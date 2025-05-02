



Arlington, Texas US Lamija Avdic in Seattle achieved the Western Athletic Conference (WAC) Tennissis player of the year the 2024-25 Western Athletic Conference (WAC), as voted by the head coaches of the conferences, with the headline of three great prize winners from the League Tennis season. Tarleton came to Avdic as a Top Player Award winner, says Maria Castano, who conquered WAC -first -year student of the year. Grand Canyon coach Dané Vorster received a tab leaf from the WAC coach of the year after he led the Lopes to a conference title in her first season that the program led. Avdic and Castano emphasized 12 singles player selection on WAC All-Conference Teams. Gcus Bella Crossman and Karina Hofbauer, together with Hofbauer and double teammate Gala Arangio, were voted on the first team, while Arangio and Dania Deaifi were recorded under the second team All-Conference Singles players. Completion of the All-Wac first team was Maria Cascos of Abilene Christian and Ana Paula Jimenez from Ut Arlington. Other selections in the second team were from Tarleton, Staten Noelia Lorca and Adeliya Mukhutdinova, Ut Arlington's Maria Lucia Araoz-Gosn, Utah Techs Maya Inouye, and the double teams of Avdic and Natalia Michta from Seattle U and Emma Burger and Emma and Emma. 2024-25 WAC Women's Tennis Awards (as voted by the head coaches of the conferences) WAC player of the year Lamia Avdic, Seattle in WAC First -year year of the year Maria Castano, Tarleton State WAC coach of the year Dané Vorster, Grand Canyon All-Wac first team Maria Cascos, Abilene Christian

Bella Crossman, Grand Canyon

Karina Hofbauer, Grand Canyon

Lamia Avdic, Seattle in

Maria Castano, Tarleton State

Ana Paula Jimenez, ut Arlington

Karina Hofbauer & Gala Arangio, Grand Canyon (Doubles) All-Wac second team Gala Arangio, Grand Canyon

Dania Deaifi, Grand Canyon

Noelia Lorca, Tarleton State

Adeliya Mukhutdinova, Tarleton State

Maria Lucia Araoz-Gosn,

Maya Inouye, Utah Tech

Lamia Avdic & Natalia Micht, Seattle in (Doubles)

Maretha Burger & Emma Persson, Tarleton Staat (Doubles) – WAC –

