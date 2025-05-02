Man utd co -owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe ready to sell the French club OGC Nice in the midst of potential Saudi offers -Paper Talk | Football news





Transfer the top stories and rumors about Friday's newspapers … Sun Sir Jim Ratcliffe is ready to sell the French club OGC Nice with potential offers from Saudi Aarabia, according to reports. Arsenal promised to take the “strongest possible action” after a video has emerged from a group of fans who seem to be abused by Paris Saint-Germain players. Marcus Rashford flew to Dubai in a desperate bid to save his season. Use Chrome -Browser for a more accessible video player



Head coach Ruben Amorim of Manchester United says he has been satisfied with the performance of Marcus Rashford in Villa

Barcelona Legend Xavi is the new favorite to replace Ange Postecoglou in Tottenham when he leaves at the end of this season. Leeds United has become a member of Everton in the Chase to sign Sean Longstaff in Newcastle. Daily mail River plate midfielder Franco Mastantuono has informed Manchester United after he has shown interest to join Real Madrid. This summer's contract of Mohammed Kudus contains a remarkable release clause of £ 125 million for Saudi parties but West Ham would be willing to listen to more realistic offers for their 24-year-old winger instead of fully demanding that exalted compensation. Image:

West Ham United's Mohammed Kudus Battles for the Ball with Fabian Schar from Newcastle United



Real Madrid TV has launched a destructive new attack on another referee this weekend in the run-up to their Laliga collision with Celta Vigo. Daily mirror Manchester United has defeated Paris Saint-Germain and a large number of other European clubs for a deal for Enzo Kana-Biyik, with the highly appreciated teenage striker that puts pen on paper on a long-term contract. Manchester City has confirmed that their collision with Bournemouth will be the farewell match of Kevin De Bruyne later this month. Mikel Arteta will be confronted with a large rippling dilemma this summer. The FA has defended the decision to en masse the ticket prices for this year's FA Cup final. Athletics Two members of the senior leadership team of Manchester United – Richard Hawkins, director of football insights and innovations, and David Harrison, director of football activities – is expected to leave the club as part of the second round of Sir Jim Ratcliffe of dismissals. The Spanish Second Division Club Elche has banned the sale and consumption of sunflower seeds in their stadium. Chilean club Colo-Colo has to play five home games in Continental Competition without fans and no supporters will be allowed for the next five Expedic matches. Barcelona is probably without Jules Kounde for the second stage of their semi-final draw from Champions League against Inter because of a hamstring injury. Daily Telegraaf Newcastle United has a strong interest in signing Brentford wing player Bryan Mbeumo, but is concerned about the asking price. Image:

Bryan Mbeumo opens the score for Brentford against Brighton



Time Arsenal Face competition of other Premier League clubs, including Bournemouth, to sign Joan García of Espanyol this summer. Scottish Championship Club Greenock Morton has been hit by a FIFA transfer ban for not submitting the required paperwork when they signed a Liverpool player.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.skysports.com/football/transfer-paper-talk/12709/13359571/man-utd-co-owner-sir-jim-ratcliffe-ready-to-sell-french-club-ogc-nice-amid-potential-saudi-offers-paper-talk The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos