Last season, Grand Forks und drew more fans per home game than every North -American hockey team outside the NHL.

An average of 11,614 Attende Und's 18 regular season races in Ralph Engelstad Arena.

It was number 1 under college hockey teams for the 11th consecutive season.

It also stands for every American Hockey League, Echl, Western Hockey League, Ontario Hockey League and Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League team.

The Cleveland samples of the AHL, the top philiaest of the Columbus Blue Jackets of the NHL, were second at 11,438. The University of Wisconsin finished third with 10,461.

Und also skipped one NHL team the Utah Hockey Club. Utah on average 11.131.

“It is incredible how much support there is in our entire region,” said coach Dane Jackson. “To have these kinds of figures every Friday and Saturday evening, it is incredible. It is absolutely motivating for our players and employees to play at a high level because of how much interest and support we have. It is something that distinguishes our program from everyone others the level of support and dedication of our fans.

“Whatever is going on, they always support us there. It is enormously appreciated and humiliating.”

Jody Hodgson, general manager of Ralph Engelstad Arena, said that the figures are particularly impressive given the size of Grand Forks.

While the metro area of ​​Grand Forks is around 100,000, the other in the top five are all more than 400,000.

“We are so happy and grateful that I have one of the best fan bases in all sports,” said Hodgson. “We often say that we have one of the best fan bases in college hockey. But if you look at our size and market, this is perhaps one of the best fan bases in all sports.”

Ralph Engelstad Arena has traditionally been a difficult place for opponents to play.

UND has posted a winning record at home 23 seasons in a row.

Und went 31-2 in the Ralph during a 33-game stretch about parts of four seasons of 2019-21.

The fighting Hawks went 19-4-1 in 2023-24. Three of the four losses were overtime.

Und's 4-3 loss for Boston University On October 26 last season, the first time in more than a full year marked that End lost a home game in regulations. The fighting Hawks were at home on average the rest of the road, but ending the 10-7-1 season in the Ralph.

“You want to make it difficult to play on our ice rink,” said Jackson. “Last year was not the best for that, but it is definitely a point of pride. We will work to ensure that when teams come to the Ralph, they know that it is extremely difficult to place to play and they have to compete to try to get points here. That will be an emphasis.”

Jackson said that Und support is also great for recruiting.

“To get them for visits in our ice rink on a game evening is huge,” said Jackson. “It is a special place. Don't have many places we have in terms of support. To be able to keep pointing to that year after year, it is a year and a half of leading college hockey, it's great.”

Und will open next season with an exhibition on 4 October against the University of Manitoba.

The regular season opener is planned for October 10 against St. Thomas in Ralph Engelstad Arena. A week later, the Fighting Hawks organize rival Minnesota.

Hodgson said that Ralph Engelstad Arena and und Constant work to evaluate how the location can best be filled.

“Were aimed at keeping trying to offer a best-in-class fan experience,” he said. “We dig in on promotional schedules for next year, which elements we can include in games and continue to try to be aggressive with our outgoing sales team to ensure that we retain the presence history we had.”

North American leaders

Outside the NHL

1. North Dakota (NCAA) 11,614

2. Cleveland (AHL) 11,438

3. Wisconsin (NCAA) 10,461

4. Laval (AHL) 9,925

5. Quebec (QMJHL) 9,805

6. Hershey (AHL) 9,744

7. Jacksonville (Echl), 9,234

8. Minnesota (NCAA) 9,233

9. London (OHL) 9,060

10. Chicago (AHL) 9,027

11. Halifax (Qmjhl) 8.221

12. Fort Wayne (Echl) 8,185

13. Toledo (Echl) 8,037

14. Coachella Valley (AHL) 7,905

15. Grand Rapids (AHL) 7,634

16. Tulsa (Echl) 7,585

17. Ontario (AHL) 7,568

18. Edmonton (WHL) 7,527

19. Savannah (Echl) 7,485

20. San Diego (AHL) 7,262

21. Providence (AHL) 7,109

22. Boston College (NCAA) 7.009

23. Charlotte (AHL) 6,964

24. Lehigh Valley (AHL) 6,795

25. Florida (champions) 6,758