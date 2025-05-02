For months, Clemson-football coach Dabo Swinney had joked with Ian Schieffelin that the 6-foot-8 Power Forward would make an excellent tight end for the Tigers basketball team, but Schieffelin assumed that it was completely fun. Two weeks ago, however, he received a phone call from Swinney with a serious offer: spend the next six months at the Tigers football team and see what happens.

Schieffeline announced on Instagram On Friday he takes Swinney on the offer, where he is currently being deported pro -basketball perspectives for a last season in a Clemson sweater -this time on the gridiron instead of the hardwood.

“I only trained for basketball, preparing myself for the next level,” Schieffelin told ESPN. “Dabo just went through the opportunity he wanted to give me, and it all sounded great, something I wanted to jump on. It really only led my interest in trying, and it could put on a Clemson sweater again, was very tempting for me. To be coached by Dabo and [tight ends coach Kyle] Richardson is just a huge opportunity that I could not leave. “

Schieffelin flourished in one of the most important gears for the Hoops team of Tigers in the past two years. He on average 12.4 points and 9.4 rebounds per game last season when Clemson earned a 5-Seeded in the NCAA tournament and lost to Mcneese in the first round.

Last month he entered the transfer portal in the hope for a fifth year of suitability in the midst of various current lawsuits against the NCAA, although Schieffelin said that the chance of a outcome was on time for him in 2025-26 to play in 2025-26. He had prepared for a crack at the Pros – probably abroad or in the G League – when Swinney called the offer.

“I would never exclude that I go back to basketball,” said Schieffelin. “I will see how these next six months are going, see how the development goes, see if I really play football. But I think this is a good chance for the next six months.”

Clemson lost the start of a tight end of Jake Briningstool after last season. Briningstool, who signed last week as an unknown free agent at the Kansas City Chiefs, played in 48 games and made 127 catches at Clemson in four years. The depth map of the Tigers in the position is thin in experience, with Josh Sapp (13 catches), Olsen Patt-Henry (12 catches) and Banks Pope (1 catch) the only tight ends of the team who have recorded a reception.

In October, Swinney teased his interest When adding Schieffelin to his selection, which suggests that he would fit almost everywhere on the field for the Tigers.

“He was able to play tightly, D-end. He could play what he wanted to play. He would be an incredible left tackle,” said Swinney. “I will definitely have a place. We also have many REV shares ready if he wants to pass wherever he goes [after basketball]. “

Schieffelin said that he had not taken Swinney's suggestions seriously during the basketball season, assuming that the coach was only teasing, but when the chance was real, he quickly understood the vision that Swinney had for him.

“The call two weeks ago was very serious,” said Schieffelin, “and I thought, maybe it's an opportunity to stay around a little longer and to become a member of a national championship candidate.”

Swinney said he believes that Schieffelin can make the move and succeed at the University Football.

“He has elite football measurements that I believe they will translate well,” said Swinney. “I am looking forward to helping him switch and build a football foundation that gives him the chance to not only help us with Clemson, but also gives him the chance to play pro football. It should be fun.”

Schieffelin said he was not expected to make serious zero money, but thinks that his body type could leave him into a potential NFL prospect.

He played Quarterback as a ninth class before he chose to concentrate on basketball the following year. Schieffelin said he will work on conditioning and strength wins in the coming months to prepare for the hardships of football and work to build relationships with his new teammates, but he said he has no fixed expectations for the season.

“Four years of lecture play basketball, I am used to the grinding and used to work,” said Schieffelin. “But it looks different on the football side, so just get into the weight space and learn everything.”

Before he made his decision, Schieffelin said that he spoke with Colts Taken Mo Alie-Cox, who was a four-year-old starter in basketball for VCU before signing Indianapolis. Alie-Cox had not played football since his first year of high school, but is now entering his eighth NFL season.

“We spoke about what was going on in his decision to follow the football route,” said Schieffelin. “He just helped me to know why he decided, and it made me decide to just give it a chance and see where I could take it.”

Alie-Cox is one of the handful of basketball players who have made a successful transition to football. Greg Paulus played hoops at Duke before he became the start quartback in Syracuse in 2009. Jimmy Graham and Julius Peppers played both sports at the university before they became all-pro NFL players. Antonio Gates played basketball in Kent State before trying football. He was announced in February as Pro Football Hall of Fame -Inductee.

“Just being able to compete with these guys and influence the team in every way I can,” said Schieffelin about his goals. “I go to this very optimistic and ready to learn. Being able to compete every day is something I enjoy. To learn football and to have fun.

“Maybe I will be really good, maybe I am very bad. It is something that was worth trying. And it is really special for me to turn on a Clemson sweater, and this time in Death Valley will be great.”