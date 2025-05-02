



Transgender women will no longer be allowed to be allowed on female competitions with immediate effect, the cricket bosses of England have said. The legal change was inspired by a UK Supreme Court Last month rule that only organic and non -transvrouwen meet the definition of a woman under equality laws. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said: “With immediate effect, only those whose biological sex are feminine is eligible to play in cricket matches for women and girls. Transgender Women and girls can continue to play in open and mixed cricket. “ The ECB said that the regulations were always meant to ensure that cricket “was as inclusive of a sport”. “Given the new advice about the impact of the Supreme Court's ruling, we believe that the changes announced today are necessary,” the board added to its statement. Last month, Supreme Court judges decided unanimously That the definition of a “woman” and “sex” under the UK-wide Equality Act 2010 refers to “a biological woman and biological sex”, after a long-term legal challenge. Although the ECB acknowledged that his decision “would have a significant impact on transgender women and girls”, it will work with recreational cricket boards “to support people who are affected by this change”. The board claimed that abuse and discrimination “no place” in cricket and wanted to ensure that the sport is played “in a spirit of respect and inclusiveness”. The new policy follows blanket bans about transvrouwen in women's sport introduced in athletics, cricket and rugby. The decision comes one day after that of England Football Association also announced transgender women will no longer be allowed to compete in women's football. Earlier this week, the Scottish FA announced It also forbade transgender women to participate in the women's game. The football club of Wales said Thursday that it would “wait for further guidance for the sports sector” before it made a decision. Read more from Sky News:

Russell Brand accused of sex offenses in court While the milestone of the Supreme Court was welcomed on 16 April by campaigners, Lord Hodge said, who delivered the verdict that the verdict was not “a triumph of one or more groups in our society at the expense of another”. “The Equality Act 2010 provides transgender people protection, not only against discrimination by the protected characteristic of gender's re -risder, but also against direct discrimination, indirect discrimination and intimidation in substance in their acquired gender,” he added. “This is the application of the principle of discrimination by association. Those legal protections are available for transgender people, regardless of whether they have a certificate for gender recognition.”

