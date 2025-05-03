



Winston-Salem, NC Old Dominion Mens Tennis fell on Friday afternoon to Kentucky 4-0 in his NCAA Tournament-Opener. Cosme Rolland de Ravel and Adam Majchrzak started the things for ODU after they had demanded the first double win against Antoine Ghibaudo and Jaden Weekes (6-3) at Hof two. Kentuckys Martin Breysach and Charlelie Cosnet reacted shortly thereafter with a victory at no. 3 Jean-Karim Olivier de Sardan and Thomas Nelson (6-4), leaving the first point of the day to the court. In extra sets, Wildcats Jack Loutit and Eli Stephenson Connor and Codie van Schalkwyk (7-6) conquer Kentucky to give the first point of the day. No. 3 Weekes went on to the best Yanis Moundir (6-1, 6-0) in the singles matches, with teammate no. 6 Matt Rankin after the decline of Nelson (6-4, 6-2). To achieve the game and the tournament repair, no. 5 Stephenson Aryan Saleh in extra sets (6-3, 3-6, 6-2) to end the day. No. 1 Rolland de Ravels, no. 2 Connor van Schalkwyks and no. 4 Olivier de Sardans matches against respective opponents Ghibaudo (3-6, 6-3, 5-0), Loutit (3-6, 7-6, 2-0) and Cosent (4-6 6-4, 2-5). Great season, could not be more proud of this group, said head coach Dominik Mueller. We had ups and downs, but got better all season and that is what is important. The fight today was incredible. Because they put down the double points and lose every first set, many teams would have given up. This group of fought to come back to make four last sets of it and that speaks for their character. This was the third consecutive season of Monarchs with both a NCAA tournament performance and Sun Belt Conference Championship. #56 Old Dominion 0, #32 Kentucky 4 Singles competition Cosme Rolland de Ravel (ODU) vs. #53 Antoine GHIBAUDO (VK) 3-6, 6-3, 5-0, Unfrequent Connor van Schalkwyk (ODU) vs. #59 Jack Loutit (VK) 3-6, 7-6, 2-0, Unfrequent #78 Jaden Weekes (VK) def. Yanis Moundir (ODU) 6-1, 6-0 Jean-Karim Olivier de Sardan (ODU) vs. Charalie Cosnet (VK) 4-6, 6-4, 2-5, not completed Eli Stephenson (VK) def. Aryan Saleh (ODU) 6-3, 3-6, 6-2 Matt Rankin (UK) def. Thomas Nelson (ODU) 6-4, 6-2 The competition doubles #12 Jack Loutit and Eli Stephenson (VK) def. Connor van Schalkwyk and Codie van Schalkwyk (ODU) 7-6 Cosme Rolland de Ravel and Adam Majchrzak (ODU) def. Antoine Ghibaudo and Jaden Weekes (VK) 6-3 Martin Breysach and 6-4 Order of finish: Double (2,3,1); Singles (3,6.5)

