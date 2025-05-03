



Manchester United is interested in Bayer Leverkusen -defender Jonathan Tah, Crystal Palace could sell Ebereechi Eze and Marc Guehi, and an MLS conversations with Kevin De Bruyne. Manchester United have joined Barcelona” Bayern Munich And Real Madrid In the race to sign Germany defender Jonathan Tah, with the 29-year-old Bayer Leverkusen Contract is going this summer. (Sky Germany – in German)” external Crystal Palace Are open to allowing England -Duo Ebereechi Eze, 26, and Marc Guehi, 24, leave this summer to finance a revision of the team. (Sun)” external Real Madrid want to Manchester United To use their 15m Inkuatback clause for Benfica's Alvaro Carreras, 22, so that they can pay around 27 million to bring the Spanish left back to the Bernabeu instead of spending the 50m required by the Portuguese club. (If – in Spanish)” external Arsenal's Hope to sign the 19-year-old Palm trees Vooruit Luighi has taken a hit Inter Milan And Borussia Dortmund Also interested in the Brazilian. (Sun)” external Bournemouth And Arsenal belong to the Premier League clubs Espanyol's Spanish goalkeeper Joan Garcia, 23. (Talksport)” external Everton are interested in Ipswich Striker Liam Delap, 22, but confronted with competition from Chelsea And Manchester United For the Englishman. (Team talk)” external Chelsea have emerged as front runners for the signature of the 20-year-old Cameroon and Lorient Midfielder Arthur Avom. (Mirror)” external Bournemouth are convinced that manager Andoni Iraola will sign a new contract in the midst of interest from Tottenham. (Football Insider)” external MLS Club Chicago Fire are in conversation with Belgium -midfielder Kevin De Bruyne, 33, who is ready to leave Manchester City At the end of the season. (ESPN)” external When are in conversation with Manchester City About the possibility of a permanent deal for the Argentinian midfielder Maximo Perrone, 22, who spent the season on loan at the Serie A Club. (Fabrizio Romano)” external Leeds consider a movement for Leicester And English striker Jamie Vardy, 38, while they plan for life in the Premier League. (Team talk)” external

