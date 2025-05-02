What's in London in May 2025

Sports
Since May usher on longer days and warmer again, London comes to life with an exciting range of events and activities. From sporting events such as the London Sports Festival and family -friendly trips to historical parties such as Ve Day and Fine Dining, the capital offers something for everyone this month for everyone. Here is your composite guide for the best things to do in London in May.
Sports and Welfare
London Sports Festival launching event
22–23 May 2025
Start the summer at the London Sports Festival Launch event in Guildhall Yard. With activities such as pickleball, table tennis, basketball, archery and more, this event is a great way to stay active while enjoying the lively atmosphere of live music and delicious food.
- May 22: 10:00 – 12.30 pm
- May 23: 14:30 – 18:00
This outdoor event is free to attend, but booking is essential. All equipment is provided.
Location: Guildhall Yard
Nearest Station: Bank & Mansion House
Register here for your free place
Padel -Table tennis at Tower Suites Walkway
May 26 – September 28, 2025
Bring your table tennis skills to the next level with this exciting new sport. Padel -Table Tennis combines the pleasure of table tennis with the challenge to bounce the ball of walls. Perfect for groups of up to four, each 45 -minute session promises pleasure.
Location: 100 minories, EC3N 1JY
Nearest Station: Tower Hill & Tower Gateway
Book your session now
Padel at the tower
May 26 – October 26, 2025
Try the world's fastest growing sport with the Tower of London as your background. These outdoor courts are wheelchair accessible and ideal for a friendly game with friends, family or colleagues. Just bring your trainers and all other equipment is provided.
Location: Tower Hill Terrace (Tower Hamlets), London, EC3N 4EE
Nearest Station: Tower hill
Reserve your court here
Pickleball
May 26 – September 28, 2025
Participate in the pickleball. This fun and competitive sport is suitable for all skills, including wheelchair users. Sessions last 45 minutes and are aimed at a maximum of four players. Suitable in all weather conditions.
Location: St James's Park (Palmer Street)
Nearest Station: St James's Park
Book your game today
Yoga on the roof in the Skyline London
May 24, 2025, 9:30 am – 11:00 am
Experience the ultimate rejuvenation with yoga on the roof and a relaxing brunch, all put against a breathtaking panoramic view of the Tower of London, The River Thames and Tower Bridge. These lessons are designed to help you make contact with your body, breath and mind, while creating a feeling of harmony to take with you all day.
Finish your yoga session with a delicious brunch, perfect for socializing with fellow yogis and enjoy the view.
Location: 100 minorities, London EC3N 1LA
Book your place today
Art and Culture
Bat Out of Hell: The Musical
May 21 – 7 June 2025
Experience the legendary music of Meat Loaf and Jim Steinman in this exciting musical. With its unforgettable songs and energy-rich versions, this show is a must-see for both fans of Rock and Theater.
Location: Peacock Theater, Holborn
Tickets available here
Second Saturday – Family activities in Guildhall Art Gallery
May 10, 2025
Perfect for families, this free event offers stories telling, crafts and interactive activities inspired by the rich collection of the gallery. Enjoy creative workshops and practical pleasure that is designed to generate imagination and curiosity in children aged 3-11.
Location: Guildhall Art Gallery
Read more here
Guided tours by Billingsgate Roman House and Baths
Saturday (until November 2025)
Discover the secrets of Roman London with this tour through one of the best -preserved archaeological locations of the city. Perfect for history lovers, these tours offer a fascinating look in the old past of London.
Location: 101 Lower Thames Street, EC3R 6DL
Tickets: £ 12 adults / £ 10 children
Secure your place now
Feel the sound in the Barbican
May 22 – August 31, 2025
Immerse yourself in the world of sound on this innovative, multi-sensory exhibition. From digital choirs to Car Sound Systems, this experience redefines how we listen and deal with sound. You will come across interactive installations with which you can feel vibrations, visualize sound waves and explore the emotional impact of various sonic environments.
Location: Barbican Center, EC2Y 8DS
Plan your visit here
Evelyn de Morgan: the modern painter in Victorian London
Until January 4, 2026
Discover the feminist and spiritual artistry of Evelyn de Morgan at this exhibition Guildhall Art Gallery. The 'Evelyn de Morgan: The Modern Painter in Victorian London' exhibition, presented with the Morgan Foundation and celebrates the impactful work of the artist and its connections with figures such as Oscar Wilde. Her paintings to think for thought emphasizes her impact as a pioneer in Victorian art.
Location: Guildhall Art Gallery
Read more and book your tickets here
Pop-up weekend markets at Ladenhall Market
Two weekends per month (until November 2025)
The pop-up vintage and craft markets of Leadenhall Market are returning this spring. Browse Retro furniture, timeless fashion and traditional goods while enjoying the iconic Victorian setting of the market. Participate in these weekend markets and find your unique treasure.
Location: Gracechurch Street, EC3V 1LT
Explore the market schedule here
Food and drinks
Girls' Night at Jang – Saturday night dinner
Every Saturday night
Collect the girls and go to Jang on the Royal Exchange for a luxury evening of Fine Korean and Japanese dinner. Enjoy the celebrated creations of chef Dana, including Yuk Hwe Steak Tartare and Lobster Kal-Guksu, and enjoy a 50% discount on champagne with the glass or bottle.
Location: Jang, the Royal Exchange
Reserve your table now
Italian Satire -Restuarant
Satyrio brings a compelling Italian dining experience to the city and combines sturdy dishes with an extensive selection of fine wines. Known for its exceptional service and relaxed atmosphere, it is the perfect place to enjoy authentic flavors and enjoy a truly memorable culinary journey.
Location: 49 Aldgate High ST, London EC3N 1AL
The Ivy Asia
Open Monday to Friday from 11.30 am to 5 pm
Dragon set lunch menu from £ 19.95
Enjoy exceptional starters and tasteful network, in addition to divisible snacks and sides. Decadent desserts offer the perfect finish for people with a sweet tooth.
The Suntrap -Terraces of the Royal Exchange The Suntrap -Terraces of the Royal Exchange
Spring is here and the Royal Exchange is the ultimate destination for dining al fresco. From Persian tea at Kiani Tea to Champagne Brunch in Engel, enjoy unforgettable meals while cherishing in the sun on these beautiful terraces.
Tiffin Tree: Indian Dining With A Twist
Discover the authentic flavors of Punjab in Tiffin Tree. Their characteristic Tiffin service contains stacked containers of fragrant curries, Biryanis and freshly made bread, which offer a nostalgic eating experience and world-ways desserts.
Location: 71 Vane Street, SW1P 2PA
Reserve your table now
May is a month of possibility in London, with an incredible mix of sport, culture and indulgences to enjoy. Whether you test your skills at Picleball, explore iconic exhibitions or surrender to good food, the city offers something for every mood and moment. Get the most out of season and experience everything that London has to offer.
