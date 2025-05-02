Sports
The Portal season of the university hockey transfer is in full swing. For teams in the National Collegiate Hockey Conference (NCHC), whether it is the 2025 national champion Western Michigan University Broncos or Miami University Redhawks, the goal is always to improve.
Miami received a few obligations from the portal early in the season. However, there are still a few names that can make a difference as head coach Anthony Noreen, recruitment coordinator David Nies and bring the rest of the coaching staff from Miami to Oxford.
Top goals
1. Walter Zacher – Sophomore Forward, Robert Morris University
Miami's Middle-Oktober Home and house losses against the Robert Morris University Colonials were the first obstacle in a long transition season to a new era. However, it gave everyone on both teams the opportunity to make a non-conference opponent with players they would otherwise not see.
One of those players, Walter Zacher, was one of, if not the most, impressive players on the ice.
Zacher is a product from the North American Hockey League (NAHL) and scores 55 points in 58 games with the Austin Bruins before going to Robert Morris. After he got to the university scene, the 5-foot-11-two-year-old students hit the ground with the settlers.
In 33 games during his first college season, Zacher scored five goals and scored 17 assists, good for the third in the team in scoring. His production speed remained the same during his second season, but his five goals jumped to 15, including a weekend of four goals against Miami with a hat trick in the second game.
One of Miamis's biggest struggles last season was to convert scoring opportunities, and bringing in a player who ended with an almost 14% shooting percentage could help improve the teams of meager 1.85 goals, the only total in the NCHC under 2.00.
2. Chase Clark – Junior Goalman, American International College
The first and only goalkeeper in my top five is Chase Clark of American International College (AIC), a program that switches from Division I to Division II prior to the 2025-26 season.
Clark is a Williamsville, New York, Native and was set up by the Washington Capitals in the sixth round of the NHL design of 2021. He is a colossus in the net, stands at 6-foot-6 and weighs 218 pounds.
The 23-year-old has an NCAA title, which he won in his first year while playing for the Bobcats of Quinnipiac University. He then moved to the Sacred Heart University Pioneers in Atlantic Hockey America before switching to AIC again, where he ended with a 2.80 goals against average EN .913 Save percentage in 25 games last season.
Clark has a history with Noreen and Nies, albeit a short while he played 10 games when the duo coached with Tri-City. The 10 games were spread from 2020-22.
In 2020-21 he only played three games and set a 3.03 goals against average and .899 savings percentage. His production improved drastically in the seven games he played for the team in 2021-22 and ended his time with the storm that season with a 2.51 goals against average EN .915 savings percentage.
He then continued from Tri-City in favor of the Muskegon Lumberjacks, where his production fell again.
Clarks career so far has been characterized by movement, which could be a red flag for Miami coaching. Having an earlier record with him, however, can also be a key to bring him to Oxford and to further unlock his potential at university level.
3. Alex Zetterberg – Freshman Forward, Boston University
Finding young players to build a basis for a program is the key, especially for a coaching staff such as Miamis. There are still young players in the portal who could find many opportunities with the Redhawks that they could not find for some reason with their previous program, including 19-year-old Alex Setterberg.
Zetterberg is a substandard Swedish attacker, is 5-foot-8 and weighs a little more than 160 pounds, but he can have teams pay with his elusiveity, and he sometimes did that during his first-year season at Boston University. He set five goals and three assists for eight points in 29 games. He also scored 11 points in three games in the U-19 international competitions for his native Sweden during the season.
Although Zetterberg is still a young player, he has experience playing some of the best teams in the country. The Hockey East Conference is one of the strongest in college hockey, and that experience can help him if he decides to move to the NCHC.
In addition, with the way in which Noreen and his staff want to play the game against Powerhouse NCHC Teamsa Fast, Puck Possession-based game that depends on predictability for teammates and unpredictability for Opponentsa player such as Zetterberg, fits well as a dynamic attacker with clear offensive potential.
Zetterberg's profile has many advantages that would fit it perfectly with Miami. Although he is physically on the smaller side, his skills could make him one of the most impactful players in the Redhawks -Roster.
4. Tristan Lemyre – Junior Forward, Western Michigan University
The Broncos won their first national championship in school history this season after an impressive 34-7-1 (19-4-1 in conference) season. She beat Boston University in the Frozen Four Final Game.
Lemyre played his first two lecture hockey bags with the University of Denver, followed by the time in the USHL with the Dubuque Fighting Saints, where he scored 13 points in 41 games. Last season he set career heights in goals and helps with six and eight respectively, a total of 14 points in 42 games.
When building a schedule and forming a culture, winning is always the end goal. That is what Lemyre has done with two different programs. He is not a player who has scored many points at the university level, but bringing in players who know how to win, especially from programs in the NCHC, can help promote the selection framework of Miami Hockey and the culture that is formed within the program.
5. Tanner Komzak – Second -year defender, University of North Dakota
The first and only defender who cracked my top five is one that used former University of North Dakota head coach Brad Berry sparingly while he was at the helm. Yet he could make a valuable contribution to Miamis Younger Squad in the backend as Noreen and Company decide to pick him up.
Tanner Komzak has only played 21 College matches, four as a first -year student and 17 as a second -year student, and did not register with the Fighting Hawks during his two seasons. Returning to his days in the Alberta Junior Hockey League, there is evidence in the pudding that he can start posting better offensive figures. Played in 60 games with the Whitecourt Wolverines, Komzak placed 52 points and seven in nine play -off games.
The 6-foot-4 defender was primarily a healthy scratch or a seventh defender last season and played few minutes in every game for which he was suitable. His highest total was slightly less than 10 minutes against the state of Minnesota at the start of the season in October.
Komzak would not receive much playing time in 2025-26 if he stayed with the fighting Hawks, but the Redhawks could give him a chance to play considerable minutes next season. He is not only a big presence, but if the Noreens system can help unlock some of the attacking talent teams that were seen from him in Junior Hockey, it could be one of the biggest steals in the portal.
Honorable mentions: Brett Bamber (Junior defender, AIC), Tyriq OUTEN (First -year goalkeeper, Long Island University)
|
