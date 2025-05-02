



The International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) today confirms that three tennis players have been suspended, after breaches of the tennis anti-corruption program (TACP). The Romanian tennis player Alexandra Iordache, who reached a career -high world ground for 756 in August 2023, admitted that they hit the outcome of one match in 2023 in exchange for payment, transferring a corrupt approach to another player and arranging the destruction of evidence. Iordache, 21, is suspended for a period of two years and has a fine of $ 15,000, of which $ 5,000 has been suspended. The period of players of non -subsidiaability started on March 11, 2025 and ended on 10 March 2027. The Thai tennis player Anapat Timangkul, who reached a career-high world doubles of 2414 in November 2023, admitted that he devised the outcome of five games between September 2023 and February 2024. Timangkul, 22, has been suspended for a period of three years and nine months, and has a fine of $ 30,000, of which $ 21,000 has been suspended. The sanction was reduced to October 8, 2024, when Timangkul was suspended for the time being and will end on July 7, 2028. The Chinese tennis player Wang Chukang, who reached a career -high world ground for 786 in February 2020, denied charges with regard to requesting a competition in May 2022. A hearing was kept at a distance before independent anti-corruption characterist (AHO) Jack Forrest KC on January 9, 2025 discovered that cheek to request another player to repair the result of their match, a suspension of eight months and a fine of $ 1500. The suspension is in force from March 26, 2025, the date of the written decision and ends on November 25, 2025. During their periods of non -subsidiaability, Iordache, Timangkul and Wang are forbidden to play, coach or attend a tennis event that is authorized or punished by the members of the ITIA (ATP, ITF, WTA, Tennis Australia, Fdration the Tennis, Wimbledon and Usta). The ITIA is an independent body that set up its tennis members to promote, encourage, improve and protect the integrity of their professional tennis events. To read the Wang decision in full click here (liability) and here (sanction). End

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.itia.tennis/news/sanctions/alexandra-iordache-anapat-timangkul-and-wang-chukang-suspended-under-tennis-anti-corruption-program/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos