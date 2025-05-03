Inter-College Table Tennis Tournament men are closed at KU





The annual Inter-College Table Tennis Tournament (Men) successfully concluded here at the University of Kashmir (KU).

The tournament was organized by the Directorate of the Varsity of Physical Education and Sport (DPE & S), as part of the annual sports calendar.

Islamia College of Science and Commerce, Srinagar, lifted the trophy after an impressive final performance (3-0). The tournament, detained for three days, witnessed the participation of 16 affiliated colleges in Kashmir, which brought together more than 100 talented peddlers who showed remarkable skills, determination and sportiness during the competition.

In the grand finale, the Islamia College Srinagar GDC Anantnag defeated 3-0 to win the title. The third place (bronze) was played between GDC Uri and GDC Baramulla, in which GDC Baramulla victors came to the fore in a tough match with 2-1.

During the final ceremony, Dr. Surjeet Singh, coordinator, DPE & S KU, the winners and second -year teams and emphasized the continuous efforts of the directorate to improve the competitiveness and the excitement of these tournaments by ensuring the involvement of all affiliated colleges.

Dr. Basharat Ali, assistant director DPE & S KU, praised all participants and confirmed the deployment of the directorate to guarantee active participation in Sport via a well-structured calendar of Inter-College tournaments.

The price distribution ceremony was held in TT Hall DPE & S KU, which was attended by coaches and ministerial staff of DPE & S, where Dr. Surjeet Singh medals and certificates awarded the winner and second teams.

Tausif Bhat, assistant director DPE & S KU, carried out a procedure of closing ceremony.

The DPE & S women's tournament is planned to start from 5 May 2025.

