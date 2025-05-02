Hockey -goalkeeper Mikayla -Demaiter gets more smiling content for NHL -Splay -Futs

This one got lost in the shuffle last week. I’ve been looking for it the last couple of days because it proves just how deep Screencaps readers will search through editions of this column.

— John from Coronado writes:

Playing golf near Palm Desert this week with forever friend (Navy pilots together 42 years ago, then fellow Delta pilots for career) playing PGA West Pete Dye Mountain course today! Retirement doesn’t suck…

I REALLY appreciated your closing comment about saying Thank You to a gate agent if you got an upgrade on a flight. I know some will say that you deserve it if you get it, but that’s not true. And saying Thank You is wildly underrated in our world today.

ALL workers like to be thanked, and almost universally, airline employees are great folks that are willing and able to do the best job that they can, at least I know that is true at Delta, AND Southwest!

So thanks to you for encouraging gratitude. It’s a hallmark of a happy life.

— ‘Sheriff’ John in Houston writes:

Saw the email from Boy Dad Benji –

Sorry about the pitch to the face. That looks terrible. One thing I did when I coached Little League is I made my own kids wear those “c-flaps” on their helmet every season no matter what and in my parents’ letter at the start of each season, I STRONGLY recommended that parents go out and get one for their own kid and install it, or give it to me and let me install it. A lot of kids thought it looked dumb and most didn’t follow my advice, but many did and I know several kids who avoided more serious injury and never thought twice after taking a HBP that could have ended their evening if not their season. I thought it was just common sense for the kids to have face protection and I never understood why Little League didn’t make it required equipment to help avoid broken bones and teeth.

Then, a couple of years later, during my younger son’s 12 yo season (he’s 16 now), Little League BANNED c-flaps because they couldn’t be trusted to be installed correctly and could void the warranty of the batting helmets (important if you ever want to sue)… but WOULDN’T YOU KNOW IT, they just so happened to allow flaps from certain OEM helmet manufacturers. And it was just an unfortunate coincidence that the OEM flaps were not compatible with older helmets, requiring you to go out and buy a brand new helmet, and the flaps cost about 2-3x that of the original 3rd party flaps and were also impossible to find. So, most kids just didn’t wear one.

In general, I look back on my LL coaching days positively, but those guys in Williamsport were always willing to screw over kids and families for a dollar.

— Eric P. in Seattle tells us:

Man I miss coaching those little rats through rain or shine. Thanks for all the articles about various little league travails.. I enjoyed it so much, I spent hundreds of hours developing products to make the game a little safer for when coaches do the right thing and teach a kid to turn away from inside pitches.

I saw two kids plunked on the back of the neck and concussed in the same game and came up with the idea. Now, I would never expect to sneak one by you with the hope of trying to get some advertising; but it’s a great idea, I got the patent secured and I am trying to get it on the market. I guess I should mention, my kid was the pitcher in both instances..

https://www.teammembersports.com/

Pitchers are now wearing protection?

— Hardo Chris B. writes:

I have never seen nor heard of this.

Kinsey:

Same.

Would you rather get hit in the head and die or look like this on the mound? You guys make the call.

Give me the John Olerud helmet instead of this condom Kike wore.

Email: [email protected] or use my personal Gmail.

Readers react to my destruction of Costco’s $999 chicken coop

— Guy G. in western New York has land and knows the chicken world:

We live way out in the sticks, with enough property to handle livestock and poultry. We don’t because I’m on the road a lot, and the wife wants to travel. So, maintaining and getting coverage for farm animals is a real pain.

That being said, we have plenty of people around us, who do raise chickens. They’ll have 20-50, depending on the size of their barn. Getting a $1000 coop would be absurd. $50 in chicken wire, and a hole in the side of the barn does the same thing! And feed is already on the property, for every other animal they manage.

Being a farmer is a full time job. That’s why we’re part time farmers, with orchards instead of animals. (Mrs G. is also developing her own line of natural herb supplements, salves and tinctures) All of the people we know sell their stuff. Eggs, broiler chickens, pigs, beef and even goat. I know the people, I know what the animals eat, and I know they will fill my freezers at a reasonable price. It’s been 10+ years since we’ve picked up meat, eggs or milk at a grocery store.

Take a drive. Enjoy the labor of someone else. Pay them less than the grocery store. Go meet your Amish neighbors (and wave at their kids! They love it).

Readers react to Mike T. in Idaho starting a fire on his Airbnb deck