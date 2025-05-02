Boris Katchouk, Taylor Raddysh bears witness to Hockey Trial in London

Content advice: This article contains accusations of sexual violence

London, Ont. Boris Katchouk, a former member of the World Junior Hockey team of Canadas 2018, testified on Friday that after returning to the team hotel early on June 19, 2018, after an evening of parties with his teammates, he visited Michael McLeod's hotel room, where he saw a woman lying on a bed.

Katchouk testified that he spent no more than a few minutes in McLeods room, did not speak with the woman and refused an offer from McLeod for oral sex of the woman.

Katchouk, who is not accused of misconduct, witnessed at a distance from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Penn., Where he played this season with the Pittsburgh Penguins American Hockey League branch.

Katchouk was the second member of the World Junior Team of Canadas 2018 to testify in the sexual attack study by Michael McLeod, Carter Hart, Alex Foreenton, Dillon Dub and Callan Foote.

The defendants are accused of sexual abuse of a woman mentioned in judicial documents as EM in London's Delta Armories Hotel. McLeod is confronted with a second indictment against sexual attacks to be a party in the violation. The players have not all guilty.

Katchouk testified that he left a bar in the city center where he partyed with his teammates and bought a piece of pizza before returning to the Delta Armories Hotel with Foote at 2:23 am when he walked to his room on the second floor of the hotels, Katchouk McCleod saw his room, Katchouk Telled.

Katchouk testified that he was obliged and saw a woman lying on a bed when he entered, under the sheets.

What is going through your head at that moment? Crown lawyer Meaghan Cunningham asked. What do you think?

I just had a normal conversation with Mikey, said Katchouk. Nothing went through my mind.

Katchouk said that McLeod then asked if he wanted ageummer, whom he stated that it was jargon for oral sex.

So that that was clear, from your perspective, who did you think it would be [oral sex] When Mr. McLeod offered [it]? Early Cunningham.

The woman on the bed, Katchouk replied and testified that McLods claimed offer was just blown over my head. Nothing to think about. I just never really came to me at the moment. I had a girlfriend at the time, so there was nothing for me to really think about it

Do you remember that you have responded to that offer in any way? Early Cunningham.

I believe I just laughed and didn't really talk about it afterwards, Katchouk replied.

Katchouk said that when he was alone for a few minutes with the complainant after McLeod left the room for a few minutes, she asked for a bite of his pizza. Katchouk testified that he could not remember his reaction, but did not give her pizza.

Katchouk testified McLeod and Taylor Raddysh then entered the room and Raddysh suggested Katchouk that they leave. Both then walked out of the room.

Under cross research by David Humphrey, one of McLeods lawyers, Katchouk said he thought McLeod was kidding when he offered oral sex.

I didn't take it seriously, said Katchouk. I just continued with our normal conversation.

Katchouk testified that he was no more than two minutes in McLeod's hotel room and that Em's posture was playful and flirty when she reportedly asked him for a bite of his pizza.

Before Katchouk took the position, Raddysh continued his testimony on Friday morning after the start of Wednesday. There was no court on Thursday because one of the jury members was sick.

Raddysh, a 27-year-old attacker at the Washington Capitals who played in the 2018 team, testified remotely via Zoom from Arlington, VA. On Wednesday, Raddysh told the jury that he could not remember many details that were related to the evening of the incident on 18 June 2018.

For the 14-person jury on Friday, Cunningham Raddysh read aloud of a transcript from an interview in which he participated in the incident on July 5, 2018. Cunningham read the questions that Raddysh was asked in that interview of 2018 and Raddysh was asked to read the answers he gave at that time.

The parts of the transcript of 2018 read by Cunningham related to the early morning hours of 19 June 2018, when EM was in McLeod's hotel room. Raddysh testified on Wednesday that he was in the room for a very short time with the wife, McLeod and Katchouk.

Raddysh has testified that he had trouble remembering specific moments of that night.

So you were in a total of two minutes, maybe? Said Cunningham, reading the transcript of the 2018 interview.

Yes, not long, Raddysh said, reading the answers he gave in 2018.

So when you saw her, you said something to her? Cunningham went on.

Not that I remember, Raddysh said. I don't think I even really looked at her.

Do you remember that something was said to her or her? Said Cunningham.

No, I spoke with Boris and Mikey all the time, Raddysh said I never heard her say anything.

Raddysh told the interviewer in 2018 that the woman he saw in Mcleod's hotel room seemed good and seemed very normal. He said she was lying on the bed, let the sheets raise that cover most of her body. Raddysh said he could see her falling [trapezius muscles, which are muscles in the upper back and neck] And could not say if she was wearing clothes under the sheets.

Raddysh read from his 2018 statement and said he fell asleep after he returned to his room after he had been to McLeod's room next door. Raddysh said he woke up when Brett Howden and other teammates returned to the hotel around 4 am on 19 June 2018. Howden, who was Raddysh's roommate and was not accused of misconduct, came and left their room several times, Raddysh said, reading his statement.

Raddysh read from his statement from 2018 and said that he heard all the noise and things like that come from outside his room at the time.

Could you see that the sound came from Mikeys Room? Said Cunningham, reading the Transcript 2018.

Yes, there was certainly talking and chattering, Raddysh said. Hooting and screaming kind of things.

Under cross research, Raddysh witnessed that while he met the crown lawyer on March 28, 2025 to prepare for his testimony, he had difficulty remembering some details of that meeting.

Riaz Sayani, one of the lawyers of Harts, asked Raddysh if he remembered that he put a sheet on the floor of Mcleods Room for Em

No, Raddysh answered.

Lisa Carnelos, one of the Dubes lawyers, then asked Raddysh about his interview in July 2018. Raddysh at the time told a researcher that he was in Facetime with one of his friends when McLeod and Katchouk came and invited him to McLeod's hotel room. That was not true, Carnelos suggested.

In fact, you were in Facetime with your girlfriend who is now your wife. You just did that out of nervousness, right? Asked Carnelos.

I think you could say that, Raddysh said. The moment I did the interview, we were freshly dating. She is one of my good friends sisters. It was very uncomfortable. I just called her my buddy that I clarified in a future interview with the London police.

Julianna Greenspan, one of the Footes Advocaten, later asked Raddysh about his memories of the incident.

I'm going to suggest that when you were in the room, you saw [E.M.] Get up from the bed and walk naked through the room. Is that what happened? Do you accept that? Asked Greenspan.

No, Raddysh answered.

I adjust that [E.M.] The police told in 2018 that when you were in the room, she will be exposed naked on the bed. Do you agree that this is what happened, sir? Asked Greenspan.

I am here today, I don't really remember that, but I did not indicate that in my transcript. I would certainly have remembered that it would be quite difficult to forget.

For the hearing, a group of demonstrators who argue for survivors of sexual violence outside the London court building. They held up plates and stood still while the defendants walked into the building.

Cunningham told the jury that EM would start witnessing this afternoon after a lunch break