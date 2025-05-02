How the Columbus promise changes the game for students and the future of our city

For Eder Joel Pacheco Hernandez and other Columbus, scientists promise, their internships are not about gaining critical professional experience at Major Columbus Companyeyre, also about getting a chance to take their first Buckeyes -football match, to forge meaningful relationships.

Hernandez is one of the nearly 20 Columbus State Community College (CSCC) students who have guaranteed an internship at IGS Energy via the Columbus Promise Earn-and-Learn program. Described as a promise to our city students, the Columbus promise graduates in Columbus City Schools (CCS) enables CSCC collegation to live freely with an extra stipendium of $ 500/semester and exclusive support for advice. Made possible by the city of Columbus, CCS, I know I can do it and CSCC, it has helped almost 2500 students since 2021. In addition to completing their collegial academic program, Columbus Promise scientists can submit an application to participate in the paid internship program of Earn-and-Learn.

However, calling these opportunities only internships, she probably sells them briefly. IGSWHich is one of the several Columbus companies participating in the program, accepts students for a 10-month program that offers them critical work experience, but also teaches them invaluable lessons about the human side of the business world.

It is difficult for me not to become emotional when I am talking about the program, Igs Energy Talent Relations partner Lindsay Lasala said. I can spend so much time with our trainees every week and they become part of our family here. It is impossible not to be invested in it. Every student is so talented and unique. They have a lasting impact on our company.

According to Lasala, trainees learn important professional tools every day, they also form long -term personal relationships. She remembered a body in which the financial leader of the company donated tickets to a trainee to attend their first Buckeyes football match, and even one where her husband voluntarily registered his time to help a trainee learn to drive and ultimately acquire his driver's license.

Hernandez can confirm the holistic, person-first approach to mentoring.

We have our mentor, and they point to us tasks and help us teach us, but more than that created real relationships, Hernandez said. One of my mentors even tries to learn Spanish, so we meet each other and I help him with that.

But this does not mean that Hernandezwho is in the first year of his IGS internship, which is also a view of the professional benefits of the program.

I am a major, but I didn't know if I wanted to go to finance or marketing. I was able to work in different departments at IGS, and I realized that I really like to work with data and figures, he said.

However, Hernandez and IGs are only a small part of the still growing Columbus promise. In 2025 the program entered its second phase and it received a promise of more than $ 2 million from local managers as it expands.

And although the impact of the program is clear on both the cities of emerging talent and the companies that guide them, according to Columbus City Council President Shannon Hardin, the program is a need to maintain our cities with the expected growth and plundered all the rewards.

We need these young people to have the login data and the degrees so that they can assume the jobs of the future. [A recent study found that] The impact of references or non -login data would have the growth of our city. It said that about 65 percent of our young people must have a sort of degree of references, but at the current level of what we did (in 2019) we would not achieve that goal until 2060, Hardin said. In 2021 we brought this idea to a napkin, and the community invested in it and was now back with a great program with great results … It is the coolest to see our future right for us. “

Visit a visit to the Columbus Promise or Learn how to become an earn-and-Learn employment partner www.cbuspromise.com.

