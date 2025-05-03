



Starkville, Miss. The Tennis team of the New Orleans-Privé-Private men played their last match of a fantastic season, because they lost 4-0 to the Mississippi State Bulldogs in the AJ Pitts Tennis Center on Friday. The Bulldogs (23-5) started the day by taking the double point on the first two courts. Petar Jovanovic and Benito Sanchez Martinez, the best-ranking double team in the nation, won 6-2 in flight one. Mississippi State also achieved a 6-2 victory of their 60one Ranked duo of Niccolo Baroni and Mario Martinez Serrano who earn the first point of the day. Singles started outside, but the game was moved inside when bad weather came through the area. Once inside, the Bulldogs completed their matches on flight one and six. Sanchez Martinez, ranked #28 in the ranking of the singles, only admitted one match in a 6-0, 6-1 victory. Serrano also won 6-0, 6-2 to put the bulldogs on the edge of the victory. That was achieved when Barroni got an early break in the second set and used that momentum to take five of the last six games in the second set on the way to a 6-2, 6-2 victory that sent the bulldogs to the second round. The Privateers fought all afternoon and the unfinished competitions were firmly in the balance. Matthew Armbrust served for a 2-1 lead in the third set. He took the opening set 6-4 against #67 Jovanovic. David Tesic And Wrote to screw came to the short end of the first set of tiebreaks, but kept pushing their opponents to the utmost because they were both in the second set when the game was stopped. New Orleans ended their season with a 15-8 mark after their second NCAA tournament performance in school history. Blues on Tuesday. NEWSLETTER Subscribe to keep track of all athletics news at the University of New OrleanshereFor our weekly newsletter. Social media Fans are encouraged to follow@Privatestnon X@PrivatestnOn Instagram, such asPrivaters Tennison Facebook and subscribe to theUnoprivateursYoutube channel.

