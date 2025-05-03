



2025 NCAA Men's Tennis Championship First round: Buckknell (19-6) at no. 7 Seed Virginia (20-7)

When: Saturday, May 3, 1 p.m.

Where: Virginia Tennis Facility in The Boar's Head Resort, Charlottesville, VA. Buckknell at a glance Buckknell will appear his very first team on the NCAA Men's Tennis Championship on Saturday. In the opening round in the seventh seed Virginia and the winner, the Bison pulled it against St. John's of Princeton on Sunday in the second round.

It has been a story book season for the Bison, who came over the bump and won a Patriot League title after almost accident in 2023 and 2024. Some milestones have established this season: Buckknell captured his first Patriot League championship since 1991, when it was an individual liquid format. This was the first crown of the team since the competition in 1994 took a team format. The 19 victories of Buckknell are the most bound in team history. The 1998 team ended 19-2. On 1 February, Buckknell defeated the army (4-1) for the first time since 1974 and broke a 34-match losing line to the Black Knights. The 4-1 victory of Buckknell over the navy in the final of the Patriot League tournament was the very first victory over the Midshipmen. The bison was all time 0-52 against Marine, including PL Semi-Final defeats in each of the previous three seasons. This is the first time in team history that the Bison won 15 or more competitions in three consecutive seasons. Buckknell is now 50-21 inJason CohenThe three -year term of office as head coach.

The only earlier NCAA participants of Buckknell were the double team of Gregg Cohenca and Evan Zimmer, who qualified for the individual flight championship in 2012.

Junior Amar Amar Tahirovic Almost qualified for the NCAA Individual Singles Tournament in the fall, but one victory fell for an offer at the ITA Conference Masters in Georgia. The four semi -finalists earned automatic bids and Tahirovic went on to the quarterfinals before he fell on Notre Dame's nr. 19 Sebastian Dominko.

Tahirovic is ranked up to 84th and is currently 89th in the ITA Heren Singles rankings. He is 33-3 of the season, with only three losses coming to Dominko, the no. 58 Loren byers of Penn State at the ITA Regionals in the fall, and division III no. 1 Advik Mareedu of Claremont-Mudd-Scripps. Tahirovic ran the loss of Byers in a double match in January.

Tahirovic achieved Patriot League Player of the Year Honors this spring and was named the All-Patriot League First team for the third consecutive year. He was accompanied in the first team by classmate Adam Stavrakas And Cohen was selected as the PL coach of the year.

Stavrakas is 35-3 of the season and brings a 24-match winning streak in the NCAA championship. His last loss came to Richmond's Dylan Atkinson on November 8 and has since dropped only five sets. One of his three losses came to Tahirovic in the final of the Patriot League qualifying match for the ITA Conference Masters.

Tahirovic and Stavrakas are a combined 68-6 in singles playing this season, and they are only the second and third bison ever those 30 games wins in a season. Nick Bybel won a record 38 in 2014-15.

While Buckknell's top two players have certainly led their way this season, Liam Kilmer (18-6) and Oscar Bain Moreno de Vega (19-7) also played great tennis, and they have secured the third and fourth points in the victory over Marine in the PL final.

Bain has won 10 straight matches and is 14-4 in Duals. Bain and Stavrakas have also been strong in double and that Duo went on earlier this spring to the quarterfinals of the West Coast Doubles Championship in La Jolla, California.

Buckknell is now 165-54 (.753) in Singles and 74-42 (.638) in double in 2024-25.

Tahirovic is now 83-17 in Singles in his career and he moved to second place on Buckknell's of all time singles Winslijst. Bybel holds the record with 112.

Only six players in team history have ended their career with a singles winning percentage of .800 or better, and they all graduated in 1990. Tahirovic currently has a .830 profit percentage.

The highlight of autumn was Buckknell's few victories on the Patriot League ITA Conference Masters ratches racing match in West Point. The tournament served as a Mini Patriot League individual championship, in which each team entered two singles players and one Doubles unit. Tahirovic won a three set of teammate Stavrakas in the Singles final, and Tahirovic andBrendan McDonaldwon the Doubles title. Virginia in a glance/series History Buckknell is tested by a Cavaliers team that is 20-7 in the season and number 4 arranged in the ITA team ranking list.

Virginia was sown sixth in the ACC tournament, but went all the way to the final after disturbing previously unbeaten Wake Forest4-3 in the semi-final. The Cavaliers were beaten 4-2 by Stanford in the champion match in Cary, NC

Virginia has two arranged players at the top of the line-up: No. 4 Rafael Jodar (17-2) and no. 32 Dylan Dietrich (22-8). Jodar was named ACC Freshman of the Year and First Team All-acc, while Dietrich earned a second team of all-acc nod. Dietrich was the accelerator of the year in 2024.

Buckknell and Virginia will meet for the first time in Herentennis.

