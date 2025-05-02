Sports
Vaibhav Suryavanshi, the 14-year-old sensation with cricket world at his feet | IPL
LIFE is quickly moving in the Indian Premier League, the richest and most popular cricket competition in the world. Fourteen days ago, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, 14, was a frills player for the Rajasthan Royals and the youngest of a bunch of teenagers in the books of the Leagues 10 teams. On April 19, he made his debut and hit his first ball for six, then, on April 28, in an hour of burning batting, he scored a hundred out of 35 balls, with 11 sixes disappeared to all corners. It was the second fastest century in the history of the tournament and by the time he went to bed that night, Suryavanshi was one of the most famous people in India.
In the following days, Suryavanshis Innings was taken over by the millions of fans from the competitions, the clips watched and shared time and time again on social media. His short life story is endlessly told on TV, radio, podcasts and in print. He is praised by politicians, athletes and celebrities, and gave advice from everyone who is someone in the Indian cricket, including Sachin Tendulkar, who made his professional debut at the same age. Everyone who once had something to do with him, from his mother and father to his junior coaches and his former teammates, was sought to share what they have to say.
At that time Suryavanshi passed his first scandal. An old video interview in which he stated that he was 18 months older than his registered age became viral and was reported all over the world. Cricket is the sport it is, he also passed his first IPL, when he was caught on Thursday of his second ball in Rajasthans match against Mumbai Indians. The roar of applause that greeted him when he arrived at the fold, and the bewildered silence that fell around the ground in the moments after he was, was another sign that his life changed in two weeks of all recognition.
Let's be realistic, said Rajasthans coach Rahul Dravid earlier in the week. He goes through a number of ups and downs. Dravid, who made his reputation as a coach by sending India to the victory in the World Cup Under-19, begged the media to be realistic in how you not only write about his success, but also his potential failures. After Suryavanshis Duck, Dravid was properly confronted with a stream of stories about how he apparently had hidden his own disappointment after the teenager had crashed back to Earth by going for Naaught, a version that launched a thousand memes.
Dravid should know better than ask. When the IPL was launched in 2008, the organizers made it a point to encourage actors and actresses as investors to give Primetime celebrity. Seventeen years later, the tournament itself seems to have grown into the favorite soap of India's and has become one of the most successful domestic sports competitions in the world. According to the Jiostar broadcaster, 525 million people watched last year's tournament on TV and another 425 million on mobile devices. Where there is a signal, there is someone who follows the newest IPL reils.
Including in Bihar, the impoverished northeastern province where Suryavanshi was born and raised, dreams, all the time, of a career in the large competitions. He is a very modern Indian story. The circumference is known. There have rather many young players in the competition who had similar stories about modest beginning and hard sacrifices. His father was a club cricket player who had to sell a piece of agricultural land to pay his boy to attend the nearest cricket Academy, 90 miles away in Patna. His mother woke up every day at 3 o'clock to have him breakfast for living work traffic.
Suryavanshi would endlessly train in Patna. He says he had confronted 450 balls a day and there were more in the small net that his father built when he came home. Bihar used to be a bit of a cricket-inside water, but the IPL teams now have scouts everywhere and they checked his progress through the provincial ranks and the National Under-19 team, where he scored for a century in a youth match match against Australia. In 2024, only 13, he earned his first contract when Rajasthan bought him for just over 100,000. The competition is, as Indias -lovered commentator Harsha Bhogle often says, the place where talent can offer the opportunity.
Even now it is unclear how old Suryavanshi is. In the viral video he says that he will celebrate his 14th birthday on September 27, 2023. That would now make him 16, although the games for administrative body, the board of control for cricket in India, it says that Bottests show that he is not. It is not unusual that there is confusion about the exact age of players in his situation. Even now we don't know the exact age of Hasan Raza, who became the youngest man to play test cricket when he made his debut for Pakistan in 1996. And in reality his exact age does not matter much, because what is without a doubt that he is young, gifted and has the world at his feet.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.theguardian.com/sport/2025/may/02/vaibhav-suryavanshi-ipl-rajasthan-royals-cricket
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Will Nigel Farage be the next prime minister?
- PM Modi continues to avoid manipur; Amit Shah a great failure, explains the congress The 2nd anniversary of ethnic conflicts
- President Trump says that he will revoke Harvard tax exemption
- Bodycam film shows the ABREGO GARCIA Traffic Station
- The required evacuation after a large earthquake leads to a tsunami alert The latest weather clips
- Dr. Mahathir strikes the quarter naive foreign policy of Anwars, says that Malaysia is now afraid of us and promotes China
- The cricket club of the Quad Cities starts its 28th season
- Donald Trump plans $ 163 billion in waking and unnecessary federal expenses
- Goa stangled Modi, Gandha, Rahul Gandhi, Rau Gandhi, Les Grands Astroites
- The complainant bears witness to the process of sexual violence on hockey
- Here's how China could retaliate against American prices
- What is Trump doing still popular?