The NCAA di tennis championship of 2025 is underway and the finals were set on 15-18 May in Hurd Tennis Center in Waco, Texas. The qualifications were announced in a selection show on 28 April on NCAA.com.
Georgia, Texas A&M, Michigan and Ohio State are the top four seeds in the four -seater team field
As part of a two -year pilot program, the ladies Singles and Doubles Championships were performed in the autumn of 2024, while the team championships are played in the spring of 2025.
2025 Di Women's Tennis Team Championship Bracket
Click or tap here for the interactive bracket
2025 Di Women's Tennis Team Championship schedule
*Always mentioned in the eastern time
- First round | May 2
- Georgia Tech 4Iowa 1
- Notre Dame 4UIC 0
- Arizona State 4Ole Miss 1
- Illinois 4Arizona 1
- Clemson vs. Wisconsin, 11 hours | Live statistics/video
- Fiu vs. Stanford, 11 hours | Live statistics/video
- Baylor vs. Boise St., 11 am | Live statistics/video
- No. 2 Texas A&M vs. Quinnipiac, 11 hours | Live statistics/video
- UC Santa Barbara vs. Rice, 11 am | Live statistics/video
- Harvard vs. UCLA, 12 pm | Live statistics/video
- Oklahoma St. Vs. Tulsa, 12.30 pm | Live statistics/video
- No. 1 Georgia vs. Florida A&M, 1 p.m. Live statistics/video
- Florida Atlantic vs. Old Dominion, 1 p.m. Live statistics/video
- UCF vs. Furman, 1 p.m. Live statistics/video/
- Memphis vs Zuid -California, 1 p.m. Live statistics/video
- Kansas vs. South Carolina, 1 p.m. Live statistics/video
- No. 4 Ohio St. Vs. Buffalo, 1 p.m. Live statistics/video
- No. 3 Michigan vs. Youngstown St., 1 pm | Live statistics/video
- No. 7 Virginia vs. FDU, 1 p.m. Live statistics/video
- Pepperdine vs. Wake Forest, 1 p.m. Live statistics/video
- California vs. Sacramento St., 2 pm | Live statistics/video
- No. 9 Auburn vs. South Carolina St., 2 pm | Live statistics/video
- No. 14 Texas vs. Grand Canyon, 2 p.m. Live statistics/video
- No. 11 Texas Tech vs. Boston U., 2 p.m. Live statistics/video
- No. 15 Vanderbilt vs. Xavier, 3 p.m. Live statistics/video
- No. 6 Oklahoma vs. Denver, 3 p.m. Live statistics/video
- No. 8 Duke vs. Bryant, 4 p.m. Live statistics/video
- No. 5 North Carolina vs. VCU, 4 p.m. Live statistics/video
- No. 12 NC State vs. Charleston Southern, 4 p.m. Live statistics/video
- No. 13 LSU vs. SFA, 4 p.m. Live statistics/video
- No. 10 Tennessee vs. Elon, 4 p.m. Live statistics/video
- No. 16 Washington vs. Stetson, 5 pm Live statistics/video
- Second round | May 3
- Super Regionals | 9-11 May
- Women's Team Championship | May 15-18
Di Women's Tennis Championship History
Texas A&M achieved the NCAA tennis title of 2024 NCAA ladies by beating Georgia 4-1. This is the first team title of Aggies; They became second in 2013.
Summary: 2024 Di Women's Tennis Championships
View the full DI Women's Tennis Team Championship History below:
|Year
|CHAMPION
|Points/score
|Second place
|Host of site
|Presence
|2024
|Texas A&M
|4-1
|Georgia
|Oklahoma State
|AFTER
|2023
|North Carolina
|4-1
|NC State
|UCF
|AFTER
|2022
|Texas
|4-1
|Oklahola
|Illinois
|AFTER
|2021
|Texas
|4-3
|Pepperin
|UCF
|AFTER
|2020
|Canceled from COVID-19
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Stanford
|4-0
|Georgia
|UCF
|AFTER
|2018
|Stanford
|4-3
|Vanderbilt
|Wake Bos
|AFTER
|2017
|Florida
|4-1
|Stanford
|Georgia
|AFTER
|2016
|Stanford
|4-3
|Oklahoma State
|Tulsa
|AFTER
|2015
|Vanderbilt
|4-2
|UCLA
|Baylor
|AFTER
|2014
|UCLA
|4-3
|North Carolina
|Georgia
|AFTER
|2013
|Stanford
|4-3
|Texas A&M
|Illinois
|AFTER
|2012
|Florida
|4-0
|UCLA
|Georgia
|AFTER
|2011
|Florida
|4-3
|Stanford
|Stanford
|AFTER
|2010
|Stanford
|4-3
|Florida
|Georgia
|AFTER
|2009
|Duke
|4-0
|California
|Texas A&M
|AFTER
|2008
|UCLA
|4-0
|California
|Tulsa
|AFTER
|2007
|Georgia Tech
|4-2
|UCLA
|Georgia
|AFTER
|2006
|Stanford
|4-1
|Miami
|Stanford
|AFTER
|2005
|Stanford
|4-0
|Texas
|Georgia
|AFTER
|2004
|Stanford
|4-1
|UCLA
|Georgia
|3,634
|2003
|Florida
|4-3
|Stanford
|Florida
|3,182
|2002
|Stanford
|4-1
|Florida
|Stanford
|5,053
|2001
|Stanford
|4-0
|Vanderbilt
|Georgia St.
|N / A
|20000000000000000000
|Georgia
|5-4
|Stanford
|Pepperin
|1,780
|199999.
|Stanford
|5-2
|Florida
|Florida
|4,912
|1998
|Florida
|5-1
|Duke
|Our Lady
|2,310
|1997
|Stanford
|5-1
|Florida
|Stanford
|4,360
|1996
|Florida
|5-2
|Stanford
|Florida St.
|3,749
|1995
|Texas
|5-4
|Florida
|Pepperin
|5,404
|1994
|Georgia
|5-4
|Stanford
|Georgia
|5,613
|1993
|Texas
|5-2
|Stanford
|Florida
|4,913
|1992
|Florida
|5-3
|Texas
|Stanford
|7,036
|1991
|Stanford
|5-1
|UCLA
|Stanford
|8,523
|1990000000000000000.
|Stanford
|5-1
|Florida
|Florida
|3,144
|1989
|Stanford
|5-0
|UCLA
|Florida
|2,050
|1988
|Stanford
|5-2
|Florida
|UCLA
|6,328
|1987
|Stanford
|5-1
|Georgia
|UCLA
|2,351
|1986
|Stanford
|5-4
|South California
|Texas
|2,927
|1985
|South California
|6-3
|Miami (FLA)
|Ololama City
|4,552
|1984
|Stanford
|6-0
|South California
|Los Angeles
|3,405
|1983
|South California
|8-1
|Trinity (Tex)
|Albuquerque, NM
|3,027
|1982
|Stanford
|6-3
|UCLA
|Salt Lake City
|1,595