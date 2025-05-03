



Madrid Ruud Wierkt Cerundolo for the last berth of Madrid Norwegian plays Draper in Sunday's title match May 02, 2025 Ion Alcoba Beitia Casper Ruud beats Francisco Cerundolo Open on Friday in the Mutua Madrid.

By Andy West Casper Ruud repeatedly showed his class under pressure on Friday in the Mutua Madrid Open, where the Norwegian Francisco Cerundolo 6-4, 7-5 conquered to reach the final on the Clay-Court ATP Masters 1000. The 14th placed Ruud received treatment on his rib from the physio after only three games, but saved 15 of the 18 breaking points that he generally encountered against Cerundolo, according to Infosys ATP statistics. With an hour of 54 minutes in the Spanish capital, Ruud went to his third Masters 1000 Championship match and at the same time made him return to the top 10 of the PIF ATP rankings on Monday after just two weeks. End -bound @Casperruud98 is on to his third Masters 1000-final after a 6-4 7-5 victory over Cerundolo!@Mutuamadridopen | #Mmopen pic.twitter.com/wrmgdyxg5s – ATP Tour (@atptour) May 2, 2025 I wasn't sure if I could finish the game, to be honest, said Ruud. I felt something in my rib during warming up, just towards the end before I went out [on court]And I felt it in almost every shot, especially the serve. Fortunately I received rapid treatment. There is not too much that you can do, you only have three minutes [with the physio]. So I'm going to see it more now. I have a few painkillers, which is not the ideal thing, but at the same time in a situation like this you have to do that now and then. I was able to play only one game at the same time. It was relaxed and got better as the game progressed. In anticipation of Ruud in Sunday final in Madrid, fifth seed Jack Draper will be. When Ruud lifts the trophy, he becomes the first Norwegian to be introduced at Masters 1000 level since the series in 1990. Ruud collided on Friday on a two-match loss streak against Argentinas Cerundolo, including a straight set of defeat on the hard courts of Miami in March. But after holding 0/40 in the opening match and then received the treatment on his rib, the Noor took the first set with a decisive break from Serve in the 10th match. The second set was a Topsy-Turvy affair, in which both players struggled on serving that contribute to five breaks in general. An important turning point came in the fifth match, when Ruud saved all seven breakpoints that he had confronted to earn a 3-2 lead. Although he could not repeat those escaped two games later, the Norwegian four of the five games of 3-4 won to ensure that he reached the final without having dropped a set over his five games in Madrid so far. After improving 4-5 in his Lexus ATP Head2head series with Cerundolo, Ruud has risen five places to number 10 in the PIF ATP Live ATP ranking. The 12-way ATP Tour champion, who also reached Masters 1000 finals in Miami in 2022 and Monte-Carlo in 2024, could return to as high as World No. 6 If he lifts the Madrid trophy.

