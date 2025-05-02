



Bethlehem, Pa. Navy received two of the four 2025 Patriot League Womens Tennis Major Awards, while Army West Point and Boston University claimed one per piece, while the League Office announced the All-Patriot League teams and big prizes on Friday. Navy Senior Emily Tannenbaum was named the 2025 Patriot League Womens Tennis Player of the Year after ending with an 18-4 record and a 7-1 mark at number 1 singles in competition game, causing Navy to earn the number 3 seed in the Patriot League championship. Tannenbaum and second -year teammate Olivia Fermo were named the 2025 Patriot League Womens Tennis Doubles Team of the Year. The duo placed a 6-1 record at number 1 Doubles against competition opponents and a record of 10-2 in general. Boston University First -year Gabriella Mikaul was selected as the 2025 Patriot League Womens Tennis Rookie of the year. She led the terriers at number 2 singles with a record of 7-1 competition and went 8-2 at number 1 Doubles during the season. Army West Point coach Paul Peck was declared the 2025 Patriot League Womens Tennis Coach of the year after the led of the Black Knights to a perfect 8-0 record in competition game and the number 1 seed in the Patriot League Womens Tennis Championship. Seven of the Nine Teams competitions were represented in the All-League teams. Army West Point was at the forefront with four student athletes honored, followed by Boston University with three and Buckknell with two. Colgate, Lehigh, Lafayette and Navy each had one selection. The big prizes and All-League teams were voted by the competitions nine head coaches, who were not allowed to vote for their student athletes or themselves. 2025 Patriot League Womens Tennis Player of the Year

Emily Tannenbaum, Navy, Sr., Commack, NY/Commack *Tannenbaum went 18-4 in singles, including a 7-1 mark number 1 singles in competition game.

*The senior posted a 13-5 record at number 1 Doubles with Olivia Fermo.

*Tannenbaum was named Patriot League player of the week four times in 2025, so that her career -at seven on seven brought a competition record since the prize started in 2018. 2025 Patriot League Ladies Tennis Double Team of the Year

Emily Tannenbaum/Olivia Fermo, Marine *The duo posted a 10-2 general record in double matches, including a 6-1 mark at number 1 Doubles in League Play.

*Tannenbaum and Fermo have recorded remarkable victories at Middle Tennessee, Richmond, Air Force and League Champion Boston University. 2025 Patriot League Ladies Tennis Rookie of the Year

Gabriella Mikaul, Boston University, Fr., Manalapan, NJ/Laurel Springs School *Mikaul went 7-1 at number 2 singles and 8-2 at number 1 Doubles during the regular season.

*The first-year students was named the Patriot League championship MVP from 2025 after having gone 4-1 and the terriers to their seventh league title in Leiden. 2025 Patriot League Ladies Tennis Coach of the Year

Paul Peck, Army West Point *Peck led Army West Point to an 8-0 competition record and the number 1 seed for the first time since 2018.

*Peck earned his 16th Patriot League Coach of the Year Honor, his first since 2022. 2025 Patriot League Ladies Tennis Major Award winners

Player of the year Emily Tannenbaum, Marine

Doubles Team of the Year Emily Tannenbaum/Olivia Fermo, Marine

Rookie of the year Gabby Mikaul, Boston University

Coach of the Year Paul Peck, Army West Point First Team All-League Uma Bakaityte, Boston University

Gabriellamikuel, Boston University

Whitney King, Buckknell

Amelia Galin, Colgate

Maggie Forner, Lehigh

Emily Tannenbaum, Marine Second team All-League * Cooper Jackson, Army West Point

Jenna Sabile, Army West Point

Venn Mathivanan, army wanted points

Emma Sy, Army West Point

Madison Liu, Boston University

Abby Platt, Buckknell

Therese Guchi, Lafayaitte *Seven members are in the second team because of a draw when voting About the Patriot League The Patriot Leagueis in its fourth decade of academic and athletic performance, which constantly demonstrating that student athletes can excel in both academics and athletics without sacrificing high standards. The athletic success of the Patriot Lagues is achieved, while its affiliated institutions are committed to the establishment principle of allowing and graduating student athletes who are academically representative of their class. Participation in athletics at Patriot League institutions is seen as an important part of well-completed education.

