



Madrid Draper Downs Musetti, reaches Madrid Final The 23-year-old is in second place in PIF ATP Live Race to Turin May 02, 2025 2025 Getty images Jack Draper stands up in the PIF ATP race to Turin by reaching the Madrid final.

By ATP staff Jack Draper kept his red-hot season on Friday in the Mutua Madrid Open, where he drove Lorenzo Musetti 6-3, 7-6 (4) to reach his third final of the year and second at ATP Masters 1000 level. The Lefty was watertight from the baseline and made the ball free and confidently. He consistently kept pressure on Musetti and rarely allowed the Italian an opening, even when he was confronted with pressure in a second set of Tie-Break. I felt that we both, our quality did not really fall from the first ball, said Draper, who expanded his perfect record to Musetti and improved to 4-0 in their Lexus ATP Head2head series. Credit to Lorenzo, he clearly plays so well on the clay. I played him hard and on grass when we were juniors, grow up with him. But on clay, he is another beast, so to achieve this victory at this court in this phase, semi -final, it means so much to me. After his semi -final victory, Draper Alexander Zverev caught up with the PIF ATP Live Race to Turin for second place. If Draper wins the title, he would only lag 100 points in the first place Carlos Alcaraz. The 23-year-old strives for his first trip to the Nitto ATP final. Welcome to the Jack Draper Show In the final without dropping a set, pure @Mutuamadridopen | #Mmopen pic.twitter.com/cpjmey8b6jjj – ATP Tour (@atptour) May 2, 2025 The absorbent semi-final collision started with breaking points in each of the first four games. Draper and Musetti shake off the nerves and both raised their level as the competition wore, and exchanged an exciting representation of making shotmen during the second set. But it was the LeFsys -Boomstimmen and more consistent game that made the slim difference in crucial moments. Draper won 81 percent (21/26) of his first-state points in the second set and only dropped three points in his second delivery, according to Infosys ATP statistics. I think by the end of the second set I definitely had the feeling that he was starting to play well, he hit a lot of winners and so on, Draper said about Musetti. I [controlled] Pretty good with good Serve and Volleys. I think I started to serve very well and just learned what makes him uncomfortable at the time and does not let him dictate. That is something I was really happy with today, I think I really solve well. The next for Draper is 14th seed Casper Ruud, who hunts for his biggest career test title. Despite both gentlemen's presence near the top of the sport, Sunday will mark their first Lexus ATP Head2head meeting. Ruud previously advanced past Francisco Cerundolo 6-4, 7-5. A triple champion at tour level, Draper triumphed earlier this season in Indian Wells and had already protected his top 5 debut in Monday's PIF ATP rankings after his Madrid quarterfinals victory. The resident of Sutton joins Andy Murray and the only British that reach ATP Masters 1000 finals on both clay and hard. Musetti competed in his second ATP Masters 1000 semi-final, both of which came this European clay swing. A finalist in Monte-Carlo, Musetti will crack the top 10 on Monday and since 1973 will become the sixth Italian player to achieve that performance. He is 16-6 of the season, according to the Infosys ATP Win/Loss Index.

