First Olympic solidarity course in twenty years a huge success for Uzbekistan





Table tennis is one of the most popular sports in the country, with more than 3000 regular players. The association has a robust structure of 16 training centers, in which some coaches provide their services in dedicated gyms, and has set up 15-17 local championships for players annually to measure it against each other. Since Uzbekistan started organizing WTT events and continental championships, the goal is to expose local players to these high-level events and to inspire them to practice hard to increase their level in the future. Uzbekistan also organized a regional hope and challenge in 2024, which underlines the strategic dedication of the associations to introduce a new generation of talents in sport, building on the strengths of their active players. The course itself, consisting of 2 daily sessions, was delivered to 27 fully motivated coaches from all over the country (13 women, 14 men), all active coaches who work in one of the many training centers, gyms or Olympic development centers. The most important objectives of the course were to give participants access to modern coaching techniques and training principles, which could then be included in the training programs of their players and training groups in the centers. The course was a success in all aspects: the theory studies, the practical element and the training camp that followed on the Mohammed Atoum, ITTF expert course Ruslan Vladimirovich Orazmetov, head coach of Tashkent City Club, said: The coaches were very satisfied and were fully involved in the theoretical and practical sessions. I am sure that this course served as an incentive for further development of table tennis in our country. Course participant Abdukhalilova Sayyorakhon Turgunboy Kizi shared: I am very grateful to be part of this program. The sessions are incredibly valuable, well -structured and fascinating and offer a wealth of knowledge that I would like to apply. I am convinced that the insights that are shared during the program will not only benefit me, but also the broader community of coaches in our region. I look forward to the valuable information and skills that I have gained to improve the development of sport in Namangan and beyond. The 5-day training camp, which followed the course, let 24 players participate, of which 13 female. The aim was to improve the technical basic skills and to prepare the players for the upcoming events, which will be held in Tashkent City at the end of May and June. The players showed their enthusiasm during the sessions and gave their maximum to improve. The coaches also played an excellent role in supporting multiball training and on-ball training, said Mohammed Atoum. Gavkharkhon Mukaddasova, the Secretary General of the Uzbeek Table Tennis Federation (UTTF) was on site from the start and ensured that the necessary regulations and logistics were present for the instructor and participants for a successful coaching program. She said: The Uzbekistan Table Tennis Federation strives to develop all aspects of table tennis in the country, including coaching education and setting up a clear development path for players to qualify for the Olympic Games. We believe that this course offers a valuable opportunity to increase the knowledge and expertise of our coaches, who in turn have a positive influence on players in all regions of Uzbekistan. This is only the start of our efforts, and it will continue year after year, because we are planning to organize more coaching seminars and development courses to further strengthen the sport. We want to expand our genuine gratitude to our National Olympic Committee (NOC) and the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) for making this course possible. We are looking forward to continuous cooperation in the future. General news high performance and development

