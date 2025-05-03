



In one of the more damn passages of Liz Pellys New Spotify Expos, Mood machineDarius of Armanco founder and co-owner of Secretly Group, an Indie Conglomerate that is the home of Phoebe Bridgers, Mitski and Bon Iversays who, at the arrival of streaming in the United States, labels as his realized that they had to sign acts that helled actions. Save a thought then, for Alaina Moore and Patrick Riley, the seafaring couple that is part of the long-running indie-pop duo tennis: they made tunes that sounded long in anthropology long before Maya Hawke and Boygenius Trendified Starbucks CD music for bisexual teenagers. That their spotless, timeless mix of Laurel Canyon Folk, pop from the 80s and 2010 Dream-pop revival is no longer popular attacks, partly as a matter of exceptionally bad timing: tennisgauzy 2011 debut Cape Dory Could not be against more personality -controlled countrymen such as Best Coast and Kurt Vile; By the time they graduated from more distinctive numbers such as 2020s Do you need loveA spherical, sugar-like retro-pop track with an alarming beat switch, everything everyone wanted was the blurry, soporated doll that they used to play. Tennis new record, With the face down in the gardenIs also their last: after completing the album, they said in a statement, it became clear that we had said everything we wanted to say and achieved everything we wanted to achieve with our band, we are ready to pursue other creative projects and make room in our lives for new things. It contains one of the best songs of the duos, the intoxicating 12 inflated tires, and is, as always, produced, lush, with every soft drum filling and Twinkly synth hit shown in admirable HiFi. It is extremely pleasant and, often, small morea great record attractAs a matter of lifestyle. But it is not an album that will probably touch particularly deep, partly because of the way tennis texts cross universality: often moore expresses feelings that is generally enough to adorn a greeting card, or the kind of story that is too unobtrusive to tell a friend. Although in the apartment open with unadorned, somewhat boring specificity (we were on the floor/bleeding every sound on some old 45), the numbers second half in more abstract as Moores -Surrealistic urgency accepting: more needed to be your husband/I am the one you understand/sleep, blue. The same cannot be said of the sequel to the wedding, which dedicates his four verses to a blow-by-blow report of what sounds like a mostly anodyne facility. At the wedding you refused to dance/because the music was completely wrong/and you have not added any of us dancing, Moore sings. It is the kind of rich, shiny vintage R&B number that sounds perfect during a wedding assembly in a prime original. And the lyrics are clear enough that you do not take your eyes from Sydney Sweeney.

