The Cricket Board (ECB) of England and Wales has confirmed that transgender women may no longer be allowed to participate in female competitions at all levels with immediate effect.

The policy change follows the law announced by the UK Supreme Court on April 16, and unanimously argues that a woman is defined by biological sex Under the Equality Act.

Trans women were banned from the top two layers of Elite Ladies Cricket And the hundred since the start of this year, but were still able to participate in the women's game up to and including Tier Three from the Interior Game and the entire recreational cricket.

However, this new statement will not allow transgender women at every level to compete in cricket for women.

“With immediate effect, only those whose biological sex are feminine is eligible to play in cricket matches for women and girls,” the ECB said in a statement.

“Transgender women and girls can continue to play in open and mixed cricket.

“Our regulations for recreational cricket have always aimed at ensuring that cricket remains as inclusive as possible.

“This included measures to manage differences, regardless of a person's gender, and to protect the pleasure of all players.

“Given the new advice on the impact of the Supreme Court's statement, we believe that the changes announced today are needed.

“We acknowledge that this decision will have a significant impact on transgender women and girls. We will collaborate with recreational cricket signs to support people affected by this change in our regulations.

“We are waiting for updated guidelines from the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) and will carefully study this.

“We claim that abuse or discrimination has no place in our sport and commit to ensuring that cricket is played in a spirit of respect and inclusiveness.”

Transgender men (feminine at birth) would be eligible for women's cricket, although the ECB says that it is also awaiting updated guidance of the EHRC.

The decision comes a day after the football club has confirmed that transgender women can no longer play in women's football in England from 1 June.

Use Chrome -Browser for a more accessible video player



Sky Sports News Senior Reporter Rob Dorsett explains the confirmation of the football club that from 1 June transgender women can no longer play in women's football in England in England



On Thursday, England Netball also announced that transgender women could no longer compete in women's networks from 1 September.

In addition, it recognized three categories for gender participation – female, male and mixed net ball – with the mixed category to serve as the inclusive category of the sport, allowing players to compete under the gender they identify.

The Ultimate Pool Group (UPG) became the first sports organization to update its policy since the statement when the transgender women from his female category burned on 24 April.

What does the ICC policy say?

In November 2023, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced that transgender players who have experienced male puberty could not play an international cricket for women under the regulations to be eligible for gender.

In September 2023, Danielle McGahey from Canada was the first transgender cricket player to participate in an official international competition when she was shown in a Women's T20 match against Brazil.

The 29-year-old opening seizure then played all six games of Canadas during the Wereldt-World-World Cup Americas Qualifiers event in Los Angeles in Los Angeles, to add earlier to the performances of the national teams that the official ICC status did not have.

According to the earlier regulations of the ICC, which were in force from October 2018 and in April 2021, McGahey had met all the criteria of eligible.