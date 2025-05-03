Sports
Field Hockey Presents Team Awards at the end of the Banquet season
Most valuable player
The MVP price is awarded to the player who is viewed both on and outside the field. They are reliable, consistent and lead a good example.
– Lucy Adams received the most valuable player -awards after leading the bears with 11 assists. De Andover, Mass. Native received the first team All-Iivy for the second time and was recognized in the All-Iivy team for the third consecutive season. She added the first team NFHCA Honors, NFHCA Second Team All-America, Andivy All-Tournament Honors. She was recently appointed as the US Senior National Team and received the Marjorie Brown Award, awarded to the most excellent female Varsity athlete of the year.
Meghan O'Donnell '15 attacking player
This prize is awarded to the player who has contributed to positive results in the attacking 25. Resulting in goals, assists and other scoring opportunities. It was mentioned in honor of Meghan O'Donnell '15 for the first time after the 2024 season.
– Katie McCallum was proclaimed until 2024 honorable mention after leading the bears with 22 points (eight goals, six assists). The co-president of the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) played in all 17 games for Brown.
Laura Kavazanjian '06 Award
The Laura Kavazanjian '06 Award (Outstanding Defensive Player) is awarded to a player who consistently makes large stops in the defense and the team helps out of heavy situations. It was mentioned in memory of Laura Kavazanjian '06 in 2011.
– Julia Hitti The second team received All-Iivy recognition in 2024, her third time appeared in the second team. The Ashland, Massachusetts native brown's Backline and played almost every minute this fall. Her four defensive Saves pushed her leading career a total of 16. She was only the third bear in the program history to achieve all-IVY Honors four times, member of Christine Monteiro '93 and Lizzie Buza '04.
Tricia E. Cambridge '97 Award
Previously known as the Pembroke Award, the Tricia E. Colligan '97 Award is awarded to a player who shows honesty and courtesy to teammates and opponents and is merciful in both winning and losses.
– Imogen Govan took her third career All-Ivy honor in 2024 after four assists. The Appleby, Ontario -resident started all 17 games in midfield and helped the bears to count the most goals in a season since 2000.
John L. Danforth '52 Award
The John L. Danforth '52 Award is presented to the player who makes a substantial contribution on and outside the field, but is somewhat recognized.
– as second -year -olds, Kate Seven Started with all 17 games for the Ivy League tournament broadcasts.
Wendy J. Anderson Coach's Award
The prize of the coach is awarded to a player who shows leadership on and outside the field, can stand as a “coach” and pass on information from the coaching staff to the team.
–Katie McCallum was proclaimed until 2024 honorable mention after leading the bears with 22 points (eight goals, six assists). The co-president of the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) played in all 17 games for Brown.
Brown University Sports Foundation
The Brown University Sports Foundation (BUSF) is the lifeline of the athletics program and exists to improve the student athlete experience through philanthropic support of alumni, parents, fans and friends. A gift via the Sports Foundation has an immediate impact on today's brown bears and helps them to be their best in the classroom, in competition and, more importantly, in the community. Click for more information about supporting the bearshere.
Follow us on social
Follow the last last about Brown Athletics for the last last@Brownu_bearson X,@Brownu_bearsOn Instagram, such asBrownubearson Facebook, and subscribe to theBrownathleticsYoutube channel.
|
Sources
2/ https://brownbears.com/news/2025/5/2/field-hockey-presents-team-awards-at-end-of-season-banquet
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Virginia Women's Tennis | Virginia wipes FDU to continue to the second round of the NCAA
- Motion sickness and the causes of ways to avoid it: Japanese experts share travel season tips
- The United States is making an effort to end the war in Ukraine. The discussions seem favorable to Russia, but mixed signals emerge
- Will Nigel Farage be the next prime minister?
- PM Modi continues to avoid manipur; Amit Shah a great failure, explains the congress The 2nd anniversary of ethnic conflicts
- President Trump says that he will revoke Harvard tax exemption
- Bodycam film shows the ABREGO GARCIA Traffic Station
- The required evacuation after a large earthquake leads to a tsunami alert The latest weather clips
- Dr. Mahathir strikes the quarter naive foreign policy of Anwars, says that Malaysia is now afraid of us and promotes China
- The cricket club of the Quad Cities starts its 28th season
- Donald Trump plans $ 163 billion in waking and unnecessary federal expenses
- Goa stangled Modi, Gandha, Rahul Gandhi, Rau Gandhi, Les Grands Astroites