London, Ont. The woman in the center of Hockey Canada research into sexual attack told a chaotic night of drinking and dancing, in which she said she felt claustrophobically, surrounded and uncomfortable.

It was the first time that the jury saw or heard of the complainant who said she was sexually attacked by several players in a hotel room in London, hotel room in June 2018. The players and other members of the Canadian World Juniors team of 2018 were in the city for a Hockey Canada event that celebrated their championship run. Her testimony on Friday concentrated on the events prior to the alleged incident and gave jury members in her state of mind in the before. Michael McLeod, Carter Hart, Alex Forenton, Dillon Dub and Cal Foote are all confronted with charges for sexual violence as a result of the alleged incident. All five players do not argue last week guilty of charges.

Those five players met nearly two dozen protesters at the entrance of the courthouse, held up signs and sing the silence breaking! Stop the violence! While they and their legal teams entered the building on Friday morning.

Witness through closed-circuit television from another room within the courthouse, whose name is protected by a period of publication that he was nervous about hanging around with new friends on 18 June 2018.

She said she hesitated to go out, but reluctant to reject an invitation from her colleagues because it felt like a potential opportunity to get to know them better. She drank two Mikes hard lemonades when she prepared after work, which helped her to feel a little more relaxed, she said.

When she arrived in Jacks Bar, a popular drinking company in Richmond Street, she had four shots in a short time and tried to calm her nerves.

It was the start of a night of drinking that, she said, her inhibitions lowered, left her out of balance and left with blurry view.

She described a chaotic scene, with loud music and a crowded dance floor.

I became less aware of my environment, my vision was a bit blurry, she said. Mentally I felt everywhere.

When remembering that night, EM seemed nervous and she gave up so much as she apologized several times when she asked for security images to play.

While KroontroVocaat Meaghan Cunningham interviewed her that night, she described that she was approached by a young man on the dance floor. After they danced a little, he brought her to meet another man. His name was Mikey, she said. EM later identified him as McLeod.

After she had taken several photos with Mikey, she said she was already pretty drunk. Em said that during the night in Jacks she had eight shots, one mixed drink and one beer.

Mikey was part of a group that she noticed seemed to stay together wherever they went, from the dance floor to the bar.

They seemed close. They really danced together in a group on the dance floor or went back to the bar, taking photos and drinks, she said. They moved like a group.

At the bar an older man she believed in his late 1930s seemed to buy drinks for the group and gave a shot in her mouth, she said.

The man acted as Wingman for McLeod, she said. She remembered that the man told her that McLeod was a really good guy and that she had to take care of him.

On the dance floor Em said she danced with McLeod, while the group of young men surrounded her. She described their actions as strange and not something that she was used to experiencing in a bar.

I felt uncomfortable. They kept dancing with me. Everyone was really close together. I felt very sandwich, she said. Just going back and forth a lot, I don't even think I was aware of who I danced with. They circled around me and I stood in the middle of it.

It felt strange, she said, that Mikey seemed to be fine that the other boys pull her to her and her to dance with them. They would pick her up. And then others would come across her from both sides. There was a lot of uncomfortable touch. They grabbed her hand and tried to move it to their crotch, she said.

In one clip, one of the men attracts her ponytail. In another part of the video, a man took her off the ground and lifted her around his waist. In another part of the clip, another man hits her on the buttocks. EM told Cunningham that she could not remember any of those incidents.

In a video taken from the phone from McLeods, EM saw himself smiling, eyes closed in a circle of the young men. She was very intoxicated, she said, and did not realize that the video was taken. Looking at another video, with a crush on dancing bodies and lights, she identified herself and remembered what she felt at the time: it just felt very claustrophobic.

She and McLeod Kuden at the bar, she said. She said he said he wanted to take her home and that he couldn't wait to have fun with me. Initially she said she was attracted to him. But as the night progressed and she got more drunk, she felt the need to regroup in the bathroom. She hoped she will go to the bathroom, might give her a way out to tell him no.

She said she felt that because of their interactions a large part of the night, he assumed they would go home together.

In general, I am just someone who has a bit difficult to say no and I don't like to get others upset and when I am drunk, I think that kind really shows, she said.

She said she felt good to go home with him, but said she wouldn't have done it if she hadn't been drunk.

I thought it might be easier to go with that than to say no, she said.

EMS testimony for the day ended with her and McLeod who arrived at the Delta Hotel.

Prior to the testimony of EMS, Boris Katchouk, a member of the Canadian World Juniors team 2018 that now plays for Wilkes-Barre/SCRANTON Penguins of the American Hockey League that he arrived shortly after 2:20 am on 19 June 2018 that he arrived in the Delta Armories Hotel.

He was hard drunk, he said, because Hed celebrated his birthday and the Gold Medal of the teams.

Katchouk said he saw McLeod standing outside his room on the second floor, and he invited him. Once there, McLeod asked Katchouk if he wanted ageummer (Gummer is jargon for oral sex.)

The 26-year-old Katchouk said he saw a woman on the bed, under the blankets. Cunningham asked Katchouk who else was in the room when McLeod asked him if he wanted oral sex.

It was only me and Mikey, said Katchouk. She was also on the bed there, sorry.

Asked about his response to McLeods' question, Katchouk told Cunningham that he had a girlfriend at the time, so there was nothing for me to really think about it. He said he could not remember whether the woman made any form of reaction when McLeod made the comment.

I believe I just laughed and not really talked about after that, he said.

McLeod left the room and a short time before he returned with Taylor Raddysh (another member of the 2018 team that was staying in the next room), said Katchouk.

Katchouk testified that the three teammates spoke briefly in the room before Raddysh said: BO we leave here.

And then they left, said Katchouk.

Raddysh, who now plays for the Washington Capitals, also testified remotely.

Raddysh said he was only in the hotel room for a few minutes and did not know if the woman he saw on the bed, under the blankets, was dressed or not; He said he only observed her Trapezius muscles.

The 27-year-old Raddysh answered questions by trusting a transcript of a statement from July 2018 that he made to researchers about the events of that weekend, and said that he heard at a certain moment during the early morning hours of 19 June 2018, chattering, scents and screaming from the room next to him, who was McLood's hotel room.

