



US Squash was proud of being an official partner for this year's racquetx conference in Miami, FL, March 22 24. Racquetx is a meeting of the most influential racquet and padel companies, from worldwide brands to ambitious start-ups, allowing them to work together, networks and present. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l_3YZ3OUF1U During the conference, US Squash collaborated with starting court designer and manufacturer access to courts to make the prototype debut for a cost -effective modular squash court that turned out to be a highlight of the presence of the pumpkin at the conference. The court was placed in the middle of the exhibition hall under pickleball and padel courts and table tennis tables. US Squash was accompanied by squash colleagues from different perspectives, including club owners, software providers, teaching and coaches and entrepreneurs in the youth programs that help to generate a considerable buzz about the newly beaten Olympic sport. With almost constant gameplay during the three days of the conference, hundreds of people could not only see the new court personally, but also watch while top players participated in the Upstart National Squash League on Saturday afternoon. Kevin Klipstein, President and CEO of US Squash, and Renato Paiva, Access Youth Academy's Executive Direcetor, spoke about the following gene: De Padel and Pickleball -Race for Olympic status, and how the US De Sleepers and Picklers of the Olympics on the Olympic Prepare Olympics. Cooperation, communication, cooperation has been our theme in the US for the past twenty years under the entities, college squash, squash in education, the Pro Tour, you name it, said Klipstein. View the full panel here. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rSXREB5RFMC Ganek Family US Squash Head National Coach Nick Taylor was on the paths to play: Opening doors for Young Athletes Panel and spoke about the importance and impact of passionate, dedicated coaches on involving players and the newly announced player development path for Squash players. It must be powered by the player. There must be a lot of pleasure in that, and that comes back to coaches who inspire and bring the love of the game into those children at a young age, Taylor said. I think we were very lucky in the US that we have a great player path. I think our path to play and our player path is great, Taylor said. We have more than three hundred tournaments in thirty states. Seventy -five university teams. It really grows, very well, but I think the bottom line is that we have to let these younger players play. View the full panel here. Continued involvement in events such as Racquetx is crucial for the growth of the sport for the possibility of exposing squash to the thousands of attendees, padel or pickleball players and in particular commercial club owners.

