



Cambridge, mass. Harvard Women's Ice Hockey will officially welcome seven new faces of the program next season as part of the highly recommended recruitment class. The strong class, consisting of three attackers, three defenders and one goalkeeper, gives the Crimson balance over the ice and will help the team to continue to develop under the Landry Family Head Coach for Harvard Women's Ice Hockey, Laura Bellamy. This exciting group of incoming student athletes will participate in the Harvard class of 2029 when it will arrive at campus this fall and will try to have an immediate impact when they participate in the program for the coming season 2025-26. Read more about each of the seven new players who pull the Karmozijnrode and the white below. EMI Biot Defense | Cambridge, mass. | Buckingham, Browne and Nichols | Wizards East Coast

For Harvard Skated at the Women's World Championship of 2025 IIHF among the 18 ladies.

Team USA represented in the Under-18 Series vs. Canada in 2024.

Helped BB&N to the first ISL championship since 1991 in its senior season.

2023-24 ISL League All-Star selection. Bella Finnegan Defense | Orono, Minn. | Minnetonka High School | Elite League

For Harvard Earned a place in the All-State Tournament team in the 2023-24 season.

Called Second Team All-Metro in 2024.

Two-time selection of all-conference in 2023-2024 and 2024-2025.

Named after the All-State team in Minnesota after the 2024-2025 season.

Mrs. Hockey Earlier mention Selction after the 2024-25 season.

Helped Minnetonka to three consecutive state tournament performance in her second -year student, junior and senior seasons.

Registered 90 points with 36 goals and 54 assists in its high school career. Morgan McGathey Vooruit | Braintree, Mass. | Thayer Academy | Wizards East Coast

For Harvard Member of the IIHF USA U-18 Member of Gold Medal Team in Switzerland in 2024.

Played in the US U-18 team in the series US. Canada in 2023.

Receiver of prestigious Boston Bruins John Carlton Memorial Trophy in 2025.

Two -time Isl League MVP in 2024 and 2025.

Four-time ISL All League First Team Selection (2022-2025)

Three Time All-Nepsac First Team Selection (2023-2025)

Thayer Team MVP-2021 in all four years of Varsity Hockey.

Keeps the record of Thayer Academy for most points (169) and goals (116) Carla McSweeney Vooruit | Chicago, ill. | The Latin School of Chicago | Chicago Mission Hockey

For Harvard USA Hockey National Development Camps participant from 2021-2024.

The USA Hockey Women's National Festival attended in 2023

Member of the USA Hockey U-18 Select Team in 2023

All-state mentioned in Illinois during all four years of high school

The Illinois Girls High School Ice Hockey Player of the Year viewed for the 2024-25 season.

The World Selects Invitational MVP selects in 2019. Alex Paulsen Defense | Orono, Minn. | Orono High School | Elite League

For Harvard Registered 131 points in five seasons at the Orono Varsity Hockey Team.

A team captain mentioned in her junior and senior seasons in Orono.

Hielp Orono to the State Tournament in Leiden in her first -year season.

Selected for the All-State team after its senior season in 2024-25. They hue Vooruit | Old Greenwich, Conn. | Shattuck St. Mary's

For Harvard Member of a National Championship winning U19 Girls Hockey Team in 2024.

Minnesota State Champion for the U19 Shattuck Girls Prep Team in 2024 and 2025.

U18 Girls National USA Hockey Camp Selectee in 2023 and 2024.

Scored 63 goals and at the point of 126 points in three seasons at Shattuck.

Uncle Doug Sproule played hockey in Harvard and graduated in 1998. Izzy Whynot Goalkeeper Newmarket, Ontario | Sir William Mulock Secondary | Central York Panthers

For Harvard Posted 12 Shutouts and 31 victories in two seasons as a starter.

Registered a 1.51 goals against average (GAA) and a .937 savings percentage to lead her team to the play -offs in her senior season.

Played club hockey with the Central York Panthers (2017-2025) and the Newmarket Renegades (2012-2017).

Also literate in flag football and badminton in high school.

