Jackets Upend Hawkeyes in NCAA Championship, 4-1 Ladies Tennis Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
Athens, go. Behind the double point and three straight set singles victories, Georgia Tech Ladies Tennis Iowa defeated in the first round of the NCAA championship on Friday morning in the Dan Magill Tennis Complex. The victory pushed Tech to 14-11 in the season and provided a place in the second round action.
Double
In a very competitive Doublesbattle, Georgia Tech took the early lead and won competitions on courts one and two. Iowa took the early benefit in double with a 6-1 decision on the court three, but Kylie Bilchev And Scarlett Nicholson Just the field with a win over the top position. Opposite Tereza Dejnozkova and Nikita Vishwase, the jackets won the first three games before the Hawkeyes brought themselves back to 3-2. Tech had a 4-3 lead and won the next three games to take the game, 6-3.
It all came down to an extensive match at the court two Alejandra Cruz And Kate Sharabura Vecht against Daine Hayashida and Marisa Schmidt. The Hawkeyes took an early 3-1 lead before the jackets started to gather and won four of the next five games to take a 5-4 lead. But Iowa held Servee in the next game and set up a 5-all count. The teams exchanged the following two games, forcing a tiebreak to determine the double point. The jackets fell early in the breaker, 2-4, but won the following five points to erase their shortage and achieve the game, 7-6 (4).
Singles
Georgia Tech needed less than two hours and three Straight Set Singles win to achieve a place in the second round of the NCAA Championship. Iowa first equalized the score and conquered Court Six, but the Hawkeyes were kept out of the scoreboard of the game.
Nicholson brought the permanent lead back to the yellow coats of the court one, where the second -year student Hayashida made up in a few sets. After trading the first two games of the opening set, Nicholson rattled the next five to take the set, 6-1. The jacket raced with a 4-0 lead in the second and took the match, 6-1, 6-1, which gave Georgia Tech a 2-1 match ahead.
Cruz competed in the court two and put the coats on the edge of the victory and dejnazkova, 6-2, 6-3. Cruz took an impressive 3-1 lead in the first and pushed its advantage for a 6-2 opening set. The jacket wore Momentum in the second set and dropped the victory, 6-2, 6-3, giving the yellow coats a 3-1 match benefit.
First -year Taly Light provided the CLINCHING match on Court Five. Challenging Pia Kranholdt opened Light with a 3-1 lead in the first set before the opponents returned to Serve, trade matches to a 6-all-all-still. Kranholdt took a 4-2 lead in the first set of tiebreak, but light moisture back to 4-all, because they even stayed at 6-aquare. After eradicating one set point to go to 6-6, light won the following two points to get the set, 7-6 (7). In the second set, light went on a break, 4-2, and extended her lead to 5-3 with a chance to serve the game. But Kranholdt fought from a match point when the opponents set a different tiebreak for the set at 6-6. Light broke a 3-3 stagnation in the Tiebreker and won the following three points to seal the game, 7-6 (7), 7-6 (3), with the overall match being held on 4-1 for the yellow coats.
With the victory, Georgia Tech has insured a place in the second round and will be confronted with the best placed on Saturday 3 May, and host Georgia. First Serve is planned at 1 p.m. in the Magill Tennis Complex.
Result
Double
1. No. 55 Scarlett Nicholson/Kylie Mari (GT) def. No. 65 Tereza Dejnozkova/Nikita Vishwase (IOA) 6-3
2. Alejandra Cruz/Kate Sharabura (GT) def. Daine Hayashida/Marisa Schmidt (Iowa) 7-6 (7-4)*
3. Barbora Pokorna/Pia Kranholdt (Iowa) def. Taly Light/Given Roach (GT) 6-1
Order of finishing: 3,1,2*
Singles
1. No. 28 Scarlett Nicholson (GT) def. No. 107 Daine Hayashida (Iowa) 6-1, 6-1
2. No. 90 Alejandra Cruz (GT) def. No. 124 Tereza Dejnozkova (Iowa) 6-2, 6-3
3. Kate Sharabura (GT) vs. Marisa Schmidt (Iowa) 6-4, 6-6 (8-7), DNF
4. Given roach (GT) vs. Barbora Pokorna (Iowa) 5-7, 5-6, DNF
5. Taly Light (GT) vs. de Kranhordt 7-6 (9-7), 7-6 (7-3)* (7-3) **
6. Nikta Vishwase (Iowa) def. Kylie Mature (GT) 6-2, 6-2
Order of finishing: 6.1.2.5*
Full steam forward
