



Glittering Blues Awards 2025 Ceremony celebrates both student sports at the University of Bath and performance of Paris 2024 Athletes May 02, 2025 Golfer Charlotte Gregory was voted by her fellow students as the University of Baththe sport personality of the year when the 2025 Blues Awards took place at the historic Roman baths and pump room. The Psychology Student received her prize by Professor Cassie WilsonThe University Pro Vice-Chancellor (Student Experience), during the annual celebration of student sport. This year's ceremony also celebrated the performance of the Olympians of Paris 2024 and Paralympians who train or study at the University of Bath, an elite training center accredited in the sport, through the presentation of special honorary leaves. It was a double success for Gregory, who also received the Martyn Hedges Award, awarded the highest award by the University of Bath Blues Committee as a recognition for her work as a player, team captain and chairman The University Golf Club. The Ivor Powell Award for Excellence in Coaching went to Assistant Swimming Coach Andrei Vorontsov, a University of Bath Hall of Fame for Sport Inductee who was previously head coach for Russia and Sweden at the London 2012 and Rio 2016 respectively. An excellent evening for The Judo Club Zag Stoel Ammar Mir receive the David Vandelinde prize that recognizes sporting performance, leadership and academic success, while the mixed team that dominated the BUCs Judo Championships 2025 was appointed as Team of the Year. Rowing chair Calla Spires had a double cause for celebration afterwards Bathing pool Taken the Club of the Year -awards and she was appointed as Gethin John Bever Club member of the year. LucyMay Treace of the Bath Jets Cheerleading Club Was Su Sport Volunteer Coach of the Year. Alumni Fund Sporting Scholar Justin Davies was recognized with the BUCs individual performance of the year after he was crowned as the British Athletics 800m Indoor Champion. He, together with Spires and Olympic modern pentatlete Charlie Brown, was also on the sport personality of the year Shortlist. Among those who received honorary blues, existing badminton coach Peter Bush and seven athletes who won world championships or world cup medals in the past year during training at Bobsleighs Leon Greenwood and Taylor Lawrence; karateS Jonny Gough; Skeletten Amelia Coltman, Tabby Stoecker and Freya Tarbit; and wheelchair fencer Joshua Waddell. The Blues Awards is an annual University of Bath event thatThe SU -Bath [Students Union] and department for sport development and recreation [Team Bath] Support together. Click here to read the SU Bath report with full biographies of the winners. Blues Awards 2025 Roll of Honor Sports personality of the year Charlotte Gregory (Golf). Also nominated: Justin Davies (athletics), Charlie Brown (modern pentathlon), Calla Spires (rowing). The Ivor Powell Award Andrei Vorontsov (swimming). The Martyn Hedges Award Charlotte Gregory (Golf). The David Vandelinde Award Ammar Mir (Judo). Su Sport Volunteer Coach of the Year LucyMay Treace (Cheerleading). Gethin John Bevan Clublid of the Year Calla spires (rowing). BUCS individual performance of the year Justin Davies (athletics). Bucs Team of the Year 1st: mixed judo team.

2nd: Ladies Netball 2nds.

3rd: Mens Ultimate Indoor 1sts. Club of the Year 1st: University of Bath Rowing Club.

2nd: University of Bath Lacrosse Club.

3rd: University of Bath Golf Club. Special honor Athletics: Alastair Chalmers, Chari Hawkins.

Rider: Sofia Sjoborg.

Hockey: Tim nurse.

Para-Badminton: And Bethell.

Para-swimming: Suzanna Hext.

Rowing: Becky Wilde.

Rugby -union: Grace Crompton.

Swimming: Leah Crisp, Henrique Mascarenhas, Ridhwan Mohamed, Tobi Sijuade, Jacob Whittle.

Wheelchair screens: Gem from the hill. Honor -blue Badminton: Peter Bush.

Bobsleigh: Leon Greenwood, Taylor Lawrence.

Karate: Jonny Gough.

Golf: Charlotte Gregory.

Rugby -union: John Taylor.

Skeleton: Amelia Coltman, Tabby Stoecker, Freya Tarbit.

Wheelchair screens: Joshua Waddell. Blue Awarded to students who have participated in a university 1st team for two years, together with two years of representation at international level Screens: Jacob Mitchell.

Hockey: Emmanuel Langton, Katie Partridge.

Netball: Deni Agnew.

Rugby -union: Alex Clayton, Ieuan Davies, Austin Egenens, Ludo Kolade, Kim Thurlow.

Ultimate Frisbee: Lloyd Thomas. Half -blue Awarded to students with junior international representation or stage finishes in BUCs while they compete for a university first team Badminton: Harry Hodges.

