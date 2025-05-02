Marlborough -App





Matt Millar came at the top when the Table-tennis tournament of Marlborough Pipe opener was recently performed. Thirty -seven players participated, with the final that came down on a fight between top seeds, Matt Millar and Jacqui Wood. During the night Millar made very few casual mistakes and that took place in the final. He carefully placed the ball to try to stop Wood's attacks. Wood lot the ball consistently and had to produce a number of brilliant sloping smashes to win points, while Millar again showed his ability to return the ball from the barricades with precision. He took the final in straight sets, but there were some great table tennis between these two skilled players. Wood reached the final with a narrow four-set victory over Nathan Cross in one semi, while Millar reached the decision maker with a victory over David Stephens in the other Semi. It was a great tournament for Stephens, whose summer training paid when he defeated experienced campaigners Ken Thompsett and Jason Kennedy to reach the semi -final. One of the matches of the tournament was the victory of Tommy Phipps on Harry Speakman with 11-6, 11-5, 9-11, 6-11, 11-9. The two juniors set up a great representation of skill and sportiness. Two other juniors, Levi van Kuyk and Cora Wilson each won two games to get into the main table. Results of other finals were: Special album: Zac Cowdrey defeated Ken Thompsett 4-11, 12-10.11-7, 13-11. The semi -finalists were Rob Honor and Tommy Phipps. Plate 1: Harry Speakman defeated Supreya Prasertsakda 11-6.11-8. 7-11. 11-6. The semi -finalists were Kylie Hurren and Warren Haszard. Plate 2: Lucy Thom defeated Yu Fei Wei 11-8.11-8, 10-12.7-11, 11-8. The semi -finalists were Caitlin Exton and Sophia Dillon. Troostplaat: Fletcher Phipps defeated Peter Dillon 11-4, 7-11.11-4, 8-11, 11-9. The semi -finalists were Barbara Burkhart and Dennis Burkhart. Open during the weekend This weekend the Marlborough will take place open, with players who come in as far away as Auckland, Manawatu and Canterbury. Matt Ball from Manawatu is back after winning the men Singles a few years ago. He is very involved as a player and coach at the Lower North Island and has represented New Zealand in the World Team Championships in Europe.

As the current national men's champion and double, plus runner in the open part of the National Men's Doubles, he will be a favorite to eliminate the Harcourts Marlborough Men's Singles title.

His most important rivals include Canterbury's Griffin Buchanan, Nelson's Daniel Astle, North Shore's Ben Jung and Marlborough-registered Alex Kennedy The Forrest Wines Women's Singles has 14 participants, including Marlboroughs Jacqui Wood and Cora Wilson, player under the 13. Former Southlander, Gemma Buzzard, will be another top candidate for the title of the ladies Singles who has been satisfied for Easter for Easter for New Zealand. Against her, Canterbury teammate Monica Kusaleswaran, Plus Nelson players Anna King, Ana Vasquez Ramirez and Evelyn Nashiro. Event times 8:30 am Saturday C Grade Events

13:00 Saturday Open Events

8:00 am Sunday under 15 and more than 55 events

12:00 pm Sunday more than 40 and below 13 events

14:00 Sunday under 19 events

