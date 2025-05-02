Gauff dominates Swiatek to reach the Madrid final for the first time

Madrid-Coco Gauff explicitly defeated Iga Swiatek on Clay, 6-1, 6-1 Thursday to continue to the Mutua Madrid Open Final.

It was over in an amazing 64 minutes and was a thorough full breakthrough victory for the 21-year-old American who has now defeated three times consecutive Swiatek. Swiatek once led the head-to-head 11-1 and Gauff is the player she defeated the most in her career.

Gauff, who will play Aryna Sabalenka for the title on Saturday, was almost flawless. After Swiatek won the opening match, Gauff took off an incredible 11 consecutive games and won 12 of the last 13.

Gauff only lost two points on her first serve and ended with six aces. She won 57 of 83 points and was not in front of a breaking point. Gauff ended with 18 winners and only four casual mistakes. Swiatek was credited with seven winners and 21 non -forced errors.

The difference?

I think the mentality I had the entire game, Gauff said in her interview on the entire country. I was aggressive and played with margin. Maybe it wasn't her best level.

For me it was just there to ensure that my level remained the same. Secondly, I raised it.

The last time that Swiatek dropped two or fewer matches on each surface came in a loss of 6-0, 6-2 round of 32 for Jelena Ostapenko in Birmingham.

To be honest, this was difficult to fathom.

The least games won by Swiateek in Clay-Court career





Statistics perform

Swiatek, a four -time champion at Roland Garros, has been almost unbeatable on Red Clay. Only Steffi Graf (.750) has a higher profit percentage against WTA top 10 opponents than Swiatek (.700) in the previous 35 years.

Afterwards, Swiatek was asked by reporters to spend them what happened.

To be honest, there is nothing to walk on because it was all the same from the beginning to the end, she said. I couldn't really get my level up. Coco played well, but yes, I think it's on me that I didn't really go well, I wasn't ready to play the photos with gravity. With that kind of game it was pretty bad.

It was again a painful slow start for Swiateek. In her opening match she followed teen Alexandra Eala a set and a break before she came through. In Wednesday a quarterfinals against Madison Keys, Swiatek dropped the first set 6-0 before he had gathered in three.

Here she kept serving to start the game – and lost six consecutive games. For the second consecutive day, SWIATEK left the court after losing six consecutive games in the first set.

It happened in this way: Gauff scored the first break of Serve in Swiatks Second Service Game. When he came forward, Swiateek could not go backhand volley and it was 2-1, Gauff. And then it happened again when a loose backhand followed by a wandering Forehand Gauff gave a 4-1 lead. The third straight break, which came on the second set point of Gauffs – it was a Lunging Backhand that traveled wide – Swiatek cost the set.

Gauff, whose Serve has improved as the tournament progressed, won all nine of her firsts serving points (four of them aces) and was not standing in front of a breaking point. She hit 11 winners, against only four casual mistakes. Swiatek, on the other hand, had 13 casual mistakes and only five winners.

It took place in the second set. Gauff broke Swiatek for the fourth consecutive time (and eighth consecutive match in general) by sailing a Forehand winner. Swiatks -frustration was clear when she was called up for a non -characteristic code -violation for an audible obscenity.

Swiatks movement, usually her business card, was not there. On various occasions she struggled in the corners when she tried to climb back in a neutral position.

I think I have pushed my head a bit for more than I should, in terms of tennis, Swiatek said. Today today is everything that a kind of tennis has collapsed, both tennis and I feel that I was not even in the right place with my feet in front of the shots. I wish I would have moved better because I think I would get that to bounce back, because this is usually what happens.

Lagging behind 5-0, Swiatek finally served serve, but Gauff closed it in a love game that ended with another non-backed serve.