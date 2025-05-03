



To be better in accordance with international standards, USA Field Hockey with pleasure with pleasure shares a makeover in the High Performance Pathway (BMHPP) of the boys and gentlemen. This new design was established to develop and retain athletes that are able to represent the US and to succeed at the elite level of international field hockey. The newly structured BMHPP will meet athletes aged 14 to 21 and will be divided into the following age categories: Under 16 (U-16)

Under 18 (U-18)

Under 21 (U-9) The age groups U-16 and U-18 train together and compete within the U-18 category. Moreover, these groups will be further divided into an performance team and an “A” team. The U -9 age group will also be structured in the same way, with an performance team and an “A” team. The performance team consists of athletes who have demonstrated the necessary physical, technical and psychological skills that are needed to compete internationally within their age category. The “A” team consists of athletes who have been assessed as the potential to reach the performance team level. These athletes will receive extra support and resources to help their development and progress in the direction of powerful competition. Each age category will have designated coaches at the elite level, together with two team managers. For the 2025-27 cycle, U-16 and U-18 performance team and a team are led by head coach Austin Pile and assistant coaches Jesse Larson and Matthew Michie. The U-9 performance team is led by Pat Harris with assistant coach Will Holt and performance analyst Joe van der Coelen. The U-21 A team is led by head coach Holt. All four squadrons will have Paul Singh as the technical specialist and Eva Katz (West Coast) and Ian Wagge (East Coast) who act as team managers. These teams and coaches are supported by and operate under USA Field Hockeys Director of Junior High Performance Grant Fulton, manager of Junior High Performance Mary Beth Zahleuter and US Mens National Team Head Coach Allan Law. The BMHPP works on a one-year cycle (2025-26). Athletes are invited to one Assessment of Training Camp In June every year and if selected for a performance team or an “A” team, they are expected to attend training camps with competing competitions in April, November, March and May in April (International Tour) and May (California Cup). As part of the long-term growth and sustainability of the BMHPP, indoor will be included in the Junior High-Performance Pad. 12-16 June: Assessment of Training Camp (Charlotte, NC) October 10-12: Training camp #1 (Charlotte, NC) November 13-16: Training Camp #2 (Chula Vista, CA) 2026 schedule

January 16-19: Training Camp #3 (Chula Vista, CA) March 27-29: Training camp #4 (Charlotte, NC) April (TBD dates): International tour (location TBD) May 19-21: Training camp #5 (Moorpark, ca) 22-25 May: Tournament – California Cup (Moorpark, CA) If you are a male athlete between the ages of 14 and 21, interested in becoming involved in the high -performance path of the boys and men, you will be encouraged to Junior High Performance Interest Browse through Click here. International eligible for age is determined on the basis of a closing date of 1 January. Example: If an athlete is 15 years old on or before January 1, 2026 and 16, he is eligible to play in the U-16 category.

