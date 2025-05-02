Sports
2025 NCAA di Di's Tennis Championship: bracket, scores, schedule
The NCAA di di di's Tennis Championship qualifications from 2025 were unveiled in a selection show on NCAA.com on Monday 28 April. The game of the first round is underway with the final rounds before 16-18 May in Hurd Tennis Center in Waco, Texas.
Wake Forest, TCU, Texas and Stanford are the top four seeds in the field of four -sixty teams.
2025 Di Men's Tennis Team Championship Bracket
Click or tap here to see the interactive bracket
2025 Di Men's Tennis Team Championship schedule
*All times are in the eastern standard time.
- Show selections | April 28
- First and second rounds | May 2
- May 2
- Clemson 4, Quinnipiac 0
- Michigan St. 4, North -Alabama 0
- Florida State 4, Samford 0
- No. 8 Columbia vs. Binghamton, 1 p.m. Live statistics/video
- Pepperdine vs. Alabama, 1 p.m. Live statistics/video
- UC Santa Barbara vs. UCLA, 1 p.m. Live statistics/video
- Harvard vs. Washington, 1 p.m. | Live statistics/video
- No. 12 Mississippi St. VS New Orleans, 2 pm | Live statistics/video
- No. 13 South Carolina vs. VCU, 1 p.m. Live statistics/video
- Old Dominion vs. Kentucky, 2 p.m.Live statistics/video
- No. 4 Stanford vs. New Mexico, 4 p.m.Live statistics/video
- No. 11 California vs. Boise St., 4 p.m. Live statistics/video
- No. 10 Arizona vs. Denver, 4 p.m. | Live statistics/video
- Oklahoma vs. Illinois, 4 p.m. Live statistics/video
- No. 1 Wake Forest vs. Gardner-Webb, 5 pm | Live statistics/video
- No. 2 TCU vs. Abilene Christian, 7 pm | Live statistics/video
- May 3
- Florida vs. South -Florida, 10 am | Live statistics/video
- St. John's (NY) vs. Princeton, 10 hours | Live statistics/video
- Belmont vs. Auburn, 10.00 am | Live statistics/video
- Duke vs. Middle Tenn., 10 am | Live statistics/video
- Baylor vs. Nebraska, 11 hours | Live statistics/video
- UNCW vs. Georgia, 11 am | Live statistics/video
- Cornell vs. Michigan, 11 am | Live statistics/video
- South California vs. Arizona ST, 1 p.m. Live statistics/video
- No. 5 Ohio St. Vs. Buffalo, 1 p.m. Live statistics/video
- No. 14 Tennessee vs. Alabama St., 1 pm | Live statistics/video
- No. 7 Virginia vs. Buckknell, 1 p.m. Live statistics/video
- No. 15 UCF vs. Miami (FL), 1 pm | Live statistics/video
- No. 16 Texas A&M vs. Rice, 2 pm Live statistics/video
- No. 3 Texas vs. Montana, 2 p.m. Live statistics/video
- No. 9 NC State vs. South Carolina St., 2 pm | Live statistics/video
- No. 6 San Diego vs. UC Irvine, 4 p.m. Live statistics/video
- May 2
- Super Regionals | 9-11 May
- Men's Team Championship | May 16-18
NCAA di Di's Tennis Team Championship History
TCU is the defending champion after beating Texas with 4-3 who won his first NCAA di Tennis National Championship in program history. South California leads the nation with 21 titles of all time, but the last victory of the title came in 2012. See the full championship history below:
|Year
|CHAMPION
|Points/score
|Second place
|HOST
|2024
|TCU
|4-3
|Texas
|Oklahoma State
|2023
|Virginia
|4-0
|Ohio State
|UCF
|2022
|Virginia
|4-0
|Kentucky
|Illinois
|2021
|Florida
|4-1
|Baylor
|UCF
|2020
|Canceled from COVID-19
|–
|–
|–
|Texas
|4-1
|Wake Bos
|UCF
|2018
|Wake Bos
|4-2
|Ohio State
|Wake Bos
|2017
|Virginia
|4-2
|North Carolina
|Georgia
|2016
|Virginia
|4-1
|Oklahola
|Tulsa
|2015
|Virginia
|4-1
|Oklahola
|Baylor
|2014
|South California
|4-2
|Oklahola
|Georgia
|2013
|Virginia
|4-3
|UCLA
|Illinois
|2012
|South California
|4-2
|Virginia
|Georgia
|2011
|South California
|4-3
|Virginia
|Stanford
|2010
|South California
|4-2
|Tennessee
|Georgia
|2009
|South California
|4-1
|Ohio St.
|Texas A&M
|2008
|Georgia
|4-2
|Texas
|Tulsa
|2007
|Georgia
|4-0
|Illinois
|Georgia
|2006
|Pepperin
|4-2
|Georgia
|Stanford
|2005
|UCLA
|4-3
|Baylor
|Texas A&M
|2004
|Baylor
|4-0
|UCLA
|Tul Helobles
|2003
|Illinois
|4-3
|Vanderbilt
|Georgia
|2002
|South California
|4-1
|Georgia
|Texas A&M
|2001
|Georgia
|4-1
|Tennessee
|Georgia
|20000000000000000000
|Stanford
|4-0
|From Commonwealth
|Georgia
|199999.
|Georgia
|4-3
|UCLA
|Georgia
|1998
|Stanford
|4-0
|Georgia
|Georgia
|1997
|Stanford
|4-0
|Georgia
|UCLA
|1996
|Stanford
|4-1
|UCLA
|Georgia
|1995
|Stanford
|4-0
|Mississippi
|Georgia
|1994
|South California
|4-3
|Stanford
|Our Lady
|1993
|South California
|5-3
|Georgia
|Georgia
|1992
|Stanford
|5-0
|Our Lady
|Georgia
|1991
|South California
|5-2
|Georgia
|Georgia
|1990000000000000000.
|Stanford
|5-2
|Tennessee
|South California
|1989
|Stanford
|5-3
|Georgia
|Georgia
|1988
|Stanford
|5-2
|LSU
|Georgia
|1987
|Georgia
|5-1
|UCLA
|Georgia
|1986
|Stanford
|5-2
|Pepperin
|Georgia
|1985
|Georgia
|5-1
|UCLA
|Georgia
|1984
|UCLA
|5-4
|Stanford
|Georgia
|1983
|Stanford
|5-4
|Southern Methodist
|Georgia
|1982
|UCLA
|5-1
|Pepperin
|Georgia
|1981
|Stanford
|5-1
|UCLA
|Georgia
|1980
|Stanford
|5-3
|California
|Georgia
|1979
|UCLA
|5-3
|Trinity (Tex.)
|Georgia
|1978
|Stanford
|6-3
|UCLA
|Georgia
|1977
|Stanford
|5-4
|Trinity (Tex.)
|Georgia
|1976
|South California, UCLA
|21
|Tex.pan American
|1975
|UCLA
|27-20
|Miami (Fla.)
|Tex.pan American
|1974
|Stanford
|30-25
|South California
|South California
|1973
|Stanford
|33-28
|South California
|Princeton
|1972
|Trinity (Tex.)
|36-30
|Stanford
|Georgia
|1971
|UCLA
|35-27
|Trinity (Tex.)
|Our Lady
|19700000000000.
|UCLA
|26-22
|Trinity (Tex.), Rice
|Utah
|1969
|South California
|35-23
|UCLA
|Princeton
|1968
|South California
|31-23
|Rice
|Trinity (Tex.)
|1967
|South California
|28-23
|UCLA
|Southern -sick.
|1966
|South California
|27-23
|UCLA
|Miami (Fla.)
|1965
|UCLA
|31-13
|Miami (Fla.)
|UCLA
|1964
|South California
|26-25
|UCLA
|Michigan St.
|1963
|South California
|27-19
|UCLA
|Princeton
|1962
|South California
|22-12
|UCLA
|Stanford
|1961
|UCLA
|17-16
|South California
|Iowa St.
|1960
|UCLA
|18-8
|South California
|Washington
|1959
|Notre Dame, Tulane
|8
|Northwest
|1958
|South California
|13-9
|Stanford
|Navy
|1957
|Michigan
|10-9
|Tulane
|Utah
|1956
|UCLA
|15-14
|South California
|Kalamazoo
|1955
|South California
|12-7
|Texas
|North Carolina
|1954
|UCLA
|15-10
|South California
|Washington
|1953
|UCLA
|11-6
|California
|Syracuse
|1952
|UCLA
|11-5
|California, South California
|Northwest
|1951
|South California
|9-7
|Cincinnati
|Northwest
|1950
|UCLA
|11-5
|California, South California
|Texas
|1949
|San Francisco
|7-4
|Rollins, Tulane, Washington
|Texas
|1948
|William & Mary
|6-5
|San Francisco
|UCLA
|1947
|William & Mary
|10-4
|Rice
|UCLA
|1946
|South California
|9-6
|William & Mary
|Northwest
|
Sources
2/ https://www.ncaa.com/news/tennis-men/article/2025-05-02/2025-ncaa-di-mens-tennis-championship-bracket-scores-schedule
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
