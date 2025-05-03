NCAA, Iowa State is negotiating sports bets discipline for 5 football support staff





The NCAA has taken disciplinary measures against five current or former Iowa State Football support employees for combining more than 6,200 online bets with a total of more than $ 100,000 in professional and college games, including men's and women's basketball matches with the cyclones. The five were identified during a State investigation into sports deployment activities In Campus Athletic facilities of 2021-23. They are confronted with no criminal prosecution. In a negotiated resolution that was completed last week, Jace Heacock, Chase Clark, Michael Dryer, Kyle Highland and Mason Williams acknowledged that they have violated and knows NCAA Sports Wagaws and are all subject to an order from one -year Showcuse until 24 April 2026. Each of the five hired by another athletic department of schools will be obliged to attend the annual NCAA Regional Rules-Seminar at its own expense and to serve a two-week suspension during the show period. Iowa states that the athletic department commented on the case on Friday. The NCAA classified the violations as level II for the persons involved, which means that the infringements could endanger the integrity of the NCAA Collegiate model. Heacock, son of defensive coordinator Jon Heacock, was a football graduate assistant in 2021 and 2022. He was taken back as director of football analyzes 24 April. His biography on the Isus Athletic website did not mention where, or if he worked in 2023 and 2024. Clark, former assistant director of football equipment, placed 2,305 bets in total around $ 18,676, including 46 bets on ISU Mens and Women's Basketball. He is now assistant equipment manager for the Detroit Lions. Dryer, former assistant of equipment activities, placed 1,182 bets a total of around $ 11,536, including 25 bets on ISU -Hords and women's basketball. His LinkedIn page indicated that he worked for a company for sports equipment after he left Iowa State. Highland, former assistant of the recruitment activities of football, placed 509 bets in total around $ 6,365, including eight bets on ISU -Hords and women's basketball. He is now Armys Assistant Director of Football Operations. Williams, former Associate for Athletics Equipment Operations, placed 1,455 bets in total around $ 11,679, including 12 bets on ISU Mens and Women's Basketball. He is now the main equipment manager at Valparaiso. The State Department of Criminal Investigation has transferred the names of the five men to the state officers of Iowa as part of its research into minor online sports betting at colleges in the state. Dozens of athletes in Iowa and Iowa State were trapped in the sting and accused of gambling and identity theft of minors, among other things. Many of the athletes argue guilty and paid a fine; Coins were rejected against others. More than three dozen athletes have joined one Civil lawsuit against the DCIclaim that the agency has violated their rights and smeared their reputation. ___ AP College Football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll And https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

