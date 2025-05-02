Connect with us

Sports

Somerset against Essex, Middlesex V Kent and more: County Cricket Day One Live | County Championship

Somerset against Essex, Middlesex V Kent and more: County Cricket Day One Live | County Championship

 


More of the same as far as I can see: the Beeb will continue to show highlights of England Mens and Womens internationals and live coverage of The Hundred in a deal running 2025-2028.

“,”elementId”:”f3dff860-3839-4186-9a81-b7b1e8ac3e91″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

BBC sport will show eight double-headers each season, including the opening matches and the finals of the Hundred across TV and iPlayer. This will see more live womens games screened on the BBC than previously.

“,”elementId”:”88814021-5b43-409c-ad54-3db93b19edbf”}]”Attributes”: {“Pinned”: False, “Keyevent”: True, “Summary”: False}, “Blockcreatedon “:” 05.39edt “,” BlockfirstPubliced ​​​​”: 1746178794000,” BlockfirstPublicedDisplay “:” 05.39edt “,” BlockfirstPublicedDisplayNotimeZone “:” 05.39 “,”, “,” ecb en BBC kondigt een uitgebreid partnerschap aan “,” Bijdragers “:[]”Primarydateline”: “Fri 2 May 2025 06.18 Edt”, “Secondarytateline”: “First published on Fri 2 May 2025 05.17 EDT”}, {“ID”: “6811F31C8F083CD6DAD7F37E”[{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Good May morning! With a quarter of the Championship season already gone, the cherry blossom falling but the swifts not yet here, patterns are starting to emerge. But patterns can be undone. Four teams take a rest this bank holiday weekend: the top three in Division One, Notts, Surrey and Sussex, and the April wooden spoonists, Worcestershire. Play starts at 11am, please join us!

“,”elementId”:”39dbee39-ee0b-46c4-94e5-173b302737ea”}]”Attributes”: {“Pinned”: False, “Keyevent”: True, “Summary”: False}, “BlockCreatedon”: 1746177476000, “Blockcreatedond display”: “05.17edt”, “Blocklastupdate” Ddisplay “:” 05.19edt “,” Blockfirstpubliced ​​”: 1746177476000,” Blockfirstpubliceddisplay “:” 05.17edt “,” Blockfirstpubliceddisplay zone: “05.17”, “:” Contributions “:” Contributions “:” Contributions “:[]”Primarydateline”: “Fri 2 May 2025 06.18 Edt”, “Secondarytateline”: “First published on Fri 2 May 2025 05.17 EDT”}, {“ID”: “681486AB8F8CA8CA8905803A99”, “Elements”[{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

DIVISION ONE

“,”elementId”:”edb09e9d-27f6-4627-8b31-6014c4455aae”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Southampton: Hampshire v Durham

“,”elementId”:”c8168d9a-fc18-469f-85c8-ea9d0c9e343a”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Taunton: Somerset v Essex

“,”elementId”:”ec52468a-7160-4228-a54e-2d8f97184000″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Headingley: Yorkshire v Warwickshire

“,”elementId”:”ee757c9f-e938-4fc4-885a-2d094e407e38″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

DIVISION TWO

“,”elementId”:”3948fd79-b310-4fe3-bd93-0dc78f56585f”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Sophia Gardens: Glamorgan v Derbyshire

“,”elementId”:”5cc7223c-76ed-4439-ad3a-0e585cbd7fad”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Old Trafford: Lancashire v Gloucestershire

“,”elementId”:”cf912ea3-5a65-478b-834e-ef6d4848122c”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Grace Road: Leicestershire v Northamptonshire

“,”elementId”:”601d4350-141c-437e-b217-ad32afab0e42″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Lords: Middlesex v Kent

“,”elementId”:”7dbe891d-a75d-447b-ab29-e7a9ff4bd55d”}]”Attributes”: {“Pinned”: False, “Keyevent”: True, “Summary”: False}, “Blockcreatedon”: 1746177476000, “Blockcreateddeddisplay”: “05.17edt”, “Blocklastupdated” “, Bolding -Click Date” BlockKlastupdate Ddisplay “:” 04.50edt “,” Blockfirstpubliced ​​”: 1746177476000,” Blockfirstpubliceddisplay “:” 05.17edt “,” Blockfirstpubliceddisplayzone “:” Contrary “, “:” Contribution “:” Contributions “:[]”Primarydateline”: “Fri 2 May 2025 06.18 EDT”, “Secondarydateline”: “First published on Fri 2 May 2025 05.17 EDT”}, {“ID”: “68148768F08CA8905803A9D”, “Elements”[{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

1 Nottinghamshire (played 4) 70

“,”elementId”:”45cf2554-3708-49a9-b05b-8b2fb0c1ddb0″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

2 Surrey (played 4) 60

“,”elementId”:”34841a59-0b5c-4646-98a5-dd26e0ec006a”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

3 Sussex (played 4) 52

“,”elementId”:”3f52fbb7-f78a-4811-af13-94afb0216f7f”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

