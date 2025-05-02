Ted Alexander interviews the latest rent from Field Hockey, Odu Hall of Famer, Mimi Smith

Sports Men’s Teams Baseball Schedule for Baseball Roster for Baseball News for Baseball Schedule for Basketball Roster for Basketball News for Basketball Schedule for Football Roster for Football News for Football Schedule for Golf Roster for Golf News for Golf Schedule for Sailing Roster for Sailing News for Sailing Schedule for Soccer Roster for Soccer News for Soccer Schedule for Swimming Roster for Swimming News for Swimming Schedule for Tennis Roster for Tennis News for Tennis DAME SEAMS Basketball Schedule for Basketball Roster for Basketball News for Basketball Schedule for Field Hockey Roster for Field Hockey News for Field Hockey Schedule for Golf Roster for Golf News for Golf Schedule for Lacrosse Roster for Lacrosse News for Lacrosse Schedule for Rowing Roster for Rowing News for Rowing Schedule for Sailing Roster for Sailing News for Sailing Schedule for Soccer Roster for Soccer News for Soccer Schedule for Swimming Roster for Swimming News for Swimming Schedule for Tennis Roster for Tennis News for Tennis Schedule for Volleyball Roster for Volleyball News for Volleyball Fan Zone Gameday Information Football Parking & Tailgating Information 2024-2025 MBB Game Program 2024-2025 WBB Game Program Monarch Mobile Hotel, Restaurant and Travel Partners Spirit Squads Code of Conduct Sponsorship promotions ODU Student Spring Break Challenge The TowneBank Royal Rivalry Big Blue’s Kids Club Sign up for the latest promotions! Subscribe to The Monarch Brew Facebook Instagram X (Twitter) YouTube Wednesday’s With Wood (ESPN Radio 94.1 Segment) Inside Monarch Nation Mascot | Cheer | Spirit Event Request Ticket Donation Request Form Community Service Seats for Service Camps Inside Athletics About Us Staff Directory Athletic Facilities Athletic History Mission Statement Name, Image & Likeness (NIL) Athletic Logos/Licensing Student-Athlete Support Services Athletic Training Compliance EADA 2024 Tickets Ticket Information Buy Now Harbor Park Baseball Games Ticket Central Premium Seating Seats for service 2025 ODAF GamePlan Log Into My Account Student ticketing Mobile Ticketing FAQ Full Service Tailgates on Kaufman Mall Odaf Shop Multimedia Media Watch Monarch Media Watch ESPN+ ODU Zoom Backgrounds Recruiting Close the main menu All sports schedule Open schedule Ticker Open Main Menu



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://odusports.com/news/2025/05/2/ted-alexander-interviews-field-hockeys-newest-hire-odu-hall-of-famer-mimi-smith The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos