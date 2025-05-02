What's in London in May 2025

Friday, May 02, 2025 5:40 PM

Since May usher on longer days and warmer again, London comes to life with an exciting range of events and activities. From sporting events such as the London Sports Festival and family -friendly trips to historical parties such as Ve Day and Fine Dining, the capital offers something for everyone this month for everyone. Here is your composite guide for the best things to do in London in May.

Sports and Welfare

London Sports Festival launching event

22–23 May 2025

Start the summer at the London Sports Festival Launch event in Guildhall Yard. With activities such as pickleball, table tennis, basketball, archery and more, this event is a great way to stay active while enjoying the lively atmosphere of live music and delicious food.

May 22: 10:00 – 12.30 pm

10:00 – 12.30 pm May 23: 14:30 – 18:00

This outdoor event is free to attend, but booking is essential. All equipment is provided.

Location: Guildhall Yard

Nearest Station: Bank & Mansion House

Register here for your free place

Padel -Table tennis at Tower Suites Walkway

May 26 – September 28, 2025

Bring your table tennis skills to the next level with this exciting new sport. Padel -Table Tennis combines the pleasure of table tennis with the challenge to bounce the ball of walls. Perfect for groups of up to four, each 45 -minute session promises pleasure.

Location: 100 minories, EC3N 1JY

Nearest Station: Tower Hill & Tower Gateway

Book your session now

Padel at the tower

May 26 – October 26, 2025

Try the world's fastest growing sport with the Tower of London as your background. These outdoor courts are wheelchair accessible and ideal for a friendly game with friends, family or colleagues. Just bring your trainers and all other equipment is provided.

Location: Tower Hill Terrace (Tower Hamlets), London, EC3N 4EE

Nearest Station: Tower hill

Reserve your court here

Pickleball

May 26 – September 28, 2025

Participate in the pickleball. This fun and competitive sport is suitable for all skills, including wheelchair users. Sessions last 45 minutes and are aimed at a maximum of four players. Suitable in all weather conditions.

Location: St James's Park (Palmer Street)

Nearest Station: St James's Park

Book your game today

Yoga on the roof in the Skyline London

May 24, 2025, 9:30 am – 11:00 am

Experience the ultimate rejuvenation with yoga on the roof and a relaxing brunch, all put against a breathtaking panoramic view of the Tower of London, The River Thames and Tower Bridge. These lessons are designed to help you make contact with your body, breath and mind, while creating a feeling of harmony to take with you all day.

Finish your yoga session with a delicious brunch, perfect for socializing with fellow yogis and enjoy the view.

Location: 100 minorities, London EC3N 1LA

Book your place today

Art and Culture

Bat Out of Hell: The Musical

May 21 – 7 June 2025

Experience the legendary music of Meat Loaf and Jim Steinman in this exciting musical. With its unforgettable songs and energy-rich versions, this show is a must-see for both fans of Rock and Theater.

Location: Peacock Theater, Holborn

Tickets available here

Second Saturday – Family activities in Guildhall Art Gallery

May 10, 2025

Perfect for families, this free event offers stories telling, crafts and interactive activities inspired by the rich collection of the gallery. Enjoy creative workshops and practical pleasure that is designed to generate imagination and curiosity in children aged 3-11.

Location: Guildhall Art Gallery

Read more here

Guided tours by Billingsgate Roman House and Baths

Saturday (until November 2025)

Discover the secrets of Roman London with this tour through one of the best -preserved archaeological locations of the city. Perfect for history lovers, these tours offer a fascinating look in the old past of London.

Location: 101 Lower Thames Street, EC3R 6DL



Location: 101 Lower Thames Street, EC3R 6DL

Tickets: £ 12 adults / £ 10 children

Secure your place now

Feel the sound in the Barbican

May 22 – August 31, 2025

Immerse yourself in the world of sound on this innovative, multi-sensory exhibition. From digital choirs to Car Sound Systems, this experience redefines how we listen and deal with sound. You will come across interactive installations with which you can feel vibrations, visualize sound waves and explore the emotional impact of various sonic environments.

Location: Barbican Center, EC2Y 8DS

Plan your visit here

Evelyn de Morgan: the modern painter in Victorian London

Until January 4, 2026

Discover the feminist and spiritual artistry of Evelyn de Morgan at this exhibition Guildhall Art Gallery. The 'Evelyn de Morgan: The Modern Painter in Victorian London' exhibition, presented with the Morgan Foundation and celebrates the impactful work of the artist and its connections with figures such as Oscar Wilde. Her paintings to think for thought emphasizes her impact as a pioneer in Victorian art.

Location: Guildhall Art Gallery

Read more and book your tickets here

Pop-up weekend markets at Ladenhall Market

Two weekends per month (until November 2025)

The pop-up vintage and craft markets of Leadenhall Market are returning this spring. Browse Retro furniture, timeless fashion and traditional goods while enjoying the iconic Victorian setting of the market. Participate in these weekend markets and find your unique treasure.

Location: Gracechurch Street, EC3V 1LT

Explore the market schedule here

Food and drinks

Girls' Night at Jang – Saturday night dinner

Every Saturday night

Collect the girls and go to Jang on the Royal Exchange for a luxury evening of Fine Korean and Japanese dinner. Enjoy the celebrated creations of chef Dana, including Yuk Hwe Steak Tartare and Lobster Kal-Guksu, and enjoy a 50% discount on champagne with the glass or bottle.

Location: Jang, the Royal Exchange

Reserve your table now

Italian Satire -Restuarant

Satyrio brings a compelling Italian dining experience to the city and combines sturdy dishes with an extensive selection of fine wines. Known for its exceptional service and relaxed atmosphere, it is the perfect place to enjoy authentic flavors and enjoy a truly memorable culinary journey.

Location: 49 Aldgate High ST, London EC3N 1AL

More information here

The Ivy Asia

Open Monday to Friday from 11.30 am to 5 pm

Dragon set lunch menu from £ 19.95

Enjoy exceptional starters and tasteful network, in addition to divisible snacks and sides. Decadent desserts offer the perfect finish for people with a sweet tooth.

More information here

The Suntrap -Terraces of the Royal Exchange The Suntrap -Terraces of the Royal Exchange

Spring is here and the Royal Exchange is the ultimate destination for dining al fresco. From Persian tea at Kiani Tea to Champagne Brunch in Engel, enjoy unforgettable meals while cherishing in the sun on these beautiful terraces.

Discover more here

Tiffin Tree: Indian Dining With A Twist

Discover the authentic flavors of Punjab in Tiffin Tree. Their characteristic Tiffin service contains stacked containers of fragrant curries, Biryanis and freshly made bread, which offer a nostalgic eating experience and world-ways desserts.

Location: 71 Vane Street, SW1P 2PA

Reserve your table now

May is a month of possibility in London, with an incredible mix of sport, culture and indulgences to enjoy. Whether you test your skills at Picleball, explore iconic exhibitions or surrender to good food, the city offers something for every mood and moment. Get the most out of season and experience everything that London has to offer.