Cue Sports: Olivia Warner.

Screens: Juliet Lumineau.

Judo: Gergo Berendi, Kaitlin Chapple-ALS, Sam Elliott, Lydia Pearson, Roxy Proctor.

Lacrosse: Luca Marshall.

Netball: Scarlett Creaseey, Ellie Erhine, Charlotte Watts.

Rugby -union: Jasper Spandler.

Taekwondo: Marat Akhmetov, John Steward, Lani Widdeson.

Tennis: Francesca Franchi.

Ultimate Frisbee: Alex Bradshaw.

Water polo: Man Sleesak. Honor -color Given to students who have made a valuable contribution to the administration and development of a sport or recreation at the university or British universities, either within a club or SU -Sport as a whole Association Football and Futsal: Joshua Cook, Miriam Owen.

Athletics: Joshua Burton.

Badminton: James McNamara.

Cheerleading: Hannah Lydon, Jasmine Richardson, LucyMay Treace, Iola May Harper.

Shooting clay tuft: Anna Pretorius.

Dodgeball: Ethan Brown, Dylan Buckley, Aimee Burton.

Hockey: Christian Moody.

Karate: Their fen.

Lacrosse: Louisa Jones.

Rugby -union: Egor Varivoda, Alex Briggs, Cameron Davies, George Doel, Fraser Mcevoy, Ffion Owen, Ellie Ratcliffe, Gracie Reece-Gresty, Jemima Sewrey.

Su Sport Executive Committee: Ffion Owen, Anna Pretorius.

Taekwondo: Erin Thompson.

Volley-ball: Anna finished, Tanay Hemchand, Charles Seddon, Miranda Garcia Perez. Colour Given to students who have consistently represented the university for a period of two or three years in BUCs Sport American football: Angus Gueterbock, Oliver Powell, Noah Swatton, Angus Webber.

Association Football and Futsal: Jimena Alamo, Ava Berglin, Susannah English, Isabella Hale, Liam Hilditch, Izzy Hiles, Tayla Lock, Miriam Owen, Ellie Pearson, Ella Terry, Matthew Wood, Abbie Woodward.

Athletics: Elizabeth Ingram.

Badminton: Brendan Dunne and Kite, Tom Paterson-Watts, Anna Webster, Lucie Whiteman, Catherine Wong.

Basketball: Sophia Al Hussaini, Keira Boucher, Kasper Kranker, Aidan Oflaerty.

To climb: Thomas Hodges, Aisha Suhaimi, Alesia Douince.

Cricket: Hamish Bell, Ben Chapman, Trishan Patel.

Hockey: Olivia Maddox, Benjamin Marshall, Benjamin Millett, Henry Moore, Freddie Palmer, Emma Philpot, Harriet Pope, Rachel Scott, Libby Shepherd, Ella Turner, Maria Uria Kabashima, Anthony White, Amelia Williamson.

Judo: Charlie Bourton Cole, Harvey Creaseey-Cottle, Sam Elliott, Ammar Mir.

Karate: Holly Annuts, Farouk Attia, Liam Turpin, their Venn.

Lacrosse: Jamal Akhras, Martha Blomfield, Roben Els, Ella Rose Entwistle, Louisa Jones, Isabella Sankey, Toby West, Scott Williams.

Netball: Stephanie Bryer, Esme Harley, Becca Hinkins, Alanna Pullen, Katie Steele, Rhian Thomas.

Rowing: Ben Furley.

Rugby -union: Charlotte Ankerstjerne, Georgina Barham, Harry Breeze, Lily Downes-Hall, Kit Evans, Cassius Forshaw, Archie Friend, Rebecca Lacey, Lucy Mcgrath, Iona Mitchell, Ffion Owen, Raffe Ratcliffe, Jemima.

Table tennis: Audya Gupta, Millie Rogove, William Whitehal, Jonathan Yip.

Tennis: Isabella Townsend-Carrasco, Fred Withers.

Ultimate Frisbee: Kate Clewer.

Volley-ball: Anna Fertig, Vikka Korhonen, Thomas Stringer.

Water polo: Luke Barnsley, Eve Dadolle, Xanthe Dyer, Charlotte Reed, Rory Ward. Ribbon Awarded to students who have consistently represented the university for a period of two or three years in non-BUCS sports Cheerleading: Lily Arnold, Isabella Halladay, Iola Harper, Hannah Lydon, Abbey Marsden, Eleanor Mordue, Jasmine Richardson, LucyMay TRACY, Natasha Williamson.

Latin and Balzaal: Alexandra Bulley, Jack Cooper.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.teambath.com/2025/05/02/blues-awards-spoty/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos