Sex assault trial for ex-World junior players will not be in London today, Ont.

Warning: This article refers to sexual violence and can affect those who have experienced sexual violence or know someone who has been affected by it.

One of the jury members in the process of five former World Junior hockey players accused of sexual violence is sick, so London, Ont., The court was postponed for Thursday and is expected to resume Friday morning.

“As you have noticed, one of you is sick. We don't have a full jury and we can't hear any evidence today,” Carroccia told jury members. “I will expect that the jury member will be back tomorrow. As a result, I will release you today. See you tomorrow.”

The trial, which started with jury selection last Friday, hears the case against Michael McLeod, Dillon Dub, Carter Hart, Cal Foote and Alex Forenton, all of whom had NHL career. The five have argued not guilty of one count of each of the sexual attacks. MCLEOD is not guilty of an indictment due to party in the violation.

Taylor Raddysh, now an attacker at the Washington Capitals, had to resume his testimony on Thursday.

On Wednesday, one of the teammates of the five accused men of the 2018 championship team was the witness -box and told the text exchanges of the court about players and a phone call he received from Ahockey Canada Executive about an investigation.

Raddyshtestified remotely from Arlington, from, hours before the play -off match of the Capitals against the Montreal Canadiens. Washington won and now continues with the round.

In research by Crown Attorney Meaghan Cunningham, RaddyShpoke about how he felt to make the World Junior Squad.

“As a child you really want to be part of that team,” he said.

The leader of the World Junior Team, DUB, was commissioned to be a leader “on and out of the ice,” said Raddysh, a role that had to “give him”.

Surveillance video shows players, Emat Bar

Raddysh was the second witness on Wednesday, after London Police Det. Tiffany Waque, who showed videos of the group of men who dance together and with EM, the complainant in the case of which the identity is protected by a ban on publication.

At one point in the surveillance video that was taken early in 19 June 2018 in Jack's Bar, Dubis saw his shirt take off. He picks them up in another while she extends on the dance floor.

EM is seen that her ponytail is pulled on the dance floor by one of the players and her buttocks. She dances with McLeod and others.

In one of the videos taken at the bar by his phone 1:21 in McLeodusus, dancing and singing the players to that morningHey darlingBy DJ TZI. Thesongwas played when AGO Agoal was scored during the World Junior Hockey Tournament 2018 that the Canadian team won months earlier, the jury was told.

Jury sees Group Chat, videos in Hotel

Carrocciacioted jury members, they cannot draw conclusions of seeing vane.m. Kus McLeod or having other “physical interactions” with players.

The law limits the earlier sexual behavior by a jury can be used, Carrocciatold them.

She said that jury members can use her actions in the Dance Floorto to assess the state of mind as the evening progressed, and her level of stunning and her credibility, but they cannot use what she did on the dance floor to determine whether the men are guilty or not guilty.

“You can't think that because of the sexual nature of what happened to Jack, she has previously agreed to sexual activity or that it is less worth believing,” Carroccia said. Inferences that are based on myths that cannot be considered by the jury, she added.

The jury was also shown surveillance videos from the lobby of the bar of the Delta Armories Hotel, in which groups of players arrived at various points in the early hours of 19 June.

Someone proposes to go to a comic club, then a while later, texts the team Group Chat and asks: “Who wants to be there in a 3-way fast,” signed “(room) 209- Mikey.”

Someone who uses Hart's phone answers: “I'm in it.”

Eleven players are in the group chat, the court was told: Hart, Foote, Dub, McLeod, Forenton, Jake Bean, Maxime Comtois, Drakebatherson, Tylerteenbergen, Brett Howden and Sam Steel.

Moments later, RaddyShreceivesa Group -message from McLeod, who asks him if he wants to come to McLeod's room for oral sex. Raddysh does not answer.

The jury also saw two videos from McLeod's telephone that were taken at the end of the night.

In the first time -timing of 3:25 am, EM is dressed and it can be heard that they are asked if she is “OK with all these things”, and she answers: “Yes, I'm okay.”

Taylor Raddysh, now an attacker at the Washington Capitals of the NHL, testifies via Video on Wednesday in London as a crown lawyer Meaghan Cunningham raises him. (Alexandra Newbould/CBC)

In the second video, at 4:26 am, EM, which does not wear clothing, is holding a towel in front of her chest.

She says: “It was all consensual. Are you taking me up? K, good. You are so paranoid. Holy. I enjoyed it. It was fine. I am sober. That's why I can't do this now.”

“I called my father”

Raddyh testified that he didn't have much of that night. He came home from Jack's and went to his hotel room and Facetimed with his girlfriend. His roommate, Howden, woke him up at a certain point in the middle of the night, but he did not remember when.

Raddysh said several times: “As I am here today, I cannot remember,” when asking the crown, including no reminder of the fact that McLeod is being asked and another player, Boris Katchouk, comes to his room and asks him to hang around.

Raddysh remembered a woman in the room, but not what she was wearing or what she did, he testified.

He remembered that he had received Thecall from Hockey Canada Executive Shawn Bullock, about a week after the night in question, and told him that an investigation was started.

“I called my father,” Raddysh said.

He also testified that he passed on that information to a teammate.

“Bully just called me,” SMS “RaddySH MCLEOD on 28 June 2018,” said an investigation. “

Eight weeks are reserved for the process. CBC will resume live coverage when the procedure starts again, which is expected on Friday around 10 am.