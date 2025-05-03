The Brown Bears Field Hockey program celebrated the 2024 season, honored the winners of the prize and handed out university briefts at the end of the team of the team, held in the Brown Faculty Club.

Most valuable player

The MVP price is awarded to the player who is viewed both on and outside the field. They are reliable, consistent and lead a good example.

– Lucy Adams received the most valuable player -awards after leading the bears with 11 assists. De Andover, Mass. Native received the first team All-Iivy for the second time and was recognized in the All-Iivy team for the third consecutive season. She added the first team NFHCA Honors, NFHCA Second Team All-America, Andivy All-Tournament Honors. She was recently appointed as the US Senior National Team and received the Marjorie Brown Award, awarded to the most excellent female Varsity athlete of the year.

Meghan O'Donnell '15 attacking player

This prize is awarded to the player who has contributed to positive results in the attacking 25. Resulting in goals, assists and other scoring opportunities. It was mentioned in honor of Meghan O'Donnell '15 for the first time after the 2024 season.

– Katie McCallum was proclaimed until 2024 honorable mention after leading the bears with 22 points (eight goals, six assists). The co-president of the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) played in all 17 games for Brown.

Laura Kavazanjian '06 Award

The Laura Kavazanjian '06 Award (Outstanding Defensive Player) is awarded to a player who consistently makes large stops in the defense and the team helps out of heavy situations. It was mentioned in memory of Laura Kavazanjian '06 in 2011.

– Julia Hitti The second team received All-Iivy recognition in 2024, her third time appeared in the second team. The Ashland, Massachusetts native brown's Backline and played almost every minute this fall. Her four defensive Saves pushed her leading career a total of 16. She was only the third bear in the program history to achieve all-IVY Honors four times, member of Christine Monteiro '93 and Lizzie Buza '04.

Tricia E. Cambridge '97 Award

Previously known as the Pembroke Award, the Tricia E. Colligan '97 Award is awarded to a player who shows honesty and courtesy to teammates and opponents and is merciful in both winning and losses.

– Imogen Govan took her third career All-Ivy honor in 2024 after four assists. The Appleby, Ontario -resident started all 17 games in midfield and helped the bears to count the most goals in a season since 2000.

John L. Danforth '52 Award

The John L. Danforth '52 Award is presented to the player who makes a substantial contribution on and outside the field, but is somewhat recognized.

– as second -year -olds, Kate Seven Started with all 17 games for the Ivy League tournament broadcasts.

Wendy J. Anderson Coach's Award

The prize of the coach is awarded to a player who shows leadership on and outside the field, can stand as a “coach” and pass on information from the coaching staff to the team.

– Katie McCallum was proclaimed until 2024 honorable mention after leading the bears with 22 points (eight goals, six assists). The co-president of the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) played in all 17 games for Brown.

Brown University Sports Foundation

The Brown University Sports Foundation (BUSF) is the lifeline of the athletics program and exists to improve the student athlete experience through philanthropic support of alumni, parents, fans and friends. A gift via the Sports Foundation has an immediate impact on today's brown bears and helps them to be their best in the classroom, in competition and, more importantly, in the community. Click for more information about supporting the bearshere.

Follow us on social

Follow the last last about Brown Athletics for the last last@Brownu_bearson X,@Brownu_bearsOn Instagram, such asBrownubearson Facebook, and subscribe to theBrownathleticsYoutube channel.