4 Essex (played 3) 47

“,”elementId”:”84919f67-65ea-45b9-acc1-5aaddaf18cd3″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

5 Warwickshire (played 3) 46

“,”elementId”:”e7ec8fd6-ae4d-4a83-baab-59459a81c1aa”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

6 Durham (played 4) 45

“,”elementId”:”b5f1f23c-ee8b-43b0-b4e5-c04f0fd79b20″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

7 Hampshire (played 3) 43

“,”elementId”:”8d2e1118-f76d-40bb-95c9-cd9fb1709120″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

8 Yorkshire (played 3) 40

“,”elementId”:”eb85d2b6-7d90-4203-9db7-257d0145bc1c”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

9 Somerset (played 4) 33

“,”elementId”:”798865e9-7571-4820-8e5d-47e3dba337c4″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

10 Worcestershire (played 4) 18

“,”elementId”:”9e473172-b92b-497e-b809-c3bbef88e4d3″}]”Attributes”: {“pepled”: False, “KeyEvent”: True, “Summary”: False}, “Blockcreatedon”: 1746177476000, “Blockcreatedond display”: “05.17edt”, “Blocklastupdat” AstUpdate display “:” 04.52edt “,” Blockfirstpubliced ​​”: 1746177476000,” Blockfirstpubliceddisplay “:” 05.17edt “,” Blockfirst Publiceddisplaynotimezone “,”, “,”, “,”, “,”, “,[]”Primarydateline”: “Fri 2 May 2025 06.18 EDT”, “Secondarytateline”: “First published on Fri May 2, 2025 05.17 EDT”}, {“ID”: “681487D18F088213E4D7B8B”[{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

1 Leicestershire (played 4) 74

“,”elementId”:”763898d8-b7ca-472c-85b9-306793a57ee0″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

2 Derbyshire (played 4) 53

“,”elementId”:”252f4553-984b-490e-a5ef-238db9a7c9bf”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

3 Kent (played 3) 52

“,”elementId”:”50135643-ad69-46c3-9bb7-8b17aaba97f2″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

4 Middlesex (played 4) 38

“,”elementId”:”d27f1bc2-7bda-419e-abd2-f5fad7210a31″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

5 Gloucestershire (played 4) 38

“,”elementId”:”cc20bcb6-86bc-49ff-9701-e157652b7ef2″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

6 Lancashire (played 3) 34

“,”elementId”:”c58e9dde-6cca-40f3-a258-c24770343028″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

7 Northamptonshire (played 3) 34

“,”elementId”:”07c0b444-c305-46bd-8a1d-168f0f58c136″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

8 Glamorgan (played 3) 15

“,”elementId”:”fb84deff-16cb-45a5-bccf-de2ff14a209e”}]”Attributes”: {“pepled”: False, “Keyevent”: True, “Summary”: False}, “Blockcreatedon”: 1746177476000, “Blockcreatedond Display”: “05.17edt”, “BlockdlastiPolded”: “” 04.52EDT “,” Blockfirstpubliced ​​”: 1746177476000,” Blockfirst Publicutdisplay “:” 05.17edt “,” BlockfirstpubliceddisTermeZone “:” 05.17 “,” Division “,”::::::::::::: “,[]”Primarydateline”: “Fri 2 May 2025 06.18 EDT”, “Secondarydateline”: “First published on Fri 2 May 2025 05.17 EDT”}, {“ID”: “68148AB98F08CA8905803803AD”, “Elements”[{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Lancs are still without Jimmy, who is champing at the bit but not quite match-fit. Rocky Flintoff is apparently back to hitting balls and looking to play some one day cricket in June. Yorkshire are strengthened by the return of Root and Brook, as well as Australian Jordan Buckingham, who has signed for five games. WArwickshire also have an Australian, Beau Webster.

“,”elementId”:”54563e89-cbbc-42a4-bb1b-2f74e2429757″}]”Attributes”: {“pepled”: False, “Keyevent”: True, “Summary”: False}, “Blockcreatedon”: 1746177476000, “Blockcreateddeddisplay”: “05.17edt”, “Blocklastupdoded”: “” 05.13edt “,” Blockfirstpubliced ​​”: 1746177476000,” Blockfirstpubliceddisplay “:” 05.17edt “,” BlockfirstpubliceddisPublaynotimezone “:” 05.17 “,”: “No” no Jimmy: “,” ,, ,,, “[]”Primarydateline”: “Fri 2 May 2025 06.18 Edt”, “Secondarydateline”: “First published on Fri 2 May 2025 05.17 Edt”}], “Filterkey events”: False, “ID”: “Key-Events-Carousel-Mobile”, “AbsoluteserverTimes”: False, “Rendering target”: “Web”} “>

Important events

No wickets to report So far this morning!

Part

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.theguardian.com/sport/live/2025/may/02/somerset-v-essex-middlesex-v-kent-and-more-county-cricket-day-one-live

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: