New Year's Eve Sports Goods Market that is growing steadily





Sellers are recently in a sports store in the Mawlana Bhashani Hockey Stadium Market in the capital. | MD Saurav The market of sporting goods in Bangladesh is growing steadily thanks to the increasing popularity of sports and fitness activities, according to the industry insiders. They said that the growing health consciousness in humans is a key factor that stimulates the growth of the markets. Mr. Shamim, president of the Bangladesh Sports Goods traders, manufacturers and importers association, said New Age that the annual turnover of the country's sports markets is around the TK1,000-TK1.500 Crore and the growth rate is approximately 6-10 percent a year a year. He also said that the Bengalian sports equipment is mainly dependent on imported articles, which covers almost 70 percent of the total sports market, while domestic manufacturers meet the demand for the rest 30 percent. According to the Chittagong Custom House data, Bangladeshi importers imported some large sporting goods, including a cricket bat, cricket ball, game cushion, badminton racket, table tennis racket, gym equipment and others, worth $ 25.67 million in July-April 2024-25. In the meantime, Bangladesh exports wave shafts according to the export promotion agency to different countries. In FY24, the Land Golf shafts worth $ 16.38 million exported the EPB data. In July-March of FY25, Bangladesh took $ 14.82 million. According to Market Insiders, the two largest wholesale markets for sports accessories in the country are the Cooperative Twin Tower Sports Market and the railway supermarket in the Gulistan area of ​​the capital. Moreover, there are nearly 5,000 stores that sell export accessories throughout the country, and around 50,000 people work in this sector. Mr Shamim said that the top of sporting goods football and football-related accessories, training-related equipment, cricket-related equipment and badminton equipment are. The market for badminton-related sports equipment usually becomes strength in the winter when the young people spend their time playing badminton. The traders of the sectors usually import most items from China, India, Thailand, Pakistan and other countries, where a small part of the articles are produced in their own country. MKS Sports of Rajshahi produces ICC-approved cricket bats. The production unit is owned by national team cricketers Mehedi Hasan Miraz and Imrul Kayes. Mr Shamim also said that the popularity of European football in the country has accelerated the market for sport items. A considerable number of online and physical stores now sell sweaters, flags and football from renowned European clubs. A representative of the Online Shopping Jersey Freak BD said that because of the growing demand, they import sweaters, flags, tracksuits, winter clothing and boots from European clubs and have a large customer base. Mehedi Hasan, a sales representative of Shah Sports in Gulistan, said that during the high season Sales TK1 Lakh has daily TK1 Touch Touch. He also said that although sales during COVID-19 fell, they returned to normality during the Qatar World Cup. Mr Shamim said that the sale of sports accessories during the football world experiences a significant increase in TK700 Crore to TK1,000 crore. He also said that the market has not grown as expected due to the decreasing number of sports grounds in the capital and throughout the country. Sales during the Cricket World Cup also increased like the world cups of football, he said.

