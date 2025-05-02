



London (AP) unprecedented Essex couple Sam Cook and Jordan Cox were admitted to the English team for the one-off cricket test against Zimbabwe at Trent Bridge, from 22 May. Cook, a competent sailor, was mentioned on Friday in the 13-man team, together with Hard-Hitting Slagman Cox who was set for a test debut in New Zealand for Christmas only to miss when he broke his thumb in the nets. Advertisement The 27-year-old cook has 318 first-class wickets in 88 games, with an average of 19.77, but has previously jumped through a succession of faster bowlers. With James Anderson and Stuart Broad retired and Chris Woakes to play this season due to injury, there is a vacancy for a swing and seam specialist with a modest pace. Cook performed impressively on England Lions Tour through Australia in January and took 13 wickets in three games. Native captain Ben Stokes still has to play for Durham this season while recovering from a heavily torn hamstring, but it is unclear how much bowling he will be able to do. The Stokes team will be tough favorites in the four -day game against Zimbabwe, who has been playing his first test in England since 2003, Highlights of all the international home games of Englands will continue to be shown by the BBC, as well as eight live double headers in the hundred, after the broadcaster had renewed his deal with the cricket board of England and Wales for four years. Advertisement ___ England Squad: Ben Stokes (Captain), Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Harry Brook, Sam Cook, Jordan Cox, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Josh Tong. ___ AP Cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket

