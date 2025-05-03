







Football

5/2/2025 11:59:00 am

Boone, NC App State Football will renew an in-state rivalry that once contained annual Showdowns as conference confections and plays on 2 September 2028 in the Kidd Brewer Stadium. The two schools, which are separated by less than 140 miles in the North Carolina Mountains, were confronted every year with the football field of 1932-1941 and 1946-2013. App State made the FCS-FBS transition from the Socon to the Sun Belt Conference in 2014, and the 2028 date would mark the first matchup between the mountain climbers and catamounts in 5,398 days. The current schedule of App State 2028 includes non-conference home games against in-state opponents Western Carolina, Charlotte (September 16) and NC State (30 September). Since App State moved up to the fbs Level, it has played at least fcs opponent every year with one exception: in 2016. Following A 2024 Nonconference Home Win Againsteee State State, The Next Two Seasons Include Scheduled Matchups (2025, Traveling from Missouri) and South Carolina State (2026), So the 2028 Meeting with Western Carolina Brings an in-state opponent to boone with less than a three-hour bus trip required. App State has a 59-18-1 lead in the series with the catamounts, and the arrival of Western Carolina from 1976 to the Socon coincided with the introduction of the old mountain canal as a trophy that was possessed by the winner of the main to-head. The 48-27 home victory of the mountain climbers in their last Socon competition, which concluded the regular 2013 season, gave App State its ninth straight victory over the catamounts and a 31-7 record in Jug Games. That includes a 27-2 run in the last 29 matchups. The catamounts led in the fourth quarter of a loss of 38-21 in NC State in 2024, when they completed a 7-5 season with a 6-2 record in the Socon, and they are planned to play in Wake Forest this season. Since 2013, they have played an FBS opponent of the ACC, SEC or Big 12 every season, including three FBS matches in the state against North Carolina and two against NC State. Since he moved to the Sun Belt in 2014, App State has previously played FCS matches against former Socon Rivals Etsu, Elon and the Citadel.

