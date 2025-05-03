



Philadelphia Tournament officials today announced the field for the Truist Championship 2025 from Friday 5 pm et obligation. The Truist championship, one of the eight characteristic events on the PGA Tour, is disputed in the Wishickon Course of Philadelphia Cricket Clubs from 7-11 May. Sponsor exemptions for the Truist championship are Rickie Fowler, Keith Mitchell, Jordan Spieth and Gary Woodland. The field of 72 players will be completed on Monday 5 May, where players can still be eligible for the event via the Aon Swing 5 and Aon next 10 after the CJ Cup Byron Nelson. The Truist championship will contain 72 of the best players of PGA Tours, head by defending champion and world no. 2 Rory McIlroy. Other remarkable players who are set to compete in the Philadelphia Cricket Club are nine of the top 10 players in the official World Golf rank: Mcilroy (no. 2), Xander Schauffele (no. 3), Collin Morikawa (no. 4), Justin Thomas (no.), Ludvig, Ludvig, Ludvig, Ludvig, Ludvig, Ludvig, Ludvig, Ludvig, Ludvig, Ludvig, Ludvig, Ludvig, Ludvig, Ludvig, Ludvig, Ludvig, Ludvig, Ludvig, Ludvig, Ludvig, Ludvig, Ludvig, Ludvig, Ludvig, Ludvig, Ludvig, Ludvig, Ludvig, Ludvig, Ludvig, Ludvig, Ludvig (6), Ludvig (6), Ludvig (6). Hugeki Matsuyama (no. 7), Russell Henley (no. 9) and Maverick McNealy (no. 10). McIlroy won the Truist Championship 2024 for a record setting fourth time in his career (2010, 2015, 2021, 2024) and for the second time on Mothers Day (2021). Since then, the 35-year-old has added three extra victories to his record, including the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Players Championship and Masters Tournament, where he completed the Grand Slam career. In addition to McIlroy, the 22ND Playing the Truist championship will contain six other former champions, including Wyndham Clark (2023), HOMA (2019, 2022), Jason Day (2018), Brian Harman (2017), Fowler (2012) and Lucas Glover (2011). Below is the field list for the Truist Championship 2025 from Friday 2 May at 5 pm et:

