Somerset against Essex, Middlesex V Kent and more: County Cricket Day One Live | County Championship

BBC sport will show eight double-headers each season, including the opening matches and the finals of the Hundred across TV and iPlayer. This will see more live womens games screened on the BBC than previously.

Good May morning! With a quarter of the Championship season already gone, the cherry blossom falling but the swifts not yet here, patterns are starting to emerge. But patterns can be undone. Four teams take a rest this bank holiday weekend: the top three in Division One, Notts, Surrey and Sussex, and the April wooden spoonists, Worcestershire. Play starts at 11am, please join us!

DIVISION ONE

“,”elementId”:”edb09e9d-27f6-4627-8b31-6014c4455aae”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Southampton: Hampshire v Durham

“,”elementId”:”c8168d9a-fc18-469f-85c8-ea9d0c9e343a”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Taunton: Somerset v Essex

“,”elementId”:”ec52468a-7160-4228-a54e-2d8f97184000″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Headingley: Yorkshire v Warwickshire

“,”elementId”:”ee757c9f-e938-4fc4-885a-2d094e407e38″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

DIVISION TWO

“,”elementId”:”3948fd79-b310-4fe3-bd93-0dc78f56585f”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Sophia Gardens: Glamorgan v Derbyshire

“,”elementId”:”5cc7223c-76ed-4439-ad3a-0e585cbd7fad”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Old Trafford: Lancashire v Gloucestershire

“,”elementId”:”cf912ea3-5a65-478b-834e-ef6d4848122c”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Grace Road: Leicestershire v Northamptonshire

“,”elementId”:”601d4350-141c-437e-b217-ad32afab0e42″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Lords: Middlesex v Kent

1 Nottinghamshire (played 4) 70

“,”elementId”:”45cf2554-3708-49a9-b05b-8b2fb0c1ddb0″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

2 Surrey (played 4) 60

“,”elementId”:”34841a59-0b5c-4646-98a5-dd26e0ec006a”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

3 Sussex (played 4) 52

“,”elementId”:”3f52fbb7-f78a-4811-af13-94afb0216f7f”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

4 Essex (played 3) 47

“,”elementId”:”84919f67-65ea-45b9-acc1-5aaddaf18cd3″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

5 Warwickshire (played 3) 46

“,”elementId”:”e7ec8fd6-ae4d-4a83-baab-59459a81c1aa”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

6 Durham (played 4) 45

“,”elementId”:”b5f1f23c-ee8b-43b0-b4e5-c04f0fd79b20″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

7 Hampshire (played 3) 43

“,”elementId”:”8d2e1118-f76d-40bb-95c9-cd9fb1709120″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

8 Yorkshire (played 3) 40

“,”elementId”:”eb85d2b6-7d90-4203-9db7-257d0145bc1c”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

9 Somerset (played 4) 33

“,”elementId”:”798865e9-7571-4820-8e5d-47e3dba337c4″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

10 Worcestershire (played 4) 18

1 Leicestershire (played 4) 74

“,”elementId”:”763898d8-b7ca-472c-85b9-306793a57ee0″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

2 Derbyshire (played 4) 53

“,”elementId”:”252f4553-984b-490e-a5ef-238db9a7c9bf”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

3 Kent (played 3) 52

“,”elementId”:”50135643-ad69-46c3-9bb7-8b17aaba97f2″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

4 Middlesex (played 4) 38

“,”elementId”:”d27f1bc2-7bda-419e-abd2-f5fad7210a31″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

5 Gloucestershire (played 4) 38

“,”elementId”:”cc20bcb6-86bc-49ff-9701-e157652b7ef2″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

6 Lancashire (played 3) 34

“,”elementId”:”c58e9dde-6cca-40f3-a258-c24770343028″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

7 Northamptonshire (played 3) 34

“,”elementId”:”07c0b444-c305-46bd-8a1d-168f0f58c136″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

8 Glamorgan (played 3) 15

Lancs are still without Jimmy, who is champing at the bit but not quite match-fit. Rocky Flintoff is apparently back to hitting balls and looking to play some one day cricket in June. Yorkshire are strengthened by the return of Root and Brook, as well as Australian Jordan Buckingham, who has signed for five games. WArwickshire also have an Australian, Beau Webster.

