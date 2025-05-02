LIFE is quickly moving in the Indian Premier League, the richest and most popular cricket competition in the world. Fourteen days ago, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, 14, was a frills player for the Rajasthan Royals and the youngest of a bunch of teenagers in the books of the Leagues 10 teams. On April 19, he made his debut and hit his first ball for six, then, on April 28, in an hour of burning batting, he scored a hundred out of 35 balls, with 11 sixes disappeared to all corners. It was the second fastest century in the history of the tournament and by the time he went to bed that night, Suryavanshi was one of the most famous people in India.

In the following days, Suryavanshis Innings was taken over by the millions of fans from the competitions, the clips watched and shared time and time again on social media. His short life story is endlessly told on TV, radio, podcasts and in print. He is praised by politicians, athletes and celebrities, and gave advice from everyone who is someone in the Indian cricket, including Sachin Tendulkar, who made his professional debut at the same age. Everyone who once had something to do with him, from his mother and father to his junior coaches and his former teammates, was sought to share what they have to say.

At that time Suryavanshi passed his first scandal. An old video interview in which he stated that he was 18 months older than his registered age became viral and was reported all over the world. Cricket is the sport it is, he also passed his first IPL, when he was caught on Thursday of his second ball in Rajasthans match against Mumbai Indians. The roar of applause that greeted him when he arrived at the fold, and the bewildered silence that fell around the ground in the moments after he was, was another sign that his life changed in two weeks of all recognition.

Let's be realistic, said Rajasthans coach Rahul Dravid earlier in the week. He goes through a number of ups and downs. Dravid, who made his reputation as a coach by sending India to the victory in the World Cup Under-19, begged the media to be realistic in how you not only write about his success, but also his potential failures. After Suryavanshis Duck, Dravid was properly confronted with a stream of stories about how he apparently had hidden his own disappointment after the teenager had crashed back to Earth by going for Naaught, a version that launched a thousand memes.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi was fired on Thursday for a duck in the second ball against Mumbai Indians. Photo: Surjeet Yadav/AP

Dravid should know better than ask. When the IPL was launched in 2008, the organizers made it a point to encourage actors and actresses as investors to give Primetime celebrity. Seventeen years later, the tournament itself seems to have grown into the favorite soap of India's and has become one of the most successful domestic sports competitions in the world. According to the Jiostar broadcaster, 525 million people watched last year's tournament on TV and another 425 million on mobile devices. Where there is a signal, there is someone who follows the newest IPL reils.

Including in Bihar, the impoverished northeastern province where Suryavanshi was born and raised, dreams, all the time, of a career in the large competitions. He is a very modern Indian story. The circumference is known. There have rather many young players in the competition who had similar stories about modest beginning and hard sacrifices. His father was a club cricket player who had to sell a piece of agricultural land to pay his boy to attend the nearest cricket Academy, 90 miles away in Patna. His mother woke up every day at 3 o'clock to have him breakfast for living work traffic.

Suryavanshi would endlessly train in Patna. He says he had confronted 450 balls a day and there were more in the small net that his father built when he came home. Bihar used to be a bit of a cricket-inside water, but the IPL teams now have scouts everywhere and they checked his progress through the provincial ranks and the National Under-19 team, where he scored for a century in a youth match match against Australia. In 2024, only 13, he earned his first contract when Rajasthan bought him for just over 100,000. The competition is, as Indias -lovered commentator Harsha Bhogle often says, the place where talent can offer the opportunity.

Even now it is unclear how old Suryavanshi is. In the viral video he says that he will celebrate his 14th birthday on September 27, 2023. That would now make him 16, although the games for administrative body, the board of control for cricket in India, it says that Bottests show that he is not. It is not unusual that there is confusion about the exact age of players in his situation. Even now we don't know the exact age of Hasan Raza, who became the youngest man to play test cricket when he made his debut for Pakistan in 1996. And in reality his exact age does not matter much, because what is without a doubt that he is young, gifted and has the world at his feet.