Sports
Crosby and Bedard are not in Canadas first world schedule: who are?
On Thursday, Hockey Canada announced the first 15 players representing that Team Canada at the 2025 IIHF World Championship, which starts on 9 May. Although there is talent in the selection, many are not the team, whether because of the choice of players or management.
Advertisement
Pittsburgh Penguins GM Kyle Dubas is the GM of Canada for this tournament. He is accompanied by a selection committee of four NHL managers, including Dennis Bonvie, Jason Spezza, Andrew Cogliano and Gregory Campbell, who helped Dubas in evaluating and selecting players for selection.
Some big names that were not eligible for the Stanley Cup play -offs are not on the Roster, such as Penguins Captain Sidney Crosby, Chicago Blackhawks Center Connor Bedard and Nashville Predators Center Steven Stamkos, among other things.
Since this is not the entire team, there is the possibility that these players did not decide when participating, but the reality is that they are currently not in the team.
For those who are in the team, however, there are enough players who can be on the bubble to make the Olympic team of Canadas for February 2026.
Advertisement
Philadelphia Flyers On the right wing player Travis Konecny and defender Travis Sanheim have both made the 4 Nations Face-Off selection, but will again be a challenge for Olympic schedules. Participating in Team Canada for the world championship helps their business.
Other defenders, including the New York Islanders Noah Dobson, Calgary Flames Mackenzie Weegar and Seattle KrakenS Brandon Montour also increases their chances of playing at the Olympic Games by participating in this tournament.
In addition, young people Macklin Celebrini of the San Jose SharksTogether with Adam Fantilli and Kent Johnston from the Columbus Blue JacketsHave also put themselves on the map with an opportunity to represent their country.
In terms of goal congregation, Canada Dylan Garand has mentioned, who did not play a match in the NHL. The 22-year-old net plays for the AhlS Hartford Wolf Pack, the affiliate club of the New York Rangers.
Advertisement
With the Montreal Canadiens is recently eliminated from the play -offsThere is a chance that Samuel Montembeault fits this tournament for Canada.
Here the 15 players were selected for the 2025 world championship:
Forward:
Macklin Celebrini, San Jose Sharks
Will Cuylle, New York Rangers
Adam Fantilli, Columbus Blue Jackets
Tyson Foerster, Philadelphia Flyers
Barrett Hayton, Utah HC
Bo Horvat, New York Islanders
Kent Johnston, Columbus Blue Jackets
Travis Konecny, Philadelphia Flyers
Ryan Oreilly, Nashville Predators
Defense:
Noah Dobson, New York Islanders
Smoking Evans, Seattle Kraken
Brandon Montour, Seattle Kraken
Advertisement
Travis Sanheim, Philadelphia Flyers
Mackenzie Weegar, Calgary Flames
Goalkeepers:
Dylan Garand, Hartford Wolf Pack (AHL)
Get the latest news and trending stories by following Hockey news on Google News And By subscribing to the hockey newsletter here here. And share your thoughts by responding to the article on thn.com below.
|
Sources
2/ https://sports.yahoo.com/article/crosby-bedard-left-off-canada-200542456.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Will Nigel Farage be the next prime minister?
- PM Modi continues to avoid manipur; Amit Shah a great failure, explains the congress The 2nd anniversary of ethnic conflicts
- President Trump says that he will revoke Harvard tax exemption
- Bodycam film shows the ABREGO GARCIA Traffic Station
- The required evacuation after a large earthquake leads to a tsunami alert The latest weather clips
- Dr. Mahathir strikes the quarter naive foreign policy of Anwars, says that Malaysia is now afraid of us and promotes China
- The cricket club of the Quad Cities starts its 28th season
- Donald Trump plans $ 163 billion in waking and unnecessary federal expenses
- Goa stangled Modi, Gandha, Rahul Gandhi, Rau Gandhi, Les Grands Astroites
- The complainant bears witness to the process of sexual violence on hockey
- Here's how China could retaliate against American prices
- What is Trump doing still popular?