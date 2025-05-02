



Athens Georgia Football is a fixed value on top of the SEC in the term of office of Kirby Smarts, but the gap is shrinking. The Bulldogs, who played in seven of the nine SEC championships since Smart before the 2016 season took over head coach, have also become the leader in producing NFL Draft Talent. Indeed, 13 still Georgia players were selected in the recent NFL concept of 2025, including three selections in the first round. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3xq3pm4Z7MC However, next season can be different if the recent ESPN 2026 NFL Draft projections prove to be accurate. Only one Georgia player, Linebacker CJ Allen, was projected as a first round pick in the 2026 NFL Mock Draft published by ESPNS Jordan Reid. Perhaps more eye opening is the number of other SEC players who are projected for all 7 before the middle line lacker of Bulldogs is planned to go 20th in general to the Tampa Bay Bucs. Reid was enough free of all, a third -year starter, and noted that he was a second level patient on the second level to brought one of the best defenses in the country last season. But last year the Georgia team Quarterback was by a talent in the first round in Carson Beck, who has since been transferred to greener meadows in Miami, FLA. The current projected starter from Bulldogs, fourth-year Junior Schutter Stockton, is currently not high on the radar of an NFL team. Reid has four quarterbacks in the top eight choices of the 2026 NFL Draft, including two of the SEC in South Carolinas La Norris Sellers (South Carolina) and Lsus Garrett Nussmeier. The SEC has planned seven players to be picked for all, such as in addition to sellers and Nussmeier: Alabama Ot Kadyn Proctor is generally projected, no. 2, in general, Auburn Edge Keldric Faulk is generally projected no. 10, Texas LB Anthony Hill is projected no. 11 in general, Tennessee CB Jermod McCoy is generally projected no. 14, and Alabama DT LT Overton is generally projected no. 16 Smart has spoken during the spring exercises and in the low season about the youth in this coming seasons Georgias Bulldogs team, and the figures are carrying it. UGA vermeldt 10 beurs senioren (inclusief redshirts) op het roster, elk naar verwachting bijdragers en NFL -prospects: strakke einde Oscar Delp, punter Brett Thorson, Snapper Beau Gardner, bewaker Micah Morris, ontvangers Noah Thomas, Dillon Bell en Colbie Young, Corner Back Daylen Everette, en Safeties Adrian Maddox and Jacorey Thomas. Transfer Safeties Zion Branch (USC), Jaden Harris (Miami), attacking Tackle Earnest Greene LLL, defending Tackle Christian Miller, Center Drew Bobo joins Stockton as the only fourth -year juniors. Georgia has a handful of real juniors who could prove NFL ready, but none perhaps, outside of CJ Allen jumps out as a certain first round upside down in the NFL design of 2026. Most Ugas True Juniors Olb Gabe Harris, Wr Zachariah Branch, Wr London Humphreys, Defined Tackle Jordan Hall, Offensive Tackle Monroe Freeling, LB Raylen Wilson, CB Daniel Harris, Te Lawson Luckie, Penton Woodres -PLEYTON -BACEELLATE – -Skills. Between the youth and the relative lack of starkracht is an early reading The 2025 season looks just as challenging, if no more than the most recent.

