SF Tennis and PickleBall -Reservations can cost you money soon

The San Francisco Recreation and Parks Department has proposed a reservation costs of $ 5 for more than half of the public tennis and pickingball courts, and some residents fight back.

The per hourly costs would only apply to reservations. Six seven of 123 tennis courts and 41 of 67 pickleball courts can be reserved; The rest has risen alone. Everything at our court is the reservation that are free on a walk-up basis if it is already in use, the department wrote, and that would continue.

But a group of tennis and pickleball players, in one rare allianceFight against the reimbursements and say they would change who can afford to reserve courts and put the city on a smooth slope to limit the public access. A petition To stop the proposal, around 1,200 signatures has collected.

Most members believe that the community would not be the same, said Prince Boucher, founder of the Mission Athletic ClubA free tennis group that organizes social games every week.

Suzy Safdie, a pickleball player who played for four years, shared that concern. Although the Department says that Walk-up courts would remain free, Safdie is ensuring that the allure of more income can cause the city to reserve more courts alone.

If they were to take some of the open game places to reserve it instead, you don't have the dynamics of a 10-year-old who plays with an 80-year-old, “she said.

This is the second attempt at compensation from the departments: in May 2024, REC and Parks suggested $ 5 per hour charged, but that was it mixed in a committee of the Council of Supervisors.

The costs are expected to generate $ 1 million for the department, according to REC and Parks Budget proposal. The Department said that the indictment is modest, honest and cost-effective, but because pickleball players usually play more often than tennis players, Safdie said that sometimes even five times a week it can rise for seniors.

For the Parks Department, the $ 5 allowance is a practical way to prevent deep, painful cuts on essential park services being made because it is confronted with a structural shortage of $ 15 million, said Daniel Montes, a spokesperson. These services can be basic park maintenance, community pools and senior and youth programming.

Other cities, such as Seattle” Oak” Berkeley And Santa CruzAlready charge $ 7 to $ 30 per hour. San Franciscos suggested that $ 5-per hour rate is until the lowest in the nation, the proposal was.

This proposal is not about profit, Montes said. It is about the preservation of Core Park services for the communities that most trust them.

That turnover of $ 1 million would be one relatively smallcompared to a different, more controversial measure to ask $ 3 per hour parking In Golden Gate Park. That is expected to yield $ 9 million in income at the tax year 2026-2027.

Last year, supervisor Connie Chan insisted The department to reconsider the reimbursements and explore other models, such as loading costs to private schools and sports organizations that use the courts of the city. In this year plan, organizations would pay with profit motive $ 40 per hour and non-profit organizations would pay $ 20 to book the courts.

In Dolores Park, two dogs are waiting outside the tennis courts. Photo by Junyao Yang on April 16, 2024.

For the Mission Athletic Club, the free tennis group that is run by volunteers, it would mean that he would pay $ 80 per session, because it only uses reservation jobs in the city. It usually collects a dozen people per court to play how live ball is called, a fast, cardio-heavy game in which a dozen players rotate to hit and socialize the ball. The club reserves two free courts for a two -hour window and a maximum of 24 people can rotate to play.

Public spaces must bring people together and build community, Boucher said. He said the club is an easy starting point for an often elitist sport. When you hear tennis, you think of a rural club, you think of Wimbledon, and we are absolutely not.

Until 2019, players were only able to reserve courts at the tennis center In Golden Gate Park, while neighborhood courts come first, first grinds.

But when the Golden Gate Park Center closed for renovation, REC and Parks rolled A pilot online reservation system at some public courts. After the center was reopened in 2021, it calculated $ 9 per hour during prime-time game. The reimbursement has now risen to $ 11.

That is what Boucher fears with other courts could happen if a fee of $ 5 arrives.

It seems that that was a pilot program for the possible privatization of public spaces, he said. It starts there and then it just keeps on. Where does it stop?