Philippe Lapointe discusses his hockey career in Michigan, plans for the future

Michigan Hockey Forward Philippe Lapointe recently spoke with Maize n Brew about his time in Ann Arbor, Frozen four Trips, his teammates and much more.

Let's look at his playing days and celebrate a unfortunate hero.

The family connection

Lapointes -Father, Martin, was NHL player for the Detroit Red Wings, 16 years old, Boston BruinsChicago Blackhawks and Ottawa Senators. Martin helped to win the Red Wings back-to-back Stanley Cups in 1997-98, and his time in Detroit cleared the way for his sons Futures in Michigan.

Filippes Older Brother, Guyot, is a colleague from Michigan and played for the club hockey program. His younger brother, Noah, will start his collegial career for the Arizona State Sun Devils This fall.

A chicago-elevated boy born in Michigan, Philippe, grew up in the Chicago Mission AAA teams before spending time on the prestigious Shattuck St. Mary's school in Minnesota, as well as the Lincoln Stars and Central Illinois Flying Aces of the Ushl. Then, in 2019-20, he ventured to the north to skate for the trailers of the BCHL. He was appointed captain in his only season.

That leadership and the scoring of pedigree (20 goals, 35 assists in 36 games for Trail) helped him get a grant in Michigan. It was an easy decision for him to play under the then head coach Mel Pearson and absorb everything Michigan has to offer.

You look at Michigan, I don't think you can get a better combination of athletics and academics at a university, Lapointe said.

Make sure that hockey is completed for me, that I am in an excellent position to be successful after hockey, Lapointe added.

The match days

Despite the excitement of Philippes to put on the corn and blue like his older brother, he was confronted with adversity in his first few seasons. Lapointe appeared in just 25 games during his underclass years and was largely left behind his classmates.

Those 2024s were a historic group, with NHL stars such as Matty Beniers, Owen Power and Kent Johnson, as well as Brendan Brisson, Thomas Boreleau and Erik Portillo.

They are superstars in the NHL and have great careers, said Lapointe. But they are just great people. That is what the university is for making friendships that last a lifetime.

Jacob Truscott, who supplied the Wolverines for the last two seasons, was another member of that class and was a room with Lapointe during their last days at the university.

Those boys just brought a different level of competition and excellence to the program. It was just so cool to see what they can do on the ice every day, Lapoine said.

The group is still as close as when they arrived at campus, because they often talk to each other and make an annual journey. Despite the different phases of their hockey career, they are grateful for the opportunity to have played together and stay close.

When many of them left for the NHL, it was time for Lapoine to shine.

Lapoine played in 25 games in 2022-23, but it was his senior campaign 2023-24 that shot his NHL opportunities. He was a fixture on each of the last two grilles and registered seven goals and 12 assists more than 73 games.

Perhaps his most impressive achievement, however, was to help Michigan reach three consecutive frozen four from 2022-24. Together with those legendary classmates, the Wolverines met the mountain top almost every year, but briefly came to heavier, veteran -guided squadrons.

I feel that all three runs we had, we had the team to win, Lapointe said.

Lapointe, who started his career during the Covid year, is grateful for the still gathering the holistic Wolverine experience.

Since then my experience has been incredible, Lapoine said. Then second year, you really get a understanding of what is happening on campus and you start making some friends. Your junior, senior years fly by. My fifth year, I just tried to soak everything at any time.

And he did. Lapoine was an alternative captain's last two years, who offered his Buddy Truscott an excellent running buddy and accompanied the young people.

The leader

Lapointe, a fearless player who would do everything to help win his team, quickly earned the admiration of his teammates. He has not set up all-American figures, nor he goes to the NHL like many of his teammates. But earning the A for a program with this rich A tradition and history is nothing to spot. It shows its excellent character and respect during the program.

When I asked him more specifically about his role of dressing room, he grinned that he had no AUX responsibilities, but he still found a way to influence his younger teammates.

I was never an Aux man, Lapoine said. Do you know, not necessarily holding the court, but sometimes keep boys under control. It is clear that you let the first -year students and second -year students walk their mouths here and there, so you have to keep them under control.

Lapointe also used the Off-Ice pregame speeches, a crucial moment to call in and prepare for the coming match. The speeches on the ice were reserved for Luca Fantilli.

He learned from his veterans such as Nick Blankenburg, Jimmy Lambert, Strauss Mann and Jack Becker, who all taught him what leadership looks like and how to improve a team of the ice.

You don't have to be in a certain way or change the way you are a leader about Michigan Hockey or a leader in life, Lapoine said.

One of my favorite lapoin stories was about a time that Troscott filled his shoes filled with shaving foam. The first suspects were who sometimes had to stay under control, but with Video Review it was assistant coach Bill Muckalt who had been the perpetrator.

The jokes like that and dressing room moments Lapoine will miss the most when he plays his playing days.

Lapointe further showed his leadership when he was asked about NIL and the changing landscape of collegial sports. Although he is happy to get out of this situation before it escalates, he always saw zero as something bigger than a Grab.

You do a lot of work for the community, Lapointe said. It is not alone, you get a salary and that is it … I think that is important for the growing landscape of zero, to be philanthropic with your zero.

The end

Lapoine goes back to Chicago after graduation to start his career in real estate. His competitive hockey days may be over, but he is someone who has left his print on Michigan Hockey. We thank him for that.

Good luck for Philippe in Chicago, and hopefully we can hear all (which he can share) about those class reunions.