Golden Flashhes. She spent two seasons as an assistant to the College of Wooster and a season at Oberlin College before she came to the staff of Slippery Rock. Follow our official athletic communication accounts on 'X' (formerly Twitter, to stay up to date with everything that happens with the rock.@Rock_athletics), Facebook (Rockathletics) and Instagram (Rockathletics).

